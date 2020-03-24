De Gournay X Erdem Collection includes lavish wall panels and frocks.
A Breath of Fresh Air For Your Walls and Wardrobe

Inside the Unruly Spring Garden Collection of Erdem x de Gournay

BY // 03.24.20
A breath of fresh air is what we all need right now. This new collaboration between Erdem and de Gournay provides just that, with a collection of wallpapers and fashion in prints depicting nature in full bloom.

London fashion designer Erdem, known for his poetic creations, has produced a bouquet of spring crepe de chine looks including dresses, a skirt, and a top. Birds flutter and flowers bloom across the collection’s cascading ruffles and sheer layers. From $840 for the Opal Bird Wallpaper top to $4,370 for the tiered Aurelio Bird Wallpaper gown, at erdem.com.

De Gournay X Erdem collection. Wall panels are exquisitely handpainted in sorbet-hued colors.
De Gournay X Erdem collection. Wall panels are exquisitely handpainted in sorbet-hued colors.

For walls, London-based design house de Gournay’s hand-painted panels are a riot of sorbet-hued foliage, flowers, and fauna. Sparrows, warblers, pheasants, and egrets dart through a lush garden of hydrangea, hollyhock, iris, and morning glory. The chinoiserie-style panels honor specific instructions from Erdem, who requested that the birds appear full of life and energy, appearing to take flight and flutter through foliage.

Price upon request, to the trade at Culp Associates

In Dallas: Dallas Design Center, 1025 North Stemmons Freeway, Suite 500, culpassociates.com.

In Houston: Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway Dr., culpassociates.com

