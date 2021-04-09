Wearing Bamboo Gets an Earth Day Boost — How a Jewelry Company is Making a Difference With Seedlings

The snap lock earrings in the John Hardy Bamboo Collection are available in either gold or silver.

The gold version of the ring in the John Hardy Bamboo Collection introduced in honor of Earth Day.

The cuff bracelet, available in two sizes, is among the latest additions to the John Hardy Bamboo Collection.

John Hardy jewelry launched its “Wear Bamboo, Plant Bamboo” initiative in 2013. To date, it has seen more than 1.3 million seedlings planted in Bali where the jewelry is handmade by local master craftsman. With Earth Day coming on April 22, the Indonesia-based company is now adding a new additions to the iconic Bamboo collection.

As is tradition with the sale of each piece from the Bamboo collection, the jewelry house plants one or more bamboo seedlings in rural areas throughout Indonesia in partnership with the nonprofit Bamboo Village Initiative. The plant has long played an important role in the economics and culture of rural communities in Bali. The eco-friendly initiative is merely one element of sustainable luxury that has been at the forefront of John Hardy philosophy since its founding by Cynthia and John Hardy in 1975.

Stars of the new collection are the Bamboo cuffs. The flex cuff is designed in sterling silver and is masterfully embellished with lava treated black sapphires and black spinel. Purchase of the bracelet insures planting of six bamboo seedlings. The beautifully crafted standard cuff is offered in two sizes — the 37.5 millimeter cuff, which triggers the planting of five seedlings in rural Indonesia, and the 20.5 millimeter cuff, which impels the planting of three seedlings.

With the approach of Earth Day, John Hardy introduces additions to his Bamboo Collection, including the fan necklace.

The new pieces, nine in total, include twisted hoop earrings in both gold and silver, embellished snap lock earrings with black spinel and lava treated sapphires, and a sterling silver fan necklace. Bamboo-inspired rings, in either gold or silver, are new to the collection.

The designs, being released just before Earth Day, are said to have been “inspired by the power, grace and natural resilience of bamboo cane.”

John Hardy designs are available in the company’s free-standing boutique in Houston’s River Oaks District and at Bachendorf’s Plaza and Norstrom in NorthPark in Dallas.