Houston’s Downtown VIP Recovery Penthouses Makes Plastic Surgery a Lot More Posh — Pampering Reaches a New Level

The VIP Recovery Care penthouse can accommodate traveling companions or family members of cosmetic surgery patients for the duration of their stay.

One of the three bedrooms in the VIP Recovery Care penthouse suite in downtown Houston.

When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.

A Google search reveals a half dozen or so plastic surgery recovery centers promising unrivaled cosseting and care these days but none reach for the ultimate that Doctor Stacy Sam (Ph.D., RN, MSN, MPH) has introduced at VIP Recovery Care. Think a 2,700-square-foot penthouse with professional medical care and luxury aftercare in a suite with stunning views of downtown Houston.

“Recovery plays such a critical role in your overall health and achieving successful results of your procedure,” Sam, founder and president of VIP Recovery Care. says. “If you’re investing your hard-earned dollars in plastic surgery you ought to be recovering somewhere where you know you’ll be safe, well taken care of and treated like a VIP too.

“Our goal is to provide a tranquil retreat, away from the stressors of home, where patients can get the best possible postoperative medical care, comfort care and the utmost in luxury and amenities in the privacy of their own suite for the best possible recovery.”

The 19-year veteran registered nurse, who specializes in women’s health, launched VIP Recovery Care in early 2022, inspired after a close family member had a medical emergency while recovering at home from plastic surgery. Sam started with a single room recovery operation but with its success expanded to the luxury suite concept it is today.

The two VIP Recovery Care suites offer 24-hour certified nursing care with an MD on staff, luxury transportation, organic meals, snacks, full in-suite custom-stocked kitchens, postoperative care coordination with surgeons and aftercare specialists that help patients with pain management, wound care, dressing changes, complication prevention, bathroom assistance and other post-surgical medical needs. The care does not stop there.

VIP also offers concierge medical and spa amenities like therapeutic and lymphatic massage, IV therapy, even salon hair and nail care. Anyone who’s had a facelift knows the importance of that hair care.

The center boasts specialized recovery services for popular procedures like mommy makeovers, tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lifts which tend to have more recovery-related health risks, pain or discomfort, and physical limitations. This has been part of the driving force behind VIP Recovery’s rapid growth.