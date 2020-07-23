With a focus on wellness and indoor/outdoor living, the Haciendas in West Dallas are both beautiful and could ease covid-19 concerns.

Just a few blocks from The Belmont Hotel and Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas, a new single-family project has begun taking shape during the pandemic — a striking collection of minimal, single-story homes with concrete exteriors, thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, and corrugated metal roofs surrounded by trees. And though plans for Haciendas were in the works far before the pandemic became a reality, the wellness-focused development could inspire a new trend in post-Covid construction.

The new residential development comes from a team of sustainability-minded heavy hitters. There’s Lake|Flato, the architecture firm behind eco-conscious gems like the Hotel San José in Austin and several AIA award-winning residences. Anyone who’s spent times in the courtyards of the Dallas Museum of Art or the downtown location of Forty Five Ten is familiar with Dallas-based Hocker’s mindful landscaping. The two firms teamed back up with local interior designer Kathryn Nelson and Oaxaca Interests — forming the same group behind Oak Cliff’s Sylvan Thirty development — for Haciendas.

“We had the benefit of working together before, and thought, let’s use the same creative process for home building — something that would be different from anything else in the city,” says Brent Jackson, president and founder of Oaxaca Interests.

The single-story Hacienda come in three home types, the smallest of which (1,500 to 1,850 square feet) will start at $550,000.

Now that the first few homes have been completed, it’s clear they’ve accomplished their goal. A far cry from the single-family residential developments Dallas might expect, the Haciendas look almost simplistic in their minimalism, but great thought went into every square foot.

True zero VOC paints and Greenguard gold certified tile setting materials were used in construction. Ultra-violet-light air purifying systems and cost effective materials were implemented throughout the homes. Indigenous plants were chosen that could withstand both Dallas’ unforgiving heat and extreme moments of rain, while resident driveways are a blend of concrete and decomposed granite, the latter of which will be kinder to the Trinity River in the long run.

But it’s the focus on indoor/outdoor living that makes the Haciendas even more desirable given our current moment. “Yes, two months out of the year it’s extremely warm, but during the other 10, it’s a real treat to be able to sit outside in Dallas,” Jackson says. “Having that indoor/outdoor experience is important not only for mental health, but in light of Covid-19, it’s important to have that space.”

Perhaps the best affirmation that they’re onto something special comes from interested buyers. In addition to empty nesters and young doctors looking to live near the Medical District, another category has emerged: young professionals who grew up in West Dallas, and are now looking to return.

“That’s encouraging to see and frankly exciting for us,” Jackson says. “It says that someone who really knows the area loves what it’s becoming.”