From an Iconic Melting Snowman to Snowball Pie, These Are the Must-Try Holiday Treats in Dallas

Sweet Finds to Celebrate the Season

BY // 11.22.21
Emporium Pies

Emporium Pies launches its holiday pie menu on December 1. (Courtesy)

Dallas is home to some of the best Texas bakeries, patisseries, and chocolate shops, but during the holiday season, these local spots take it up a festive notch. From cookies and pies to incredible edible creations, these are the must-try holiday treats in Dallas.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Multiple Locations

3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75212  |  Map

 

469-619-4929

Website

carl the snowman kate weiser Holiday Treats Dallas

Carl the Snowman is an iconic holiday treat from Kate Weiser in Dallas.

Get your iconic Carl the Snowman from the Dallas chocolate shop this holiday season. The 3.5 inch by 6 inch dark chocolate gentleman is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows that melt into a delicious chocolate drink when combined with hot milk. Carl serves five to eight people.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Bishop Arts

408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 102
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-879-1991

Website

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Dude, Sweet Chocolate is for serious chocolate lovers. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

This holiday season, the inventive Bishop Arts chocolate shop is offering Eddie’s Elfen Pail of Goodness — a tin filled with four mini boxes of chocolate, four chocolate bars, a chocolate potion, a tube of truffles, and a bag of crunchy goodness. For $60, you’ll receive it all in a limited-edition holiday pail designed by Dallas aerosol artist, Greg Constable (aka “Ozone”).

J. Rae’s

Park Cities

5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 143
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-654-0833

Website

J. Rae’s Christmas Cookie Kit_2 copy

Celebrate the holidays this year with a cookie decorating kit from J. Rae's. (Courtesy)

Get in the spirit with a cookie decorating kit from the Lovers Lane bakery. J. Rae’s will be offering Hanukkah and Christmas cookie decorating kits, each including 9 cookies, icing, and sprinkles to design however you want. The Hanukkah kit is available now through December 6, and can be pre-ordered through December 24 by request. The Christmas kit is available from December 1 through 24.

CocoAndré Chocolatier

Bishop Arts

508 W. 7th Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-941-3030

Website

CocoAndre Holiday Treats

This 10-inch chocolate nutcracker from CocoAndré costs $70. (Courtesy)

The Bishop Arts chocolate shop has all the chocolate goods this holiday season. From Christmas tree lollipops to large nutcrackers and toy soldiers, CocoAndré makes some of the best festive chocolates in the city. Browse their Christmas collection here.

Society Bakery

Lower Greenville

3601 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-827-1411

Website

Society Bakery

Society Bakery offers holiday gift boxes of gingerbread, snowflake, tree, and more cookies this season. (Courtesy)

Since 2003, this Lower Greenville bakery has been baking up some of the best cakes and cookies in Dallas. This season, Society is offering special holiday cookies. You can order a holiday gift box for family and friends (or yourself, no judgement) featuring gingerbread cookies, stockings, trees, snowflakes, and more.

Emporium Pies

Multiple Locations

314 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-206-6126

Website

Emporium Pies

Emporium Pies launches its holiday pie menu on December 1. (Courtesy)

Beginning on December 1, this favorite Dallas pie shop will be offering Christmas-themed pies. Father Christmas will be a peppermint cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust, Merry Berry is a combination of chess and cranberry-pecan pie, while Snowball incorporates the shop’s famous coconut custard pie. Oh, and Hot Cake is a classic buttermilk pie with house-made salted maple caramel. Pre-order now.

