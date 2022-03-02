Casa Branca Takes Texas

Green pillar candles at the Casa Branca pop-up at The Conservatory on Two, which runs through March 18

Casa Branca's Jodphur, at left, and Nantes Nero fabrics at The Conservatory on Two pop-up, which runs through March 18, and to the trade at James showroom

Casa Branca Audrey wallpaper and fabric inspired by an antique textile in Alessandra Branca's collection, printed on upholstery-weight linen, to the trade at James showroom

Born in Rome, designer Alessandra Branca takes an exuberant approach to everything she does — from designing interiors for clients around the world to her vibrant home-furnishings collection, Casa Branca, with a boutique on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Her fabrics, wallpapers, and furniture are now available in Texas, at James showroom in Dallas and Houston, with dedicated vignettes that include the brand’s bench-made sofas and chairs. The fabrics range from screen-printed linens to Italian wovens, velvets, mohair, and performance fabrics, which are also available as wallpaper.

Branca’s newest textile collection, Into the Woods, features some of her favorite tartans, verdure, camouflage, and stripes recalling a mountain chalet, Highlands castle, or a cabin in the woods. Highlights: Audrey, an elaborate floral pattern, was inspired by a beloved antique textile in her personal collection. Bosco, a lush faux bois pattern that has roots in trompe-l’oeil technique of Renaissance Italy, took cues from an antique Macassar wood box Branca owns. Cortina Tartan, a must-have for libraries, is woven in Scotland, and Verdure Camo is a hybrid blend of 16th-century tapestries and classic camouflage. Branca has also added sumptuously hued cotton velvets and mohair to the collection — go-to staples for her interiors.

Also in Dallas, The Conservatory on Two, Brian Bolke’s new store in Highland Park Village which opened in February, hosts a Casa Branca pop-up through March 18. Look for a green-and-white theme that includes marbleized pillar candles, ceramics by Parisian artist Jean Roger, Cestino porcelain dishes in a graphic basketweave pattern, and Otto tumblers hand-blown in a small French workshop.

Casa Branca fabrics, wallpapers, and furniture, to the trade at James, Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway, jamesshowroom.com. Casa Branca pop-up at The Conservatory on Two, Highland Park Village, theconservatorynyc.com.