Hermann Park’s New Events Venue is a Grandly Renovated Historic Wedding Dream — Inside Lott Hall

Ornate iron chandeliers original to the downtown Esperson Building, built in 1927, light the great hall of Hermann Park Conservancy's Lott Hall. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The David Caceres Band provides dance music for the faux wedding at Hermann Park Conservancy's Lott Hall. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The lawn is staged as a wedding set up with the Hermann Park golf course as backdrop to the Lott Hall ceremony. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The back loggia at Hermann Park Conservancy's Lott hall is set with bar and cocktail tables. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The former men's locker room at Lott Hall is set for a dinner for 24 with florals by Bergner & Johnson. The venue can handle 150 for a seated affair. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The former men's locker room at Lott Hall is set for a dinner for 24 with florals by Bergner & Johnson. The venue can handle 150 for a seated affair. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The great hall of Hermann Park Conservancy's Lott Hall is beautifully dressed for a would-be wedding. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The foyer of Hermann Park Conservancy's Lott Hall is decorated as if for a wedding including the vast arrangement of dogwood. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

Curtis & Windham Architects executed the sensitive renovations and additions to what is now known as Lott Hall. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

Hermann Park Conservancy opened the doors of Lott Hall for a 'wedding' presentation highlighting the newly renovated golf clubhouse as a special events venue. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

With Hermann Park Conservancy’s grandly renovated Lott Hall, formerly the Historic Clubhouse, opening for party rentals earlier this year, late March seemed the ideal time to stage the romantic Spanish-inspired hacienda for the real deal. Thus, the conservancy tapped a number of topnotch vendors to combine their talents to decorate the 1933 hall for a wedding.

And what a beautiful wedding it might have been.

Magnificent florals by Bergner & Johnson‘s Rebekah Johnson set the stage in the venue that can accommodate 150 for seated dinner and 300 guests for standing cocktail events. For this springtime affair, Johnson hung the ceiling beams in the Great Hall with dangling bougainvillea and topped cocktail tables with vases of hydrangeas and azaleas flowering in the same deep rose as the overhead florals.

In the vast room that was once the men’s locker room in the former clubhouse for golfers on the adjacent course, Blooming Gallery provided a lengthy dining table and chairs set for 24 would-be guests. Here, Johnson lined the table with soaring bouquets of spring flowers including arbors of dogwood. The white blossoms, featured in a grand arrangement in the foyer, were sourced, Johnson tells PaperCity, from a farmer in Jasper, Texas.

The David Caceres Band provides dance music for the faux wedding at Hermann Park Conservancy’s Lott Hall. (Photo by Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography)

The five-tiered wedding cake adorned with fresh flowers came from Susie’s Cakes while Jackson & Company provided the champagne, elegant party foods and uniformed waiters. Milton Townsend, fresh from dealing with burst pipes in Jackson & Company headquarters as well as in his historic home, visited with other members of the “vac pack.” Those freed from pandemic worries by having been vaccinated.

Among them was long-time Herman Park patron Susie Criner, whose Gulf Coast Entertainment provided music for the late afternoon fête thereby further authenticating the feel of an actual wedding. David Caceres and his band performed on the lawn next to the ceremony setup that overlooked the golf course. American Idol alum Adrian Michael performed during what might have been the pre-wedding reception while Nick Serena sang in the Great Hall.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Others adding to the convincing wedding scene were HTX Event Rentals, Bright Star Productions, Mike’s Dance Floors, Papellerie, Sovereign Services and Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography. All are among the approved vendors for Lott Hall.

As the Hermann Park Conservancy introduces Lott Hall to the special events community, the venue is available June 1 through September 30 with a 25 percent discount. For reservations and information, contact facilityrentals@hermannpark.org.