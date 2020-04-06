The Best Easter Baskets and Kits Available in Dallas

Believe it or not, Easter weekend is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate at home than with a specially curated Easter basket full of chocolates, pastries, and wine? Or, have the kids join in with a cookie decorating or egg dying kit. Whether you want to send to a friend or enjoy it yourself, these baskets and kits assure that this Easter at home will include something special.

Bishop Arts boutique Magic Hour has curated six specialty Easter baskets to deliver to your door. From a Morning Joe Basket (featuring Canyon Coffee, Sqirl jam, and earl grey shortbread cookies) to the Sunny Easter Basket (filled with cocktail mix and stainless steel straws — so probably better for over-21 Easter celebrators). Order now and receive 20 percent off, as well as free shipping on orders over $75.

A festive Easter delivery from Foxtrot.

Modern-day convenience store Foxtrot is offering two delivery options for the holiday: an Easter Celebration Box and Adult Easter Basket. The former includes Pump Street Milk Chocolate Eggs, Goodio Chocolate, Carol’s Cookies, and COCO Chocolatier’s Lavender Milk Chocolate Bar,, and is available for $25. As for latter, the $50 box includes Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc, Berry Sour Gummy Mix, Plain and Sweet Crispy Cake, Pump Street Dark Chocolate Eggs, and Fatty Sundays Toffee.

Dr Delphinium’s Kids Basket comes with cookie cutters, a cupcake decorating kit, temporary egg tattoos, and more.

Dallas florist Dr Delphinium has gone all out with their Easter options. In addition to vibrant spring bouquets, the shop is offering a variety of sweet and savory basket options, featuring everything from colorful jelly beans to a Hickory-smoked spiral ham and smoky cheddar mac and cheese. On the Easter activities front, Dr Delphinium’s Kids Basket ($55) includes cookie cutters, a cupcake decorating kit, temporary egg tattoos, and more.

The Rustic is serving up a sweet Easter activity.

The Rustic is offering two hands-on options to keep kids entertained this weekend. The Easter Cookie Kit ($25) includes two dozen cookies, buttercream icing in four different colors, a variety of sprinkles and parchment paper, while an Egg Dying kit ($14.95) comes with 30 eggs and assorted dye. Call The Rustic at 214-730-0596 to pre-order a kit, which will be available for pickup from April 10 to April 12.