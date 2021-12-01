Holiday Jewels that Shine Bright — 11 Unique Gifts From Ylang 23

Mother of pearl YinYang Retrouvaí necklace is a modern heirloom that will be a timeless staple in everyday looks.

Everyone knows the best holiday packages are small, shiny, and sophisticated. Shopping for the season’s most stylish jewelry has never been easier with Ylang 23. A collection of the most fabulous jewelry designers in the business, the local brand curates the most special assortment of jewels you can have confidence will always be unique and cutting-edge. Here are some insider picks from the selection of favorites from the landmark jewelry store in Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center.

These are unique presents in every sense — what you’d expect from Ylang 23.

These essential white diamond gold hoops will add the perfect flair to any outfit. The handcrafted Lizzie Mandler 18-karat yellow gold hoop earrings feature the most beautiful diamond accent to the exterior side of each hoop is sure to be a show-shopper. In unmistakeable Lizzie Mandler fashion, the triangular knife-edge detail is woven throughout the collection making it hard to miss.

Morganite has long been known for divine love and romance and carries a symbolic meaning associated with innocence and sweetness. These rose gold drop earrings are surely to bring sweetness to anyone on your gift giving list. From the Gemmy Gem Collection, the rose gold diamond accented ear wire displays a full cut diamond suspending a prong-set morganite stone. These Irene Neuwirth morganite earrings are a one-of-a-kind way to that special person’s heart.

This beautiful Jennifer Meyer gold heart bracelet is perfect for holiday stacking. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold, this dainty heart on a chain is true arm candy.

For a jewelry piece that’s sure to capture anyone’s attention, this vibrant evil eye bracelet from Suzanne Kalan has everything we are looking for this season. The black sapphire and diamond pavé eye framed in white diamond baguette eyelashes will liven up anything from a white T-shirt to a party outfit.

For the fashionista, there’s nothing more fitting than this high-polished triple cobra bracelet from Janis Savitt. An 18-karat yellow gold-plated brass bracelet is a modern classic that’s sure to make anyone feel famous.

As a true symbol of protection, this black enamel evil eye adds just the pop your bracelet stack is looking for. This special petite Netali Nissim rhodium bracelet has an adjustable chain with an easy to take on and off lobster clasp. The most perfect, unique bracelet for any jewelry lover.

Exclusively at Ylang 23, the Fertility Luck Amulet Coin is a unique charm worn as a symbol of good luck representing wishful fertility. The exquisite charm is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold with detailed diamonds that’s versatile and can be added to your favorite bracelet or necklace chain. And 10 percent of proceeds from this coin go to The Family Place, a Dallas-based non-profit that empowers victims of family violence.

This hand-cut mother of pearl Yin Yang pendant necklace should be top on everyone’s holiday list. Not only is this beautiful modern heirloom a fashionable and timeless staple, but the natural black onyx adorned with white diamond bezels carries such class and iconic meaning. The idea that two opposites can not only be harmonious in energy but also balance and support each other gives us all the feels this holiday season.

This 18-karat yellow gold heart lock will give your special someone those heart eyes you’re hoping for. The Marla Aaron lock will pair perfectly on any chain for either a necklace or bracelet, shown here on one of Marla’s classic chains suitable for any lock worn at every length.

Holiday travels made more stylish with this Marlo Laz large emerald and black ‘En Route’ coin necklace. This lovely charm is detailed in everything lovely and nice – emerald, pearl and diamonds. The lucky talisman would make a perfect holiday gift for anyone en route this season.

Ylang23 has been providing fashionistas with the best designer jewelry worldwide for over 35 years. The iconic store is sure to meet any of your gifting needs this holiday.

