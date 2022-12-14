4 (Photo by Shane Dante)
Frank Perabo, CAM Studio owner Carla Muñoz, Carmen Gonzalez at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Maria Suarez, Lorena Vasquez, Carla Muñoz, Lucia Moncada, Ana Galeano, Matteo Cugnasca, Isabel Porter, Roger Leal Martinier, Rae Strong at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

CAM Studio owner Carla Muñoz, Poliform North America manager Matteo Cugnasca at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Violinist Demola performed at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening. (Photo by Shane Dante)

Cristina Velazco, Horacio Moreno, Erika Velazco at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Victoria Goldstein, Carmen Muñoz, Angela Carranza, Jennifer Ortiz, Lori La Conta, Carla Muñoz at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Carla Muñoz, Carmen Muñoz at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Pepette & Joe Mongrain at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Dan Simpsons, Caroline Tonisi, Mary Lambrakos, Vanessa Iturbe, Angelica Nectar, Gustavo Nectar at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Roger Leal Martinier, Brandon Oxley at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Linda Medina, Keltze Ojeda, Simon Ayat, Benjamin Zermeno, Carmen Muñoz, Graham Copley at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Carla Muñoz, Reverend Alejandro Gonzalez at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Home + Design / Home Stores

Renowned Italian Craftsmanship Takes Centerstage at New River Oaks Design Studio — CAM Studio Unveils a Poliform Texas First

Arrive Gets Even More Design Power

BY // 12.13.22
photography Shane Dante
Frank Perabo, CAM Studio owner Carla Muñoz, Carmen Gonzalez at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Maria Suarez, Lorena Vasquez, Carla Muñoz, Lucia Moncada, Ana Galeano, Matteo Cugnasca, Isabel Porter, Roger Leal Martinier, Rae Strong at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

CAM Studio owner Carla Muñoz, Poliform North America manager Matteo Cugnasca at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Violinist Demola performed at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening. (Photo by Shane Dante)

Cristina Velazco, Horacio Moreno, Erika Velazco at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Victoria Goldstein, Carmen Muñoz, Angela Carranza, Jennifer Ortiz, Lori La Conta, Carla Muñoz at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Carla Muñoz, Carmen Muñoz at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Pepette & Joe Mongrain at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Dan Simpsons, Caroline Tonisi, Mary Lambrakos, Vanessa Iturbe, Angelica Nectar, Gustavo Nectar at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Roger Leal Martinier, Brandon Oxley at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Linda Medina, Keltze Ojeda, Simon Ayat, Benjamin Zermeno, Carmen Muñoz, Graham Copley at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

Carla Muñoz, Reverend Alejandro Gonzalez at CAM Studio Poliform Grand Opening (Photo by Shane Dante)

The Grand Event: CAM Studio’s opening night celebration of the new Poliform Studio

Mise en Scène: CAM Studio, located in Shops at Arrive River Oaks, Houston

CAM Studio kicked off the official launch of its new adjacent Poliform Studio Houston with an Italian-inspired fête. Four hundred guests from the design and architecture communities flocked to the luxury showroom to experience the elevated materials, detailed designs and elegant aesthetic for which Poliform is internationally recognized.

As violinist Demola delighted those assembled with live music, the crowd enjoyed Italian appetizers and desserts from Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar, paired with Franciacorta and Italian wines. Lexis Florist contributed the dramatic tropical displays. Attendees received a curated gift bag featuring a coveted Diptyque candle and a certificate to the Live Hydration Spa, a CAM Studio neighbor in the Arrive center.

The new Poliform Studio Houston store shows off the retailer’s renowned Italian craftsmanship. Known for its handcrafted cabinetry, walk-in closets, kitchens, furniture and high-end interior design, Poliform has shaped the international design industry for more than 50 years. 

A curated selection of Poliform’s most renowned collections — particularly the Ale kitchen, Senzafine closet system and Bristol modular sofa — will find a home in the 3,000-square-foot space, which connects to CAM Studio’s showroom. The new showroom marks Poliform’s only monobrand store in Texas.

PC Seen: CAM Studio founder Carla Muñoz, and colleagues Roger Leal Martinier and Vanessa Iturbe; in from New York, Poliform North America exec Matteo Cugnasca; Maria SuarezLucia Moncada; architect Victoria Goldstein; Gensler’s Yishio Kuo, Susan Gauld, Kenneth Wiesehuegel, and Vince Flickinger; Lambrakos Studio’s Mary Lambrakos; Benjamin Johnston’s Paola Neri; Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty’s Allison Johanson and Linda Spirtos; Rottet Studio’s Jeff Horning; Compasso Design’s Simona Furini; Anne Breux; Meedi Hidalgo; and Reverend Alejandro Gonzalez.

CAM Studio can be found at 2800 Kirby Drive Suite 116-A, while Poliform Studio Houston is at Suite 120-A. More store details can be found here and here.

