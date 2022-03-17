The UAL boutique on the edge of River Oaks Shopping Center opens on Friday with a wealth of discounted designer fashions.
UAL founder and owner Melody Cohen dresses up for a photo op in one of her three Nashville boutiques.
One of several UAL boutiques in Nashville where shoppers have been snagging bargains for decades.

Fashion / Shopping

UAL is Opening Its Fashion Wonderland Sale in River Oaks — Up to 70 Percent Off Designer Goods

Get a Sneak Peek of What You Can Expect

BY // 03.17.22
The UAL boutique on the edge of River Oaks Shopping Center opens on Friday with a wealth of discounted designer fashions.
UAL founder and owner Melody Cohen dresses up for a photo op in one of her three Nashville boutiques.
One of several UAL boutiques in Nashville where shoppers have been snagging bargains for decades.
One of several UAL boutiques in Nashville where shoppers have been snagging bargains for decades.

We expect that savvy fashion shoppers will be lining up early on Friday morning when United Apparel Liquidator opens its doors to a wonderland of off-price designer fashions and accessories, some reduced as much as 70 percent. Aspirational fashion mavens as well as the well-to-do with a penchant for bargains have been pouring into UAL shops located across the South from Nashville to Austin to Metairie, Louisiana (in the greater New Orleans).

Gateway to the promise of huge savings on Chloe, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Chanel and more is located at 1945 West Gray, a stone’s throw from River Oaks Shopping Center. Unlike other discount stores such as Nordstrom Rack and T. J. Maxx which have a bargain-basement atmosphere, UAL shops have the feel of a classy designer boutique. No liquidator vibes in these designer bargain meccas.

The two-story, 3,000 square foot boutique is in the former home of DEFINE, where in the past weeks, workers have been fluffing the interiors and creating landscaping with a certain curb appeal.

“We buy the good names from retailers all over the country with new merchandise coming in ever day,” founder Melody Cohen tells PaperCity from her home base in Nashville. “We buy direct. There are no consignments.”

Cohen likes to share the story of the Alexander McQueen couture gown that was originally at priced at $25,000. The buyer snagged it for 70 percent off or for a shocking sale price of $7,500. While that 70 percent discount is amazing, shoppers will more likely find 50 percent discounts as Cohen’s buyers, as she says, “Always have cash to buy where we find an opportunity.”

Cohen and her late husband, Bill, founded UAL more than 40 years ago in New Orleans. Over the decades their inventory has grown to include menswear and household goods.

“You’ve go to see our household goods. We have some of the greatest things,” she says. Unfortunately, that category will not be in the River Oaks store for the time being. She is waiting on another great buy.

