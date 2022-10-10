studioMET architects: graftHAUS, 1334 Glourie Drive is part of AIA Home Tour (Photo by Luis Ayala)
studioMET architects: graftHAUS, 1334 Glourie Drive is part of AIA Home Tour (Photo by Luis Ayala)

02
17

studioMET architects: graftHAUS, 1334 Glourie Drive (Photo by Luis Ayala)

03
17

McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects: 1036 E. 6th 1/2 Residence (Benjamin Hill Photography)

04
17

Mcintyre + Robinowitz Architects: 1036 E. 6th 1/2 Residence

05
17

Albany Studio: 4126 Gairloch Lane (Benjamin Hill Photography)

06
17

Albany Studio: 4126 Gairloch Lane (Benjamin Hill Photography)

07
17

CONTENT Architecture: Puzzle House, 1011 East 7th 1/2 Street (Photo by Cesar Bejar)

08
17

CONTENT Architecture: Puzzle House, 1011 East 7th 1/2 Street (Photo by Cesar Bejar)

09
17

Mirador Group: Pine Street Residence, 5417 Pine Street (Photo by Divya Pande)

10
17

Mirador Group: Pine Street Residence, 5417 Pine Street (Photo by Divya Pande)

11
17

4730 Redstart

12
17

4730 Redstart Street

13
17

Architangent: 5311 Rose Street

14
17

Architangent: 5311 Rose Street

15
17

m + a architecture studio: Doug & Amber’s Home, 2814 Ruth Street

16
17

17
17

Home + Design / Architecture

Houston’s Most Intelligent Houses — From The Heights to Rice Military to a Hurricane Rebuild, These Homes Show True Architect Power

Your First Look at the AIA Houston Home Tour

BY // 10.10.22
Across the residential landscape, Houston plays hosts to a zany hodgepodge of track housing, builders’ homes, unsightly McMansions and that luxe rarity — a dwelling designed by an architect. Tasteful residences guided by a well-honed, intelligent esthetic set themselves apart. In a salute to architects, the American Institute of Architects Houston each year features dwellings that have been thoughtfully designed by architects in the annual AIA Houston Home Tour.

From a 1940s bungalow renovation/remodel and addition to a contemporary dwelling the architect designed for his family, homes on the tour reveal the best in the city’s contemporary residential design.

The doors to these special properties are open on October 22 and 23 from noon to 6 pm with the architects on site to discuss their inspiration for and execution of their plans.

‘It’s one thing to pass by and admire these stunning homes from the outside,” AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue says in a statement. “But an entirely heightened experience to step inside and be captivated by the remarkable thought and talent that went into each design.”

Mirador Group: Pine Street Residence, 5417 Pine Street (Photo by Divya Pande)
Mirador Group: Pine Street Residence, 5417 Pine Street (Photo by Divya Pande)

Properties on the tour include a dramatic traditional Spanish revival with handcrafted elements from Mexico, a mid-century inspired residence showcasing the owner’s art collection, two homes in The Heights, a post-Hurricane Harvey rebuild north of Brays Bayou, a contemporary in Rice Military and more.

“The tour is a unique opportunity to see firsthand, and go inside, a wonderful range of high quality homes,”  2022 Home Tour chair and principal with Inflection Architecture Kristin Schuster, AIA, says in a statement. “The ultimate success of each home is the result of an intense collaboration between homeowners and their architects and builders.

“We especially want to thank the homeowners for opening up their homes to the public. AIA Houston architects will be present at each house to answer questions.”

Albany Studio: 4126 Gairloch Lane (Benjamin Hill Photography)
Albany Studio: 4126 Gairloch Lane (Benjamin Hill Photography)

Full-tour tickets begin at $25 in advance and run $35 the day of the tour. It’s $15 for a full-tour for kids under 12 with single-house tickets $10. Advance tickets can be purchased before midnight next Tuesday, October 18 here. Otherwise tickets can be purchased at each home.

AIA Houston Home Tour Featured Architects and Houses

Arc Three Studio, 4730 Redstart Street, 77035

Architangent, 5311 Rose Street, 77007

Albany Studio, 4126 Gairloch Lane, 77025

Mirador Group, 5417 Pine Street, 77401

CONTENT Architecture, 1011 Elle 7 1/2 Street, 77009

m + a architecture studio, 2814 Ruth Street, 77004

McIntyre + Robinowitz Architecture, 1036 6 1/2 Street, 77009

studioMET Architects, 1334 Glourie Drive, 77055

X
X