From an Iconic Melting Snowman to Snowball Pie, These Are the Must-Try Holiday Treats in Dallas

Get in the spirit with a cookie decorating kit from the Lovers Lane bakery. J. Rae’s will be offering Hanukkah and Christmas cookie decorating kits, each including 9 cookies, icing, and sprinkles to design however you want. The Hanukkah kit is available now through December 6, and can be pre-ordered through December 24 by request. The Christmas kit is available from December 1 through 24.