Fashion / Shopping

Talisman Necklaces and Bracelets to Swoon Over — Ylang 23’s Latest Spellbinders Leave an Impression

Adding More Brilliance to Your Own Distinctive Personal Style

BY // 03.16.21
unnamed (65)

Lito Apollo 13 Grand Bleu Enamel Evil Eye - $1540

What you wear says a lot about who you are. You possess a unique style, one that exists nowhere else, one that is yours alone to celebrate and treasure.

While it may be a signature that is one-of-a-kind, your style is not static, and it is influenced by what you experience and how you live. This confident fluidity and evolution can be seen in many things that adorn you, and that’s how it should be. Your beautiful core is firm and steady, but you are not a statue. You are a living fashion statement. That’s one of life’s underrated joys.

Ylang 23 knows that the necklaces and bracelets you choose to wear demonstrate your intriguing je ne sais quoi, and they can have wonderful effects on you and those who behold them. They can be, to use a magical word, talismans. They possess power, and they work wonders. Which means they need to be truly special.

Here’s a selection of Ylang 23 pieces that personify that. Choose a distinctive good luck charm and get ready to experience the forces of happy fortune and karma. Better yet, mix and match the pieces — opposites do attract, you know — and put your indefinable style on display.

Just be careful. These pieces are full of spellbinding beauty. You are liable to want them all.

This beautiful evil eye necklace is a stunner.

First up, the Suzanne Kalan Blue Sapphire and White Diamond Evil Eye Necklace. The evil eye talisman is an ancient one, and has been used by discerning women to ward off evil spirits. It is also beautiful. This one is handcrafted in 18-karat white gold and features a beguiling eye made of blue sapphire and pavé diamonds.

Its adjustable chain is finished with a lobster clasp. This is a necklace that will bewitch, bother (in a sexy way) and bewilder. ($2,850)

Marlo Laz has your necklace for fun travel adventures.

Travel is on your horizon, of course, and exotic destinations will be on your itinerary. When you step off of the jet, you’ll want to be wearing Marlo Laz’s Turquoise En Route Coin Necklace, because it’s certain to bring luck and adventure. Besides just looking stunning.

It is crafted in 14-karat yellow gold and festooned with pearl and turquoise. When you are lounging poolside, all eyes will be on you and your talisman. ($4,600)

This aquamarine and gold evil eye bracelet is meant for you.

You can’t neglect your wrists, of course, and the Medium Evil Eye Charm with Aquamarine Beaded Bracelet from Sydney Evan is a lovely addition for any arm stack. The enthralling blue hue of the aquamarine beads is calming, and the powerful evil eye charm is delicate and bold at the same time.

It’s 14-karat gold chain, and it anchors the bracelet with aplomb. Pair this piece with other bracelets and prepare to wow. ($330)

Wear this bracelet and the intrigue will be alluring.

When gold is what you want, Established’s Diamond Evil Eye bracelet is more than elegant. It speaks of the Old World — think Istanbul’s grand bazaar — and romance of the highest sort. It’s made of 18-karat yellow gold, and its diamond detailing is a touch of artistry. The eye is accented with black diamonds, and when it’s on your wrist you will be the brightest star of the show. ($4,235)

Jacquie Aiche’s Rose Quartz creation adds a touch of mystery to your look.

On to something slightly mysterious, mystic and spiritual. It’s from Jacquie Aiche, and the healing powers of this Rose Quartz Double Point Crystal will have you in splendid form no matter your activity or mood. Wear it with a casual summer dress and become even more bewitching.

Pair it with a white cotton blouse and jeans and feel the understated finesse. The dramatic crystal is “protected” by a rose gold band decorated with white diamonds  and round opal bezels. The gold bar chain sports four diamonds and complements the crystal with grace. ($7,250)

Marlo Laz’ Je Porte Bonheur Cuff Bracelet will bring good fortune wherever you go.

To close out these talismanic treasures, the “Je Porte Bonheur” 14-karat yellow gold bracelet will make any wrist even lovelier. The thoughtfully placed diamonds add to this piece’s fun elegance, and the good fortune this cuff promises is something you won’t want to miss. ($4,400)

For more on Ylang 23’s talismans, check out its full website

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point Village, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
755 Marchmont Drive
2212 Devonshire Street
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2212 Devonshire Street
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2212 Devonshire Street
11 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

11 West Lane
Houston, TX

$9,750,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
11 West Lane
2209 Arabelle Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2209 Arabelle Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
2209 Arabelle Street
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
The Huntingdon Condo
FOR SALE

2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121Kirby Drive, Unit 21S
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Unit 21A
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2924 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$6,795,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
2924 Chevy Chase Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X