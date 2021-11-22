From an Iconic Melting Snowman to Snowball Pie, These Are the Must-Try Holiday Treats in Dallas
Sweet Finds to Celebrate the SeasonBY Megan Ziots // 11.22.21
Dallas is home to some of the best Texas bakeries, patisseries, and chocolate shops, but during the holiday season, these local spots take it up a festive notch. From cookies and pies to incredible edible creations, these are the must-try holiday treats in Dallas.
Kate Weiser Chocolate
Multiple Locations
3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75212 | Map
Get your iconic Carl the Snowman from the Dallas chocolate shop this holiday season. The 3.5 inch by 6 inch dark chocolate gentleman is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows that melt into a delicious chocolate drink when combined with hot milk. Carl serves five to eight people.
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Bishop Arts
408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 102
Dallas, TX | Map
This holiday season, the inventive Bishop Arts chocolate shop is offering Eddie’s Elfen Pail of Goodness — a tin filled with four mini boxes of chocolate, four chocolate bars, a chocolate potion, a tube of truffles, and a bag of crunchy goodness. For $60, you’ll receive it all in a limited-edition holiday pail designed by Dallas aerosol artist, Greg Constable (aka “Ozone”).
J. Rae’s
Park Cities
5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 143
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
Get in the spirit with a cookie decorating kit from the Lovers Lane bakery. J. Rae’s will be offering Hanukkah and Christmas cookie decorating kits, each including 9 cookies, icing, and sprinkles to design however you want. The Hanukkah kit is available now through December 6, and can be pre-ordered through December 24 by request. The Christmas kit is available from December 1 through 24.
CocoAndré Chocolatier
Bishop Arts
508 W. 7th Street
Dallas, TX | Map
The Bishop Arts chocolate shop has all the chocolate goods this holiday season. From Christmas tree lollipops to large nutcrackers and toy soldiers, CocoAndré makes some of the best festive chocolates in the city. Browse their Christmas collection here.
Society Bakery
Lower Greenville
3601 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Since 2003, this Lower Greenville bakery has been baking up some of the best cakes and cookies in Dallas. This season, Society is offering special holiday cookies. You can order a holiday gift box for family and friends (or yourself, no judgement) featuring gingerbread cookies, stockings, trees, snowflakes, and more.
Emporium Pies
Multiple Locations
314 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Beginning on December 1, this favorite Dallas pie shop will be offering Christmas-themed pies. Father Christmas will be a peppermint cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust, Merry Berry is a combination of chess and cranberry-pecan pie, while Snowball incorporates the shop’s famous coconut custard pie. Oh, and Hot Cake is a classic buttermilk pie with house-made salted maple caramel. Pre-order now.