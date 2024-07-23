One Sweat Dallas Studio 2
Fashion / Wellness

Houston’s High-End HIIT Gym, OneSweat, Lands in Dallas

Inside Preston Center's Luxe New Boutique Studio

BY // 07.23.24
I wouldn’t say I necessarily need my boutique gyms to be “high-end,” but in the age of O2 Pilates, Barry’s Bootcamp, Sculpt House, and the newly revamped One Lagree, a little luxury — and a killer locker room — certainly doesn’t hurt when you’re feeling the burn. Now, we can add OneSweat to the list of great Dallas boutique workouts with elevated aesthetics. 

OneSweat Dallas is the Houston-based studio’s first gym outside of Bayou City, where it has two locations in The Heights and River Oaks. The company also has a Stretch + Wellness concept with outposts in Houston and The Woodlands. After being first teased in September of 2023, OneSweat Dallas opened on July 20, 2024, at 8220 Westchester Drive in Preston Center. 

One Sweat Dallas Studio interiors
Inside the newly opened OneSweat Dallas, located near Montlake Cut in Preston Center. (courtesy of OneSweat)

Founded by Anabel Barron and Jordan Strouse in 2018 (it was rebranded from SWEAT 1000 to OneSweat in 2021), the HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout offers a thoughtful blend of cardio and strength training. Think Barry’s Bootcamp but with higher-end Technogym Skillrun treadmills and alertness-inducing blue lighting in place of the former’s signature red. The OneSweat website also promises plenty of transitions in class, ensuring you won’t spend more than six minutes at any time running. Workouts will switch up daily to keep regulars — and their bodies — guessing. 

One Sweat treadmills
OneSweat Dallas, a new HIIT gym hailing from Houston, features ultra high-end Technogym Skillrun treadmills for the cardio portion of classes.

Additional perks include an in-house smoothie bar, complimentary cold eucalyptus towels, and locker room showers. Pricing includes $34 for a drop-in class (OneSweat Preston Center is also available on ClassPass), monthly membership options ($120 to $240), and class packages (up to $2,000 for 100 classes). Next up: OneSweat San Antonio and OneSweat The Woodlands.

