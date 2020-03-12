A First-Timer’s Take on CoolTone — Sculpting My Body One Magnetic Stimulation at a Time

At this point, most people have heard of CoolSculpting, the most popular of the non-invasive fat melting procedures on the market. The treatment from Allergan first received FDA approval for removing “love handle” fat in 2010, and has inspired a slew of similar procedures over the last decade.

Last summer, CoolTone, another product from Allergan (the manufacturer of Botox), received FDA clearance (for glutes, thighs, and abs), serving as a companion procedure of sorts to its body-contouring predecessor. Where CoolSculpting essentially freezes excess fat cells away, CoolTone utilizes electromagnetic waves that bypass skin, fat, and nerves to prompt intense muscle contractions in one 30-minute session (the equivalent of doing thousands of sit-ups, according to med spas). After a certain amount of sessions needed (which varies per person), the muscles should be more defined without any down time — or time in the gym.

I opted to try CoolTone more out of curiosity than anything — just one session isn’t enough to get Emily Ratajkowski abs, but I was curious to see what all those electromagnetic waves felt like. And thanks to Renew Beauty in NorthPark Center, one of the first Dallas med spas to offer the treatment, I was able to find out a couple of weeks ago.

Renew, located on the second floor just outside of Neiman Marcus, recently reclaimed its original location after being purchased by the spa’s original founder, Louise Proulx. It’s a welcoming spot to get a potentially weird treatment — always bustling with patients and helpful staff members. After speaking with Carley Smith, a senior laser technician and CoolSculpting specialist, about the treatment, I felt comfortable telling her which area I dreamed of being more sculpted. (Important fact about CoolTone: You have to have to be working with a body mass index of 25 or less. So ideally, you could CoolSculpt first, then move on to CoolTone.)

There was no judgment when I told her I wanted to CoolTone my abs, which is apparently the most popular area t0 treat for both men and women. She gave me a pair of ugly disposable shorts (I felt a cold shiver as I remembered the time The Joule’s spa had to give me a disposable bathing suit — the worst) and I hopped on one of Renew’s comfortable treatment beds.

Carley laid the heavy circular machine, which sort of looked like a small frying pan, on top of my abs. She set the CoolTone machine to 62 percent (out of 100), a level she assured me was normal for first-timers. I had to take her at her word, because when the CoolTone machine got to CoolToning, it felt intense.

“Is this something you’d be comfortable with for 30 minutes?” she asked.

“Totally,” I said through gritted teeth as the machine forced my entire center to contract. It wasn’t a painful experience, necessarily, but it did feel odd. Carley would have continued not to judge me if I asked her to turn it down, but I would have judged myself. Surely I could handle this for 30 minutes.

And truthfully, I could. Carley left the room and I settled in to my new existence, staring up at a ceiling while intermittent electromagnetic muscle stimulation did the work of thousands of sit-ups for me. To be clear, I could have brought a book or something — you’re just not allowed to use your phone while the CoolTone machine is working. But it’s always a welcome challenge to go without your phone for just a few short minutes. After I got used to the rhythm of the CoolTone machine, the experience became weirdly relaxing — almost meditative.

In no time, my 30 minutes were up. I had done it. I had CoolToned. Based on the intensity of all those contractions, I had assumed my muscles would immediately start aching, but they didn’t. They actually never did. They’re not kidding when they say “no down time.”

I can’t really attest to whether or not CoolTone could actually tone my body, but I assume it would if I went forward with the proper amount of sessions. (All good things require regular visits — one CoolTone treatment at Renew is priced at $600.) I did, however, feel like my abs were slightly more pronounced a few days later and opted for a high-waisted crop top situation to celebrate their brief, more defined appearance.

Presumably, CoolTone will eventually receive FDA approval for all areas of the body, from arm to calf muscles and everything in between. If I had a big event coming up, one where my arms or legs would be heavily photographed, CoolTone would be a perfect way to prep — along with a thoughtful diet and gym time. As with almost anything that crops up in the wellness world, it’s nice to have the option. And it’s even nicer to know exactly what to expect.