What’s Out and What’s In For 2024 — Dallas Design Stars Share Their Predictions

Galerie Show House room designed by Sara Story, has Fromental wallpaper and painted ceiling that create an all-embracing environment for artwork. A George Condo work feels at home over the marble fireplace. Christophe Côme’s fireplace screen expands the conversation about art and design. (Photo by Genevieve Garruppo)

All-white kitchens and the open concept look certainly had a nice run, but we’re thrilled to see a pull toward rich hues and more distinct spaces now that the new year is officially underway. Intimacy and individuality are key when it comes to 2024 design trends.

“Today, we’re incorporating more and more graphic stone, provocative artwork, and statement chandeliers,” Chicago-based designer Devon Wegman shares. “People no longer want their home to look just like their neighbors, and in order to do that, it’s critical to take risks.”

Whether you’re doing a full remodel or just want to freshen up your space, we tapped a stable of top Dallas designers to share the trends they expect to see more of in 2024 — as well as the looks they hope to see take their final bow.

2024 Design Trends – What’s Out

Open Concept

“We’re all moving on from the open concept trend. Smaller, more intimate, and purposeful rooms are conducive to creating character-filled, memorable spaces — places that meet a variety of needs rather than a one-room-for-all mentality. Open-concept rooms are also actually more limiting when it comes to design; designated rooms lend themselves to curated looks and inviting atmospheres.” — Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative

Goodbye to Gray

Both Javier Burkle and Eddie Maestri are done with the potentially drab hue — as Maestri notes, “finally!”

“Design is moving on from grey-blue everywhere in recent years and into warmer, richer colors, like brown and chestnut colors. Kitchens even reflect this — we’re seeing white cabinets but paired with warmer-hued countertops, such as Calcutta rather than Carerra.” — Javier Burkle

To that end, Demaudecia Taylor, a Dallas-based color consultant for Farrow & Ball, shares her picks for deep chocolate hues: London Clay No. 244 or Cardamom No. CB5. “Don’t shy away from using deep browns – they make a bold statement and add depth to your space,” Taylor adds.

Mixed Metals

“No more matchy-matchy hardware in a home! I love mixing metals — think aged brass door hardware, chrome plumbing fixtures, and polished nickel cabinet hardware. The result is a collected look that feels like it’s evolved over time.” — Javier Burkle

2024 Design Trends – What’s In

Maximalism

“Maximalism reigns in art and accessories, with bold, expressive pieces and eclectic collections creating vibrant statements.” — Ginger Curtis, founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs

Wallpaper

Wallpaper is one of the most transformative elements in our arsenal. For a special touch of originality, try two colorways of the same pattern in the same space. Taking wallpaper up and over the ceiling also makes a room feel taller, for a statement that’s practical and packs a punch. Wallpaper always brings unexpected delight to every decorating project. — Farrow & Ball Colour Curator Joa Studholme

Masculine Influences

“Interior design follows fashion and we’re seeing the impact of menswear-inspired details, from large-scale plaids, checks, and pinstripes to fine wool textiles reminiscent of fine suiting. Along with this trend, the colors are also deeper, like maroons, navy, deep greys, and jewel tones. The look feels a little London-like — full of tradition, timeless tailoring, and a cozy, rich enveloping feel.” — Javier Burkle

Scene-Stealing Lighting

“Lighting trends will become a key player, with sculptural pendant lights, oversized chandeliers, and artistic floor lamps stealing the spotlight.” — Ginger Curtis

Biophilic Design

Both Ginger Curtis and Eddie Maestri touched on “biophilic design,” an architectural approach that helps occupants stay connected with nature.

“Muted earthy and natural tones will be big in 2024 as we continue to lean into biophilic design. Small natural details like geometric and organic detailing in furniture, artisan finishes such as plaster, and natural patina on finishes will play into the urge to be rooted in nature.” — Eddie Maestri of Maestri Studio

Intimate, Functional Spaces

“What we thought might just be a reaction to Covid by wanting certain spaces around the house for everyone is now the way we all want to live. We’ve realized that a small bar just for cocktails, a private and small sitting room for intimate conversations, and beautifully designed dining rooms created for everyday use are prettier and more practical. Old-school, traditional floor plans are back and I love it.” — Javier Burkle

Spa-Like Bathrooms

“Enhanced bathrooms to mimic and pull in the amenities of a spa are going to be on the rise making a big splash in 2024. With the known health benefits of ice baths/cold plunge pools and heat therapy via hot saunas and steam rooms, customers are going to flock to incorporate this for the health and relaxation benefits. We will see this incorporated into new construction as well as bathroom renovations. — Ginger Curtis (whose room for the 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas offers plenty of inspiration)

Shades of Yellow

“Think mustard, canary, and gold tones everywhere from upholstery to drapes and timeless accents. These sumptuous hues bring an unexpected, elevated look of timeless luxury to any space.” — Javier Burkle