How You Can Give Back to the Dallas Community This Holiday Season

It’s never too early to start donating your resources and helping those less fortunate this holiday season. Although it seems as if we’re rounding a corner from this time last year, many are still in dire need of a hand. From winter coats to toys for kids, we’ve rounded up several ways (some in-person, some socially distanced) to give back in Dallas this year.

We will keep adding to the list as we find more opportunities to give back.

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Due to the global supply chain issues, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is asking volunteers to start shopping earlier this year for its “Holiday of Hope” giving program. DCAC provides donations to children affected by child abuse. New, unwrapped toys and gifts, such as books, pajamas, blankets, coats, and toys (for ages 3 to 4 years old) will be due by Saturday, December 11. Individuals are also able to host a Toy Drive or make a monetary donation.

Galleria Dallas

The Salvation Army Angel Tree at Galleria Dallas will be set up on Level 1, near Guest Reception Center, starting November 5 through December 3. The first 500 donors will receive a complimentary Galleria Dallas ornament so make sure to get there early. Drive-through drop-off will take place December 3 and 4 near Grand Lux Café.

Dallas CASA

Angel Tree Holiday Giving, a Dallas CASA program, is accepting gift cards and cash this year to answer angel tree requests from children in protective care. To participate, you can donate $25 or $50 gift cards from Walmart, Target, or Amazon and deliver them to Dallas CASA at 2757 Swiss Avenue. Drop off will begin on November 16. Find more information here.

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support is only accepting gift cards this year for its holiday program to keep staff, clients, and volunteers safe from Covid-19. There are three different ways to help. Adopt a Family by providing gift cards for the entire family including $150 per woman, and $50 for each child. Gift cards are given to moms ahead of time so they can wrap gifts for their kids themselves. You can also Sponsor an Angel Tree where you can give $25 gift cards to each child. Lastly, make a monetary donation to help support the program.

Community Partners of Dallas

This year, Community Partners of Dallas is hosting a Toy Drive to grant wishes to thousands of abused and neglected children in Dallas County. You can purchase specific gifts requested by kids here, organize your own toy drive (in-person or virtual), or donate.