Wellness Gifts That Wow — Special Presents For When You Really Want to Pamper Someone

Intelligent Holiday Giving For Fitness Fanatics, Meditation Maestros, Skincare Devotees and More

11.18.23
A wellness gift this holiday season will be remembered.

A wellness gift is anything but just another holiday present. From relaxation essentials to fitness motivators, we’ve handpicked a selection of thoughtful wellness gifts that will not only show you care but also contribute to the well-being of your loved ones. Whether you’re shopping for a fitness enthusiast, a meditation maestro, or someone simply in need of a little pampering, these wellness-inspired gifts are sure make their holiday season a rejuvenating and memorable one.

These are the Best Wellness Gifts:

GIFT FITNESS

 
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
Lululemon
Buy
 
Leggings
Alo Yoga
Buy
 
FreeSip Vacuum Water Bottle
Owala
Buy
 
Workout Kit
Bala
Buy
 
VIA OLYMPUS 2
Altra
Buy
 
Oura Ring
Oura
Buy
 
Whoop 4.0 Fitness Band
Whoop
Buy
 
Round Rebounder
Acon
Buy
 
Set for Her
Recess Pickle
Buy

Every fitness guru can always use another tool and top of the line gear to keep their bodies in tiptop shape. From a fresh new workout top and leggings set to a fresh new pair of bouncy sneakers or a convenient water bottle, even the most basic of fitness gear is always needed and used.

Gear like workout mats from Bala or equipment for the newest workout crazes — trampoline or pickleball — will always spark some fun. Be the hero and merge high-tech with health by giving your loved one a wellness tracker like the super chic and smart Whoop fitness tracking band or the discrete Oura Ring.

A Refreshed Mind

 
Full Spectrum Gummies
Early Bird
Buy
 
Portobello Notebook with Slide in Mara
Smythson
Buy
 
Sleep Crown Classic
Sleep Crown
Buy
 
Feelings Card Deck
Ban Do
Buy
 
Mindfulness Book
Shauna Shapiro
Buy
The Gift of Healthy Skin
 
The Gift of Healthy Skin
AYA Medical Spa
Buy
 
Sauna Gift Box
Sudor Sauna Studio
$4.00
Buy

Keep mindfulness top of mind for your nearest and dearest this season. Whether you’re shopping for an experienced zen guru or someone who just needs to catch a few deep breaths, the gift of calm relaxation is the gift that keeps on giving.

Consider a thoughtful book, a stylish journal or some playful mindfulness cards to lighten any mental load. For something a bit more potent, try out some new Texas-based CBD gummies or the frequently sold-out Sleep Crown to help anyone reach deep restfulness.

Nourish The Body

 
TRINITY+ Complete Set
NuFace
Buy
 
RecoveryAir PRO
Therabody
Buy
 
Detox Tea
Rishi Tea
Buy
 
Beginner Juice Cleanse
Pressed
Buy
 
Recovery Bath Salt
Goop
Buy
 
Valmont La Quintessence des Glaciers
Valmont at Bella Rinova
Buy

A nourished body is a happy body. From skincare to nutritious teas and supplements, giving the gift of nourishment for the gut, skin, hair and body is a great way to help your loved one feel well.

For a purely extravagant dose of self care, give them the ultimate skincare treatment. Luxurious skincare guru Valmont released only 500 La Quintessence des Glaciers and three of them are available at Houston’s Bella Rinova Salon. The 30 day concentrated skincare program will transform the skin, making it worth every bit its steep ticket price in this wellness devotee’s view.

Because everyone needs a little treat to be at their best.

