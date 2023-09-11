6 Hot Jewelry Trends — Your Guide to the Stunning Pieces at Ylang 23 That Will Make You Shine

Crafted in 14k yellow gold and detailed in sparkling round diamonds this Carbon & Hyde earring is the perfect piece to add some edge to your everyday look.

Founded by Joanne and Charles Teichman, today, Ylang 23 is guided by the leadership and creative merchandising of their daughter Alysa. The internationally known Dallas jewelry store has led worldwide trends for 35-plus years. Their jewelry immersive store in the Plaza at Preston Center has daily arrivals of treasures from their designers, and their team of sales specialists are experts in knowing how to help style your desired look.

Ylang 23 is well known for having a finger on the pulse of luxury style – their collection of sparkly jewelry delights shoppers with any personality or style. Whether you’re bright and bubbly and looking for something to match your energy, or elegant and refined, their list of hot ticket items is sure to impress.

Color Crazy

Quickly add personality to any outfit with a punch of colorful jewelry.

Go color crazy with this Jacquie Aiche Tanzanite Trillion On Purple Multi Opal Beaded Necklace. The lush beaded necklace features dazzling one-of-a-kind stones in an array of colors from bubble gum pink to dreamy violet. All eyes will be on you with this captivating piece that adds fantasy to any look.

Looking for something both colorful and meaningful? Rainbow hues have never shined brighter than on the Sydney Evan Moonstone Eye On Rainbow Jade Necklace that features a diamond set into moonstones with rainbow jade beads.

No one does bright and bold quite like Roxanne Assoulin who brings the party to your wrist with this Rainbow Brite Set of 3 Bracelets. Crafted with enamel beads and inspired by mosaic tiles, it brings a fun graphic quality to any collection. Similarly, the Roxanne Assoulin Simply Rainbow Bracelet delights the eye with flashes of brightness from glass stones. Truly classic pieces for the color lover who wants to bring a rainbow with them everywhere they go.

Mismatched/Single Earrings

Wearing mismatched earrings creates a one-of-a-kind look in your collection. For bold, bright colors perfect for everyday wear, look no further than Irene Neuwirth’s One-Of-A-Kind Pink Tourmaline and Diamond Pave Single paired with her Fire Opal And Pink Tourmaline Single. Both stones boast unparalleled depth of rich color.

A hot pick for a more delicate look? Celine Daoust Pink Tourmaline Marquise And Diamond Eye With Chain Hoop Single features pink tourmaline and diamond above a fine gold chain. Carbon & Hyde Sparkler Ear Chain is another not-to-miss earring displaying sparkling round diamonds that add edge to everyday looks.

Foundrae Small Chubby FOB Base delivers a modern punch for your Ear Story with endless charm possibilities including Fondrae’s unique disk connection and miniature heart initials. Ylang 23 favorites include Foundrae Small Thorn Charm With Oval Pushgate and Foundrae Reverie Butterfly Earring Disk. Why not collect them all?

Quiet Luxury Pieces

Ylang 23 knows that nothing says quiet luxury like gold and diamonds.

Shay’s Baby Pavé Diamond Link Bracelet is an essential that’s perfect for stacking. Pavé encrusted diamonds gives it all the glitter and shimmer you could ask for. Pair it with Nouvel Heritage Business Meeting Mood Bangle for a classic, everyday look. The diamond pavé detail on this bracelet looks effortless.

Foundrae’s Heavy Belcher Chain With Medium Pave Sister Hooks is a show-stopper. It puts in the work doing double duty as either a necklace or a wrap bracelet.

Continue celebrating quiet luxury with Octavia Elizabeth’s Five Tiered Diamond Micro Gabby Hoops, a brilliant take on a classic with a twist. The length of these five graduated diamond drop earrings is sure to elevate any look, especially for a night out or any special occasion.

Complete the look on your hand with Cathy Waterman Grow Baby Grow Diamond Band, so timeless it could be easily mistaken for an heirloom.

Gemstones

Fine details, bright colors, and sophisticated design? Look no further than Ylang 23’s selection of bold, candy-colored gemstone pieces.

Irene Neuwirth’s One-Of-A-Kind Tourmaline Cabochon Necklace showcases a scalloped tiny milgrain-edged setting with perfectly matched stones. Likewise, the Irene Neuwirth Love One-Of-A-Kind Rubellite Bezel Heart featuring a bright rubellite heart pendant was made to shine. Bright and gemmy is the name of the game and these pieces understand the assignment.

Stand out from the crowd with the Retrouvaí’s Turquoise And Diamond Petite Domino Necklace. Crafted from 14k gold and turquoise, that’s a style game we want to play!

Sparkly with a sense of fun? Sign us up. Marla Aaron Total Gaguette ROYGBV Trundle Lock Ring from her newest Fiddling Series Collection takes fidgeting to new heights as it has movement in the ring.

Jacquie Aiche’s Multi-Gemstone Bracelet features thirteen gems set on Jackie’s signature chain. Perfectly captivating worn alone as a statement piece or stacked with your other favorites.

Ylang 23 has your ears covered as well. Cathy Waterman’s Amethyst Flower Bead With Wildflower Overlay Earrings feature stunning carved amethyst stones with diamonds.

Jewelry With Meaning

Take your collection to a deeper level by including pieces from Ylang 23 steeped with meaning.

The daydreamer in your life will love the Foundrae’s Reverie Gold Signet Ring. This piece represents reverie — the ultimate state of dreaming. Foundrae invites wearers to seek out what lights you up, gives you energy, and makes you joyful.

The Celine Daoust Trillian Aquamarine And Diamond Totem Necklace is truly enchanting. The totem is a protective talisman and lucky charm, also a symbol of spirituality and strength. The gorgeous aquamarine stone is said to revitalize our immune system and radiate positive energy.

Retrouvaí’s Trolliete And Malachite Yin And Yang Charm is not only stunning, it is a daily reminder of the ancient philosophy of duality. This modern heirloom is handcrafted in 14k yellow gold with trolliete and malachite.

Looking for a piece to reflect love and commitment? L’Atelier Nawbar’s Love Birds Pendant is a perfect gift to celebrate love or commemorate an anniversary. Adorned with hand painted enamel featuring love birds surrounding a heart, it is perfect for that someone special in your life.

Sydney Evan’s Extra Large Evil Eye Link Bracelet highlights the ancient evil eye symbol, said to protect from those who wish us harm with envious glances. Stunning and protective never looked so good.

Tennis

Looking for an understated luxe look? Ylang 23 knocks it out of the park with its selection of diamond necklaces and bracelets.

Classic has never looked better than this piece from Ylang 23’s private brand, 23+ Graduated Diamond White Gold Necklace. Handcrafted in 14k white gold with more than five carats of diamond.

For an updated take on a timeless piece, look no further than Jennifer Meyer Graduated Emerald Tennis Necklace. This stunner is handcrafted in 18k yellow gold with 2.75 carats of round, brilliant cut emeralds in varying size. Lee Jones’ Sapphire Tennis Necklace is another top choice for a modern look with nearly five carats of glimmering pink sapphires.

Complete your collection with Lizzie Mandlar’s Eclet Graduated Diamond Tennis Bracelet. This timeless piece makes a great gift for someone special.

Feel like instant royalty in the Suzanne Kalan Mini Princess Cut Tennis Bracelet. This piece is absolutely stunning with princess cut diamonds set all the way around the bracelet. Oriented in such a unique way to create so much sparkle.

