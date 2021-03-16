Talisman Necklaces and Bracelets to Swoon Over — Ylang 23’s Latest Spellbinders Leave an Impression

What you wear says a lot about who you are. You possess a unique style, one that exists nowhere else, one that is yours alone to celebrate and treasure.

While it may be a signature that is one-of-a-kind, your style is not static, and it is influenced by what you experience and how you live. This confident fluidity and evolution can be seen in many things that adorn you, and that’s how it should be. Your beautiful core is firm and steady, but you are not a statue. You are a living fashion statement. That’s one of life’s underrated joys.

Ylang 23 knows that the necklaces and bracelets you choose to wear demonstrate your intriguing je ne sais quoi, and they can have wonderful effects on you and those who behold them. They can be, to use a magical word, talismans. They possess power, and they work wonders. Which means they need to be truly special.

Here’s a selection of Ylang 23 pieces that personify that. Choose a distinctive good luck charm and get ready to experience the forces of happy fortune and karma. Better yet, mix and match the pieces — opposites do attract, you know — and put your indefinable style on display.

Just be careful. These pieces are full of spellbinding beauty. You are liable to want them all.

This beautiful evil eye necklace is a stunner.

First up, the Suzanne Kalan Blue Sapphire and White Diamond Evil Eye Necklace. The evil eye talisman is an ancient one, and has been used by discerning women to ward off evil spirits. It is also beautiful. This one is handcrafted in 18-karat white gold and features a beguiling eye made of blue sapphire and pavé diamonds.

Its adjustable chain is finished with a lobster clasp. This is a necklace that will bewitch, bother (in a sexy way) and bewilder. ($2,850)

Marlo Laz has your necklace for fun travel adventures.

Travel is on your horizon, of course, and exotic destinations will be on your itinerary. When you step off of the jet, you’ll want to be wearing Marlo Laz’s Turquoise En Route Coin Necklace, because it’s certain to bring luck and adventure. Besides just looking stunning.

It is crafted in 14-karat yellow gold and festooned with pearl and turquoise. When you are lounging poolside, all eyes will be on you and your talisman. ($4,600)

This aquamarine and gold evil eye bracelet is meant for you.

You can’t neglect your wrists, of course, and the Medium Evil Eye Charm with Aquamarine Beaded Bracelet from Sydney Evan is a lovely addition for any arm stack. The enthralling blue hue of the aquamarine beads is calming, and the powerful evil eye charm is delicate and bold at the same time.

It’s 14-karat gold chain, and it anchors the bracelet with aplomb. Pair this piece with other bracelets and prepare to wow. ($330)

Wear this bracelet and the intrigue will be alluring.

When gold is what you want, Established’s Diamond Evil Eye bracelet is more than elegant. It speaks of the Old World — think Istanbul’s grand bazaar — and romance of the highest sort. It’s made of 18-karat yellow gold, and its diamond detailing is a touch of artistry. The eye is accented with black diamonds, and when it’s on your wrist you will be the brightest star of the show. ($4,235)

Jacquie Aiche’s Rose Quartz creation adds a touch of mystery to your look.

On to something slightly mysterious, mystic and spiritual. It’s from Jacquie Aiche, and the healing powers of this Rose Quartz Double Point Crystal will have you in splendid form no matter your activity or mood. Wear it with a casual summer dress and become even more bewitching.

Pair it with a white cotton blouse and jeans and feel the understated finesse. The dramatic crystal is “protected” by a rose gold band decorated with white diamonds and round opal bezels. The gold bar chain sports four diamonds and complements the crystal with grace. ($7,250)

Marlo Laz’ Je Porte Bonheur Cuff Bracelet will bring good fortune wherever you go.

To close out these talismanic treasures, the “Je Porte Bonheur” 14-karat yellow gold bracelet will make any wrist even lovelier. The thoughtfully placed diamonds add to this piece’s fun elegance, and the good fortune this cuff promises is something you won’t want to miss. ($4,400)

For more on Ylang 23’s talismans, check out its full website.