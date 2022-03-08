Undeterred by Home-Building Delays, Two Houston Companies Are Designing Architectural Gems in Booming Round Top

The Aria from Boxprefab is offered as a studio as well as one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.

Round Top is undergoing an unprecedented real estate boom. Texas Monthly has dubbed it the “Aspen of Texas” for the way way-heeled Texans are land there and in surrounding Fayette County — and it shows no signs of slowing. The historic 640-acre hamlet has a population of 90 but swells to more than 100,000 as people flock to the town’s famed antiques fairs, now held three times a year, and new shops and restaurants are opening to accommodate the influx of year-round visitors. But urban dwellers from Houston, Austin, and Dallas who want to build a second or third home near Round Top are finding plenty of headache-inducing delays in new home construction, with builders backed up a year or two before you can start new projects. That’s where Boxprefab and Starred Sky Developments come in.

Boxprefab, an off-site construction company founded by Houston architects Rame and Russell Hruska, designs and builds elegant, clean-lined prefabricated houses in a fraction of the time it takes to build a house by traditional methods — just three to six months. It’s an offshoot of the Hruskas’ 21-year-old award-winning Houston firm, Intexure, and is the result of decades of research into better ways to build.

The prefab houses are built to code in a controlled environment, without exposure to water and weather elements, and without many of the labor shortages that can plague traditional construction companies. Sections are produced off-site using top-quality building materials and techniques, then assembled on-site.

“The process is half the time of conventional construction, a lot more reliable, and produces almost no waste,” Russell says. “But beyond supply and demand issues, if you want cleaner lines and a little more sophistication, we’re a good choice.”