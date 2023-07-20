Inside The Woodlands Spa Scene — From Elegant Retreats to Medical Spas, There Is Something For Everyone

Avante is one of The Woodlands' best spas.

Whether you’re looking for a day of pampering or something that’s more than skin deep, The Woodlands has many worthy spas. There are no shortages of day spas and med spas in The Woodlands, but here are a few that stick out.

Consider this your Woodlands spa guide:

Woodhouse The Woodlands

For an elegant spa experience and the ultimate in pampering, Woodhouse The Woodlands delivers. From the moment you walk through the door, you are cocooned in luxury.

“We want to wow our guests each time — whether it’s their first time here or not,” co-owner Suzanne Grove tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

Woodhouse’s services range from facials and massages to body treatments, waxing and nails. There are packages that allow you to bundle services and leave the spa feeling extra renewed.

The spa has duet rooms for couples to enjoy facials and massages together, and private rooms for services as well.

There’s a lovely tea lounge with cozy comfortable seating, soft lighting and even charcuterie boards. Woodhouse The Woodlands is part of the Woodhouse franchise, but has several signature features that set it above many other spas. These include its Vichy shower (perfect for refreshing yourself after a body treatment) and a gift for customers.

Woodhouse features a well-stocked retail area offering skincare products, relaxation gifts and self-care items. The FarmHouse Fresh line of products is featured in the spa. This line from McKinney is natural and organic, coming from a private farm and ranch with an animal rescue mission. Product offerings are seasonal, and summer scents like citrus are featured now. iSclinical products are also available.

Customer service and training are two areas that Grove feels strongly about. All Woodhouse The Woodlands employees get the opportunity to experience a select treatment monthly, so that they can speak knowledgeably about the services offered at the spa.

Woodhouse The Woodlands has been going strong at 9595 Market Street since November 2019.

You can book online here. Woodhouse The Woodlands is open seven days a week.

Avante Laser and Med Spa

What started out 23 years ago as an electrolysis and laser hair removal salon has blossomed into spa offering a wide range of services for face and body in The Woodlands. Yes, Avante has come a long way.

According to Avante co-owner Stacy Upchurch, fewer women want to go under the knife for plastic surgery considering the risks associated with them, and are now more likely to choose a med spa treatment plan that may take several weeks to achieve results.

For the face, those treatments include hydra facials, microneedling and exfoliation experiences. All of Avante’s treatments are FDA-cleared, including the newest generation of microneedling from Vivace.

Other treatments for brows and permanent makeup are available too.

Body treatments are a big part of Avante’s services as well. Those choices range from Sculpsure — a non-invasive, FDA-approved way to eliminate excess body fat, and EmSculpt, which tones and strengthens abdominal muscles. This procedure works by triggering supramaximal contractions, which can’t be achieved in voluntary muscle movement.

Avante is located at 8708 Technology Forest Place, Suite 125. It is open six days a week, with late hours on Tuesdays.

Seychelles Med and Laser Spa

Seycehelles Med and Laser spa is a bright, cheery spa that’s been in The Woodlands for eight years. Its owner Lychelle Jomsky boasts more than 21 years of experience herself and is considered a master injector. Seychelles also ranks among the Top 500 medical spas in the United States in Allergan sales.

Services at the salon range from laser treatments and chemical peels to facial services, body contouring and even a shot menu. Complimentary consultations are available, according to operations manager Jenny Guerra. Often services are available within the week, depending on the chosen treatment plan. New IV treatments are in the works too.

Seychelles also has an ongoing commitment to help others.

“The program we installed as a commitment to help various nonprofits each month is called ‘Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good,’ ” Guerra tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “The idea is that when people address their insecurities through aesthetics, they feel better and therefore will be more inclined to do good within the community.

“It’s a way for us to deepen our relationship with the aesthetic world and the community and to lessen the superficial nature that tends to accompany our line of work.”

And don’t think spa services are just for women. Men account for 20 percent of Seychelles clients, Guerra notes.

Seychelles is located is at 25230 Borough Park Drive. This Woodlands spa is open six days a week, with later hours on Thursdays.

Yes, The Woodlands spa scene is only growing stronger.