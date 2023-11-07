The Trains at NorthPark Return For Its 36th Year Benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

Bank of Texas is back in its 15th year as the Presenting Sponsor of the Trains at NorthPark.

One of Dallas’ most beloved and cherished holiday traditions, The Trains at NorthPark, will return this year for its 36th year. The event returns every year thanks to the relentless support of the community, including Bank of Texas who will serve as the presenting sponsor of the event for its 15th year, as well as Honorary Chairs and longtime event supporters Lindy and Brad Berkley.

This year, The Trains will be in an exciting new location on Level One, adjacent to Macy’s and the big man, Santa, himself. The 2023-2024 season of the storied event will be chaired by Elizabeth Dacus and Leigh Danley.

For the past 36 years, The Trains at NorthPark has benefitted Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) and delighted generations of Dallas families as one of the city’s premier holiday traditions. Each year, more than 50,000 visitors are enchanted by the exhibit and support RMHD. Since 1987, the event has raised more than $18 million for RMHD.​

The Trains at NorthPark exhibit includes 1,600 feet of track rolling from coast to coast on a whimsical rail journey across America. They travel from the autumn foliage of New England to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge with stops along the way to see New York City, Washington DC, Dallas (of course), and the desert Southwest — including the Grand Canyon and the Garden of the Gods.

The exhibit even features interplanetary visitors from Outer Space. Imaginations of the young and the old are entertained by the celebratory experience.

One of the most exciting and special parts of the exhibit is always the ability to purchase and personalize a Railcar. Whether on behalf of your company or family, creating your one-of-a-kind railcar and then seeing it in action at the exhibit is always a special way to not only celebrate the holiday season but support RMHD as well.

Another way to support the event and families of RMHD is through The Trains’ volunteer program. Volunteer shifts are now open, and kiddos as young as 12 years old can volunteer alongside a parent. It’s the perfect way to teach the meaning of the season.

“The Trains at NorthPark has become an iconic holiday event for so many people, and it is a joy for Bank of Texas to be in our 15th year as the presenting sponsor of the event,” said Pat Staudt, SVP and Private Wealth Market Executive. “We proudly sponsor this event each year because we believe in the important work that the Ronald McDonald House does caring for families during a challenging time in their lives. I know on a personal level I have enjoyed building my own collection of railcars and attending the event. There is nothing else like it in Dallas.”

Tickets to The Trains at NorthPark will be available on November 1, 2023, and the exhibit is scheduled to run from November 11, 2023, to January 5, 2024. All ticket proceeds benefit the families served by RMHD.

You don’t want to miss this holiday tradition!