Houston’s Summer Entertaining Headquarters — From Patio Furniture to Grills, the Iconic Bering’s Has It All

Bering's Hardware has been a staple in Houston for more than 80 years. (Photo by Chris P. Bachman )

It’s been a while since many of us have had friends and family over for afternoon games in the backyard or a dinner poolside at sunset. If you’re eager to entertain, but need a bit of a summer party refresh, Bering’s in Houston is the ultimate destination for everything from patio furniture and table decor to comfy hammocks and outdoor games.

Summer is the perfect time to give your patio a boost and usher in the outdoor party season in practical luxury and easygoing style.

Whether your patio calls for a furniture overhaul, or you just need to punch up the outdoor color scheme with accessories, Bering’s collection of outdoor furniture fits every space and taste. The Summer Classics collection combines traditional craftsmanship with diverse materials such as resin wicker, cast aluminum, teak and iron. Dining tables and chairs, sectionals, loungers and ottomans are among the options Bering’s offers in-store.

Augie Bering V is entrusted with keeping one of America’s most unique businesses, one founded by his great grandfather in 1940, relevant. And he takes the job of shepherding one of Houston’s landmark companies seriously.

After all, there is only one Bering’s. And it’s the perfect place to turn to for a summer boost.

Bering’s Barbecue Difference

Grilling is a Texas art form and that means only the very best will do for barbecues with family and friends. If you’ve been considering a grill upgrade, Bering’s carries the Big Green Egg in-store, the wildly popular and highly versatile grill that delivers more cooking options than all other conventional cookers combined.

Hop online and find a vast selection of smokers and grills, plus every accessory, rub, grill, glaze and seasoning imaginable. If you’re looking to amp up your grilling game, Bering’s is the one-stop shop for all things outdoor cooking.

An amateur grill master can cook all kinds of meat on a Big Green Egg, even a Thanksgiving turkey.

While it’s important to keep things like brisket and burgers toasty, a good cooler is always a must. Bering’s online and in-store selection of Yeti products covers the gamut from cups and coolers to dog bowls and buckets.

Have a college fan coming over for a round of cornhole? Keep them cool with a Yeti Rambler emblazoned with the Baylor Bears or Texas Tech Red Raiders logos.

Set a pretty table and be good to environment at the same time with Bering’s selection of Chilewich placemats and Juliska Melamine and acrylic plates, cups and pitchers.

Durability meets design with the Juliska collection of tabletop pieces that flow seamlessly from patio to poolside and back indoors, where they can be washed in the dishwasher. Juliska’s acrylic and BPA-free clear pitcher and glassware adds a touch of elegance to the outdoor space as well.

Add additional color with Caspari napkins in sunny summer hues like citrus green, Tuscan Toile and blue and white florals for a memorable tablescape.

Summertime is game time, and Bering’s fun picks include Corntoss Bean Bag and the Franklin Family Horseshoes Set. Both are expertly made and durable, so you can play for hours on end.

If your backyard needs a more relaxing spot, the Yellow Leaf Montauk Natural Rope Hammock is sure to be a favorite location all summer long. The hammock holds up to 400 pounds and the free-flowing weaves contour perfectly to the body for weightless napping, and it expands to share without any squishing.

Yellow Leaf Montauk Natural Rope Hammock.

And since you can’t have a party without music, the Turtlebox Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is an absolute must for crystal clear sound all day and night. The Turtlebox is portable, waterproof and impact resistant, and can deliver more than 50 hours of listening time between chargings.

Another bonus? If your entertaining skills are a bit rusty and you’re not sure just where to start, Bering’s expert staff is always available to answer questions and offer suggestions, plus parking is plentiful and convenient at this 6102 Westheimer Road staple. Shopping online is just as easy with shipping is a breeze.

This year, the return to summer entertaining starts at Bering’s. With more than 80 years as a true hub in Houston, this is a place that knows a thing or two about hospitality. Why not take advantage of their expertise to help you make this summer the best one yet?

For more information on everything you can get at Bering’s, check out its full website. Shop in person at either Bering’s stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet.