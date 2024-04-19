O2 Aspen Will Open Its Second Pilates and Yoga Studio Within The Terminal at Katy Trail

The O2 Dallas yoga room will host a heated power flow class, a heated sculpt class, and a mat Pilates class, in addition to sound baths and meditation sessions. (Photo by Brooke Casillas)

Much of excitement surrounding The Terminal at the Katy Trail, the architecturally striking mixed-use project that’s been developing in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood since 2019, has been theorizing about what tenants would find a home within its walls. Last year, the anticipation was justified when a handful of original and unique businesses were announced, painting a picture of a bespoke Dallas building focused on wellness and catering to Katy Trail passersby. Included in the thoughtful mix was O2 Aspen, a high-end yoga and Pilates studio opening its second-ever location beyond the tony mountain town.

A fixture of Aspen for nearly two decades, O2 has become known for its Pilates and heated power yoga classes, as well as its emphasis on great teachers.

“I wanted to have the best instructors in Dallas,” says owner Brittany Van Domelen. “We spent the last 15 months testing out talent with a consultant who was very integrated into the yoga scene here. We have the best of the best in Aspen but that’s a much smaller pool, so Dallas is really fun.”

Beyond testing instructors, Van Domelen visited a variety of workout classes during her visits to Dallas, immersing herself in the city’s boutique fitness scene.

“I learned there’s a lot of competition here, so it really made us step up our game,” Van Domelen adds. “We have so much crossover between Aspen and Dallas — clients have been begging us to come here. Texas was the move I always wanted, but Dallas was clearly number one. They were ready for us.”

The O2 Difference

Dallas is known for having one of the best boutique fitness scenes in the country, but Van Domelen still believes O2 will be a standout.

One differentiating element could be the studio’s private club-like atmosphere. “We want to ensure our staff knows people’s names and clients feel like they’re really taken care of,” Van Domelen notes. “We go above and beyond.”

A deciding factor in O2’s expansion to Dallas was space: Van Domelen is able to execute brand’s entire concept in the two-level, 4,500-square-foot space at The Terminal. That includes separate studios for reformer Pilates and yoga classes (some of which will be heated with infrared panels); a beauty treatment room for signature facials in collaboration with New York-based Knockout Beauty; and a boutique retail section featuring activewear brands like Adidas x Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, and The Upside.

“We are looking for the best of the best with instructors, therapists, beauty, and clothing,” Van Domelen says. “Our quality control is what makes us different. And our cleanliness.”

The official opening date for O2 Dallas is still being finalized, but much like the Aspen studio (which has hosted talent like Tracy Anderson), a few celebrity instructors are already in talks to come visit The Terminal at Katy Trail.