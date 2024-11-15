How You Can Give Back to the Dallas Community This Holiday Season

Give back to the Dallas community this holiday season by donating gifts to children in need.

It’s never too early to start donating your resources and helping those less fortunate this holiday season. From winter coats to toys for kids, we’ve rounded up several ways to give back in Dallas this year.

We will keep adding to the list as we find more opportunities to give back.

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Shop now for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s “Holiday of Hope” giving program. DCAC provides donations to children affected by child abuse. New, unwrapped toys and gifts, such as books, pajamas, blankets, coats, and toys (for ages 3 to 4 years old) will be due by December 11. Individuals are also able to host a Toy Drive or make a monetary donation.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees

The Salvation Army Angel Tree at Galleria Dallas is currently open on Level 1, near Intimissimi, through December 7. Drive-through drop-off will take place December 6 and 7 in the driveway near Orange Garage and Nordstrom.

NorthPark Center also has an Angel Tree, open on Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s until December 5. For dropping off your unwrapped gifts, head to The Salvation Army Mobile Truck (parked in the northeast parking lot of NorthPark) on December 6 and 7.

Dallas CASA

Angel Tree Holiday Giving, a Dallas CASA program, is accepting gift cards and cash this year to answer angel tree requests from children in protective care. To participate, you can donate $25 or $50 gift cards from Walmart, Target, or Amazon and deliver them to Dallas CASA at 2757 Swiss Avenue. Drop-off will take place from November 18 through December 9. Find more information here.

Set Your Holiday Table Swipe



















Next

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support is accepting gifts this holiday season. There are three different ways to help. Adopt a Family by receiving a wish list to go shopping for women and children. Give Clients Power to Choose by providing gift cards so moms can shop for their children themselves. You can also Sponsor an Angel Tree. Lastly, make a monetary donation to help support the program.

Community Partners of Dallas

This year, Community Partners of Dallas is hosting a Toy Drive to grant wishes to thousands of abused and neglected children in Dallas County. You can purchase specific gifts requested by kids here, organize your own toy drive (in-person or virtual), or donate.