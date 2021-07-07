Your Inner Fat Girl Embraces Real Women With Loungewear and a Push for Positivity

Your Inner Fat Girl's online clothing store recently released a crop top made with one of Zara's classic white T-shirts to celebrate the company's five-year anniversary. (Photo by Shabazzborn)

Looking for a new summer fit to make you feel more fabulous, bold and confident? Your Inner Fat Girl (YIFG) is trying to make its mark in a positive way. This online clothing store sells everyday womenswear that can be dressed up or down for almost any occasion.

Twenty-five-year-old Natalie Tate, who graduated from Louisiana State University in 2018, created the Your Inner Fat Girl website during her sophomore year to blog about her favorite interests: food, fashion and her lifestyle. (For the blog, she goes by the name Natalie Taste.)

Tate kept the Your Inner Fat Girl name for her brand because she believes it’s a catchy phrase that defines any woman who enjoys eating shamelessly and enthusiastically.

Tate quickly developed a significant following on social media as she highlighted some of New Orleans’ best places for dining on her blog. Born and raised in NOLA, Tate is well versed in the city’s food scene. Her expertise even led to partnerships with Tripadvisor, Buzzfeed, The Marriott Bonvoy Bold and Martell Cognac.



In 2019, Tate took the next step in her unconventional career path and released her first white T-shirt, emblazoned with “Fatgirls Taste Better” in red type. Her first design was a success in New Orleans and gave her the confidence to keep creating signature clothing pieces.

“The positive feedback from my first design gave me the momentum I needed to continue fighting for something I dreamed of at a very low point in my life,” Tate tells PaperCity. “It was my first year out of college, and I was still trying to figure everything out.”

When Tate launched YIFG in 2016, she was a reserved college student with low self-esteem who desperately looked for approval outside herself. Starting her own business helped her step outside her comfort zone and document her passion for food and fashion.

Tate made it the company’s mission to uplift women of all backgrounds and identities and recognize them for both their strengths and flaws. YIFG stands behind body positivity, promotes self-love and aims to support everybody, regardless of size or race.

“As women, our bodies are constantly changing, and that is a beautiful thing that we should all embrace,” Tate says. “I want YIFG clothing to make women feel like they are rocking it through all the beautiful phases their bodies will go through.”

The brand’s latest pieces include gray sweatpants and cropped tanks printed with the YIFG logo. Tate’s clothes are catered to women who embrace feeling comfortable in their own skin.

The company’s five-year-anniversary white crop top with the “Eat Good, Taste Better” logo makes for a good summer piece. The classic crop top can be dressed up with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and heels.

In Tate’s view, “Eat Good, Taste Better,” in simple terms, means that if you do good things, then you will be blessed with great results.

Tate dreams of opening a YIFG storefront in the French Quarter one day. She also wants to turn her grandmother’s sno-ball stand into a Fatgirl headquarters that also features art.

Your Inner Fat Girl’s newest line is called Good Fat V Bad Fat. And you get the idea that the entrepreneurial Tate is only getting started.