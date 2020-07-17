Hope Farms Becomes a Magical New Houston Area Wedding Venue — Bubbles, Brides and Micro Ceremonies Await

The Enchanted Garden Vignette for weddings at Hope Farms (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cake and cookies from The Bake Happening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rosebud, a vintage 1959 VW Transporter reimagined as a flower bar is an available option for an event at Hope Farms. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The bridal Bouquet, bouttoniere and statement arrangement from Flower Child are part of the Intimate Wedding packages at Hope Farms (Photo by Gracie Cavnar)

A host of caterers and event planners join Hope Farms in announcing its wedding options. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The timing for Hope Farms debut as a wedding venue last week could not have been better. As lavish weddings with hundreds of guests are put on ice due to COVID-19, the hunt for more intimate wedding venues is on. The urban farm, part of Recipe for Success Foundation programming, now offers an off-beat setting for smaller affairs.

Recipe for Success founder Gracie Cavnar refers to the possibilities as “micro-weddings” or “tiny weddings.” In announcing the addition of wedding packages to the Hope Farm experience, Cavnar invited brides to join her and a handful of wedding providers for a “Bubbles & Brides” Instagram live event.

“We want to help take away the stress of suspended wedding plans,” she says. “With our easy Intimate Wedding Package, couples can go ahead and exchange vows with a dozen of their dearest bearing witness and have a big party later, when things have calmed down.”

Cavnar describes the Hope Farm wedding experience as one with “a dash of glam and gloss of pastoral serenity.”

Joining her in the program and touting their services and the attraction of a wedding in the farm setting were caterer Barbara McKnight of Culinaire, Elizabeth Whitehead of Your Butler’s Pantry, Courtney Paddock with Little Coterie, Ana Llovera with Socialite Americas, Southern Glazers Spirits & Wine, Jennifer Digges of Bevi Amo Prosecco and Brew, Jody Stevens with Jodycakes, Andrea de Gortari with the Bake Happening, and Jen McDonald with Jen McDonald Calligraphy.

Here is the plum for brides: Hope Farms offers a two-hour wedding package for $2,000. The package includes:

— A choice from three farm-styled vignettes as a backdrop for vows

— Ceremony seating for 12 guests

— Bridal bouquet, boutonnière, cake table arrangements by Flower Child

— A wedding cake with options

— A styled table set with service ware for cake and host-supplied beverages

— Wedding gift from Hope Farms

Interestingly, in recent months Hope Farms has been “inundated” with brides looking for a unique location for weddings, after previous plans had been canceled.

A press release on the wedding program notes, “The farm’s rustic boho Gathering Barn, Chef’s Garden, Field of Movement and Picnic Grove are now available for gatherings of up to 100 guests (depending on health guidelines).”