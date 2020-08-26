I find the Food Network deeply soothing. Despite my aversion to cooking, watching someone else whip up something wonderful just in time for their family or friends to arrive at an idyllic table setting comforts me somehow — particularly now.

One Food Network star, Ree Drummond (aka “The Pioneer Woman”), managed to warm my heart even further this summer with the news of her daughter’s surprise engagement, pulled off in one of our city’s most beautiful spots: The Nasher Sculpture Center.

The behind-the-scenes details of an engagement are always interesting, but especially given the current state of our world. To learn more about how the private events team at the Nasher pulled off the dream proposal in a pandemic, I spoke to Abby Lambert and Natalie Mann.

As planners, how do you help facilitate the surprise portion of a private engagement?

We really just try to help think through logistics as much as possible so there are not unexpected delays or issues. We typically have a walk through in advance so they know where to park and can think through a storyline of arriving at the Center after-hours without raising suspicions.

Was there anything special you incorporated for this particular couple?

Mauricio actually did a great job of planning and had a beautiful set up! We just helped get the family tucked away for the surprise after the proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

How many proposals does The Nasher typically help facilitate during the year? How many has the museum hosted during the pandemic?

They were actually one of our first “events” during the pandemic! We felt we could safely host this small group and we were so excited to be back in the gardens. Normally we would do one proposal a month or so — they are very special.

Are there certain elements The Nasher typically includes in an engagement setup?

We have done many things in the past and are flexible based on the vision for the proposal. We can hang string lights in the garden, have champagne ready on ice, a special song playing in the garden, or even play a photo slideshow.

What protocols have been put in place to help keep private events safe during the pandemic?

We are following all guidelines to keep guests safe during the pandemic including required face coverings, social distancing and limited group sizes. This proposal was perfect because it was a small group of only immediate family so we felt comfortable hosting.