Casa Branca Takes Texas

Casa Branca’s new Damasco wallpaper and Tartan fabric at James
Casa Branca’s new Umbra wallpaper at James
Casa Branca parrot candleholders at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18
Casa Branca’s Jodphur, at left, and Nantes Nero fabrics at The Conservatory on Two pop up, which runs through March 18
Photo by Aimée Mazzenga
Green pillar candles at the Casa Branca pop up at The Conservatory on Two, which runs through March 18
Alessandra Branca in a room she designed for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach.

Casa Branca fabric, wallpaper and bench-made furniture to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and fabric inspired by an antique textile in Alessandra Branca's collection, printed on upholstery-weight linen, to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca new Damasco wallpaper and Cortina Tartan fabric to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca new Umbra wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Inspiration for Casa Branca Into the Woods collection. Fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca parrot candleholders at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18

Inspiration for Casa Branca Into the Woods collection. Fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca's Jodphur, at left, and Nantes Nero fabrics at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18, and to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and Varese cotton velvet to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Venetian tumblers at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18

Casa Branca Cestino tabetop at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18

Casa Branca fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Jaipur Paisley fabric to the trade at James showroom

Green pillar candles at the Casa Branca pop-up at The Conservatory on Two, which runs through March 18

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent

Home + Design

Casa Branca Takes Texas

Alessandra Branca's Sumptuous New Collection Finds a Home in Dallas and Houston

BY // 03.02.22
Alessandra Branca in a room she designed for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach.
Casa Branca fabric, wallpaper and bench-made furniture to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and fabric inspired by an antique textile in Alessandra Branca's collection, printed on upholstery-weight linen, to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca new Damasco wallpaper and Cortina Tartan fabric to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca new Umbra wallpaper to the trade at James showroom
Inspiration for Casa Branca Into the Woods collection. Fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca parrot candleholders at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18
Inspiration for Casa Branca Into the Woods collection. Fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca's Jodphur, at left, and Nantes Nero fabrics at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18, and to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and Varese cotton velvet to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca Venetian tumblers at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18
Casa Branca Cestino tabetop at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18
Casa Branca fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom
Casa Branca Jaipur Paisley fabric to the trade at James showroom
Green pillar candles at the Casa Branca pop-up at The Conservatory on Two, which runs through March 18
Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent
Alessandra Branca in a room she designed for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach.

Casa Branca fabric, wallpaper and bench-made furniture to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and fabric inspired by an antique textile in Alessandra Branca's collection, printed on upholstery-weight linen, to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca new Damasco wallpaper and Cortina Tartan fabric to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca new Umbra wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Inspiration for Casa Branca Into the Woods collection. Fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca parrot candleholders at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18

Inspiration for Casa Branca Into the Woods collection. Fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca's Jodphur, at left, and Nantes Nero fabrics at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18, and to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and Varese cotton velvet to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Venetian tumblers at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18

Casa Branca Cestino tabetop at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18

Casa Branca fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca fabric and wallpaper to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Jaipur Paisley fabric to the trade at James showroom

Green pillar candles at the Casa Branca pop-up at The Conservatory on Two, which runs through March 18

Palm Beach Kips Bay Show House 2019, designed by Alessandra Branco, photo Nickolas Sargent

Born in Rome, designer Alessandra Branca takes an exuberant approach to everything she does — from designing interiors for clients around the world to her vibrant home-furnishings collection, Casa Branca, with a boutique on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Her fabrics, wallpapers, and furniture are now available in Texas, at James showroom in Dallas and Houston, with dedicated vignettes that include the brand’s bench-made sofas and chairs. The fabrics range from screen-printed linens to Italian wovens, velvets, mohair, and performance fabrics, which are also available as wallpaper.

Branca’s newest textile collection, Into the Woods, features some of her favorite tartans, verdure, camouflage, and stripes recalling a mountain chalet, Highlands castle, or a cabin in the woods. Highlights: Audrey, an elaborate floral pattern, was inspired by a beloved antique textile in her personal collection. Bosco, a lush faux bois pattern that has roots in trompe-l’oeil technique of Renaissance Italy, took cues from an antique Macassar wood box Branca owns. Cortina Tartan, a must-have for libraries, is woven in Scotland, and Verdure Camo is a hybrid blend of 16th-century tapestries and classic camouflage. Branca has also added sumptuously hued cotton velvets and mohair to the collection — go-to staples for her interiors.

On chair, Giardino Camo woven camouflage fabric by Casa Branca at James
Casa Branco Giardino Camo woven fabric to the trade at James showroom.  

Also in Dallas, The Conservatory on Two, Brian Bolke’s new store in Highland Park Village which opened in February, hosts a Casa Branca pop-up through March 18. Look for a green-and-white theme that includes marbleized pillar candles, ceramics by Parisian artist Jean Roger, Cestino porcelain dishes in a graphic basketweave pattern, and Otto tumblers hand-blown in a small French workshop.

Casa Branca fabrics, wallpapers, and furniture, to the trade at James, Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway, jamesshowroom.com. Casa Branca pop-up at The Conservatory on Two, Highland Park Village, theconservatorynyc.com.

X
X