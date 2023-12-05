The Harwood District Has It All This Holiday Season With Markets, Pub Crawls, Santa Breakfasts, and More

With new restaurants constantly popping up and its proximity to the city, Harwood District is one of Dallasites’ most favorite destinations with good reason.

From Santa pub crawls to cookie decorating classes, there's something for everyone in the Harwood District this season.

This holiday season, Harwood District has a full calendar of events to get you in the spirit.

Everyone in Dallas knows the Harwood District is one of the city’s most fun, vibrant, and bustling neighborhoods. And during the holidays, it’s no exception. With new restaurants constantly popping up and its proximity to the city, this is one of Dallasites’ most favorite destinations with good reason.

This season, Harwood District has a full calendar of events to get you in the holiday spirit, including bar crawls and holiday markets. With Uptown’s tallest tree, 28 evergreen trees, eight oversized ornaments, and the best place to write a letter to Santa, there’s no question the Harwood District is the most Instagram-worthy neighborhood in Dallas.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the Harwood District this holiday season.

Holiday Market

Celebrate the holidays Swiss style at the Hôtel Swexan Holiday Market from 6 pm to 8 pm on December 8. Explore an array of handpicked offerings at the vibrant and festive market from local favorites including Le Bloom, The Stash Collection, Bea Colette, Bubble & Bead, The Lucky Dog Barkery, Apres Hours. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit while enjoying hot cocoa, delectable treats, and savoring Isabelle’s classic martinis and bites menu. Sip, shop, and revel in the joy of the season amidst enchanting holiday decor. It’s sure to be an evening of shopping and merriment – an experience not to be missed this holiday season.

Santa Bar Crawl

Everyone loves a bar crawl. Add in Santa? Even better! The second inaugural Harwood Holiday Santa Crawl will kick off at 3 pm on Saturday, December 16 at Italian hotspot Poco Fiasco and will end at beloved Happiest Hour for the ultimate after-party. Almost like a “highlights” tour, this crawl will stop at all the favorite neighborhood venues for specialty food, drinks, and other libations.

On December 21 from 6 pm to 8 pm, Saint Ann’s December Class Series will be on “Recess” with a special cookie decorating course. Embrace the festive spirit and dive into the art of holiday cookie decorating. The evening includes all the supplies you’ll need, as well as a festive cocktail. It promises to be full of sweet treats, creativity, and good company.

Uptown’s Tallest Tree

This holiday season, be sure to visit the Harwood District’s iconic tree which stands 80 feet tall in the middle of the gardens at Marie Gabrielle. Adorned with over 9,000 lights and 3,000 ornaments, Uptown’s tallest tree is a can’t-miss holiday spectacle.

French dining destination Mercat Bistro is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season, with the addition of an official Polar Bear Room. Perfect for families, date nights, and special occasions, the unique, two-hour dining experience features festive dancing polar bears in the lobby of Harwood No. 6 from November 20 through January 5. Pro Tip: to ensure a seat directly in front of the dancing Polar Bears, you must specifically reserve the Polar Bear Table.

Breakfast with Santa is one of our favorite holiday traditions. Enjoy a lavish holiday breakfast buffet, holiday music, and a photo with Santa from 10 am through 3 pm on December 10 and 17 at Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar.

Miracle on Harwood Street

A holiday experience at Harwood Arms, Nov. 22 – Dec. 31. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Harwood Arms’ holiday pop-up bar through the end of the year, beginning on Nov. 24. The British pub will be decked out in festive decor and offering special holiday-themed food and beverages. Holiday food options include: Santa’s Milk & Cookies, Eggnog crème brûlée, and Polar Bear Espresso Martini.

Thinking about some yummy Italian food over the holidays? Look no further than Dolce Riviera. The Italian destination will feature a Feast of Seven Fishes dinner upgrade in addition to the full menu from December 18 through 24. It’ll also have a special Christmas Day buffet featuring unique specials and Dolce favorites.

Christmas Dining in Hôtel Swexan

Christmas Eve & Day at Isabelle’s

Experience the magic of Christmas at Isabelle’s with our special tasting menu. Delight in an unforgettable culinary journey meticulously crafted for this special evening. Revel in the warmth of the season by the fireplace and enjoy each thoughtfully prepared bites to be paired with our curated list of champagnes. Join us for an elegant celebration and create lasting memories with family and friends. Make this Christmas truly exceptional with us at Isabelle’s. Isabelle’s will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Brunch beginning at 7 am until 4 pm. Our holiday special will be available from 4 pm to 9 pm, and the bites menu will be available from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Léonie Christmas Eve Brunch and Dinner

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Hôtel Swexan’s exclusive guest-only events. Elevate your Christmas celebrations with breathtaking views from the rooftop at Léonie, open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Enjoy a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe dinner at Léonie for $125 per person, an exquisite culinary experience that promises to tantalize your taste buds as you bid farewell to the year. For a truly unforgettable New Year’s celebration, the rooftop pool and bar Pomelo will be open, offering guests the perfect vantage point to take in the city skyline. Our pool is heated year-round at a comfortable 88 degrees. Toast to new beginnings with your loved ones while enjoying the spectacular fireworks show, all from the best seat in the house. Hôtel Swexan invites its guests to create cherished memories against the backdrop of luxury and elegance this holiday season.

Stillwell’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner

Join us at Stillwell’s for a memorable Christmas Day dinner. Indulge in a festive feast and savor the succulent flavors of this holiday classic expertly prepared for your enjoyment. Celebrate the season with family and friends in the cozy ambiance of Stillwell’s. Make your Christmas extraordinary with our delectable prime rib and create cherished holiday memories with us. Available from 5 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Eve and 4 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Day.​)

New Year’s Eve

Say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 in the heart of Harwood this New Year’s Eve. With several different experiences, the neighborhood has your countdown to the New Year covered. Regardless of what type of experience or food you’re looking to indulge in on your last night of the year, Babou’s, Stillwell’s, Isabelle’s, Mercat Bistro, Saint Ann, Dolce Riviera, Te Deseo, Elephant East, and Happiest Hour all will each present a unique culinary experience for the celebration. Many will have champagne toasts and live music.

Te Deseo, Babou’s, Elephant East, and Happiest Hour will all have live DJs to bring down the house in anticipation of the biggest night of the year, and Happiest Hour even promises a balloon drop.

Hôtel Swexan

Celebrate the festive season with an unforgettable stay at Hôtel Swexan in the heart of the Harwood District! Immerse yourself in the perfect holiday experience, where our devoted staff is dedicated to customizing every detail of your stay. From start to finish, we guarantee a tailored experience that captures the spirit of the merriest season.

Don’t miss out on the exclusive Special Offers – book your holiday getaway today or to make a reservation or buy tickets visit their website here.