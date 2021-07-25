Famed Houston Sports Doctor’s Star-Studded Wedding is Presided Over By a Newly Ordained Chris Shepherd

Kim Hausler is escorted to the altar by her sons. (Photo courtesy of @elizabethmessina, www.instagram.com/elizabethmessina)

Chef Chris Shepherd officiates at the Pebble Beach marriage of Kim Hausler and Dr. Walt Lowe, team physician and orthopedic surgeon for the Houston Rockets, the Houston Texans and the University of Houston. (Photo courtesy of @elizabethmessina, www.instagram.com/elizabethmessina)

This was not your typical wedding and it was not the expected judge or priest who presided over the Pebble Beach nuptials of Kim Hausler and Dr. Walt Lowe, head team physician for the Houston Texans, the Houston Rockets and the University of Houston. Houston chef extraordinaire Chris Shepherd, ordained by the Universal Life Church, conducted the al fresco ceremony, which was attended by an impressive clutch of sports world heavyweights.

The Friday afternoon wedding was held in the garden of a private residence overlooking the Pacific Ocean in a setting bedecked with roses and rose petals.

Lowe and Shepherd have been fast friends for more than 15 years so it was with sincere emotion that the chef spoke about the couple’s kindness, their commitment to family and commented on their unity.

“It is impossible now for me to consider one of you without the other,” Shepherd said.

In a brilliant moment of levity in the beautiful ceremony, for which the couple wrote their own vows, Shepherd quipped that all in attendance would receive absolution, thanks to the Universal Life Church, from their sins — past, present and future. Lucky them.

The ceremony was truly a family affair. Lowe’s granddaughter, Petra, presented the rings from Houston-based Zadok Jewelers. Hausler’s daughters Madison and Nicole and Lowe’s daughter AJ Lowe served as bridesmaids, Lowe’s son Hunter, and the bride’s sons Mason and Brandon were groomsmen. The Hausler sons walked their mother down the aisle.

The bride, a home care physical therapist, and the groom met when he operated on her daughter Madison’s torn ACL. A year later, Lowe asked her out on a date. She was hesitant, but one of her daughter’s friends took her phone and responded that Kim would love to go to dinner. And then it began.

Of courses, Lowe is a familiar face on the Houston sports sidelines.

The couple’s wedding party rocked into high gear following the ceremony with the music selections of Miami-based DJ NikkoNation and then the rock and country sounds of Houston’s Seth Keiffer Band.

Kim Hausler and Dr. Walt Lowe’s wedding celebration takes place at a private home in Pebble Beach. (Photo courtesy of @elizabethmessina, www.instagram.com/elizabethmessina)

Food and fun followed the ceremony with food stations across the lawn serving pasta, tacos and sliders paired with cocktails and mini beignets and milkshakes for dessert. As one might expect in California there was an array of wines: Sauvignon Blanc from local winery Caraccioli, Underbelly (Shepherd’s hospitality enterprise) Hoot’Nanny Cabernet Sauvignon from Miner Family Vineyards in Napa, and a Red Blend from Cruse Wine Co. in Petaluma.

At the pre-wedding party in the couple’s suite at Bernardus on Thursday night, guests savored ready-to-drink cocktails from the talented hands of Houston’s Alba Huerta. While Huerta was not in attendance, her bottled cocktails were — and they made an impression.

Among guests were Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell and wife Rachel, former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith, former Houston Texans player and current conditioning coach Brian Cushing and his wife Megan, team physician for the Houston Astros Dr. Jim Muntz and wife Anne, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams and Michelle and Jonathan Zadok.