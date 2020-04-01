A Popular CBD Brand Will Now Deliver Products Directly to Dallas Doors

In the increasingly saturated and unregulated world of CBD, you can take comfort in the fact that Texas-based Mineral Health is doing things right. (Pro tip: be wary of any cannabinoid brand that doesn’t make certificates of analysis available for review.)

Though Mineral Health (recently featured in GQ’s “Best Stuff of 2019,” if you happen to remember that fun Dan Levy campaign) is headquartered in Austin, the aesthetically pleasing products are easy to find in Dallas, where the brand’s founder, Matthew Miller, was born and raised. Mineral’s formulations for “Sleep,” “Balance,” and “Recovery,” have stocked the shelves at Forty Five Ten and Neiman Marcus, and was one of the first CBD brands carried by Royal Blue Grocery.

Of course, those bottles of mood-boosting, anti-inflammatory goodness are hard to get to while quarantined at home. And because social isolation (and the overarching gloom of a global pandemic) can stir up serious anxiety, this is a time when many might be reaching for your CBD products most. Thankfully, Mineral is doing things right again during the COVID-19 outbreak, delivering directly to customers’ doors within 24 hours—and using masks and gloves, of course. The service was launched first on March 19 in Austin (where they’ve made more than 60 deliveries) and as of this week, Mineral will be delivered to Dallas doors as well.

Mineral Health’s motto: “You Deserve to Feel Good.”

“I think Dallas especially is still new to legal cannabis consumption as something that can offer much more benefit to the body than alcohol or cigarettes, and as something that can absolutely relieve the feeling of stress and anxiety most of us are experiencing,” Miller tells PaperCity.

To get “Sleep,” “Balance,” “Focus,” and more delivered (by someone sporting gloves and a max), select “Free Ground Shipping” when you checkout online. “Recovery” is not available for delivery, and you must you’re in the qualifying zip codes (75214, 75218, 75206, 75238, 75201, 75205, 75209, and 75204).