On the Dallas Retail Front…

Most of the moving retail parts are staying put for the holiday season, with only a few updates. If you’re adding to your wardrobe arsenal for the holiday party circuit, or to start 2024 looking polished and pretty, head to the new Frances Valentine boutique in The Plaza at Preston Center. This go-to for girls on the go has everything for day through evening. We love the Jody jumpsuit in navy and pink with feather fringe …

Over at West Village, men have a new boutique, State & Liberty, founded in 2015 by two University of Michigan athletes, with a clientele that encompasses sports stars, boardroom habitues, and grooms on their special day …

One of our favorite places for gifts and for sprucing up our home, Blue Print, is fully decorated and ready for the holiday season. Look for everything from stocking stuffers and ornaments to custom fine jewelry and original art, as well as linens, china, flatware, and candles to outfit your table …

Bachendorf’s newly reimagined boutique at Galleria Dallas has reintroduced its Rolex Shop-In-Shop, with 1,400 square feet timed to make any horologist drool.