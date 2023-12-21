Holiday / Shopping

The Latest Holiday Buzz in Dallas — Where to Shop and Indulge This December

What's New and What's Happening at Our Favorite Local Haunts

BY // 12.21.23
224 Blue Print’s signature blue doors decorated for the holidays

Blue Print's signature blue doors decorated for the holidays.

Every month, Billy Fong rounds up the latest Dallas retail buzz and what’s happening at our favorite haunts. If you see him and have some news, be sure to share. 

Blue Print’s Christmas tree decor ($40 to $60 a tree) and art by Robert Rea

On the Dallas Retail Front…

Most of the moving retail parts are staying put for the holiday season, with only a few updates. If you’re adding to your wardrobe arsenal for the holiday party circuit, or to start 2024 looking polished and pretty, head to the new Frances Valentine boutique in The Plaza at Preston Center. This go-to for girls on the go has everything for day through evening. We love the Jody jumpsuit in navy and pink with feather fringe …

Over at West Village, men have a new boutique, State & Liberty, founded in 2015 by two University of Michigan athletes, with a clientele that encompasses sports stars, boardroom habitues, and grooms on their special day …

One of our favorite places for gifts and for sprucing up our home, Blue Print, is fully decorated and ready for the holiday season. Look for everything from stocking stuffers and ornaments to custom fine jewelry and original art, as well as linens, china, flatware, and candles to outfit your table …

Bachendorf’s newly reimagined boutique at Galleria Dallas has reintroduced its Rolex Shop-In-Shop, with 1,400 square feet timed to make any horologist drool.

A decked out fireplace at Catbird in the Thompson Dallas. (photo by Gus Schmiege)

Dallas Holiday Merriment…

12 Days of Thompson is back — with 12 events spread throughout the holiday season, with festivities running through December 31. The Thompson Dallas hotel downtown has activities for families and cocktailing adults, from a participatory chocolate and scotch demo (December 6) to a cowboy Christmas with Tondeo and Lucchese (December 15) and brunch with the biggest celebrity, Santa himself (December 16) …

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023
  • Bering's Gift's December 2023

Of course, one of our favorite annual traditions is waiting for the weather to turn cold enough to wear our Moncler puffer coat to Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum. Through January 5, the endless gardens are transformed for the magic of the season, including The Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit, and the grand 50-foot-tall Dazzling Musical Tree …

Want an even bigger tree? Make your way to Galleria Dallas to gaze at the 95-foot-tall Christmas spectacle, the tallest indoor holiday tree in the United States. It takes 50 elves more than five days to set it up, and it’s topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star.

