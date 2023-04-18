A Highland Park Hacienda is Gorgeously Refreshed by Dallas Designer Chad Dorsey

Architect David Stocker’s office is just minutes from a favorite house he designed two decades ago in Highland Park, and he often drives by to see how it’s holding up.

“The goal for an architect is to have a house you still love after 20 years,” he says. “Trends and styles change, but if you put together great bones, it looks beautiful forever.”

And this Spanish Colonial Revival house has enviable bones. Completed in 2003 while Stocker was a partner at Turner | Boaz Architecture — he is now a partner with SHM Architects — the house fits right in with the neighborhood’s renowned Fooshee & Cheek-designed Spanish architecture from the ’20s and ’30s, including nearby Highland Park Village.