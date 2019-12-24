2020’s Color of the Year is Classic, But is it Too Basic?
Get Ready for a Flood of BlueBY Rachael Lindley // 12.23.19
A scene from Pantone’s unveiling of the 2020 Color of The Year —Classic Blue
Classic Blue shown in a painted countertop.
Alexa Pullover in Blue - $425 Vernonicabeard.com
Classic Blue
Classic Blue in an Ultra Feminine Shape. Jaylee Dress in Royal - $248 reformation.com
Another way to pull classic blue into your home. Hand-tufted Millie Rug in Blue Motif - $998 Anthropologie.com
Rugs are a great way to work blue into a room. Penhurst Rug in Wedgewood Blue - $998 Anthropologie.com
Blue Suede Shoes Ulani Pointy Toe Bootie by Marc Fisher LTD - $188.95 Nordstrom.com
Indigo Plant Cell - Wall Mural Minted.com $440
Decker right arm blue velvet chaise - $1499 cb2.com
It’s an annual tradition that precedes the new year and Pantone’s already chosen the 2020 Color of the Year — Classic Blue. The soothing hue of blue is supposed to represent dependability and trustworthiness. In contrast to last year’s Color of the Year, punchy Living Coral, Classic Blue evokes a sense of stability and calm.
Of course, some critics are already saying Classic is much too “basic” and vanilla to be declared the Color of the Year.
No matter which way you lean on this colorful issue, you can already see the influx of cool Classic Blue in art, runways and in decor. The best part about this particular shade of blue? It is extremely flexible. Need proof? Read on.
Classic Blue in the Home
In a decor sense, Classic Blue can be used in any room of the house and can be found in rich textures — think velvets and knits —and patterns.
Blue transcends various styles, going from more traditional to ultra modern seamlessly, while also encompassing transitional styles in between. This makes it easily blendable. For example, chinoiserie can be mixed with furniture of contemporary shapes and mid-century modern furniture.
Classic blue can also be paired with multiple colors depending on what you’re trying to do with your space. Blue can be combined with various warmer shades, like yellows and oranges, but can also be mixed with darker and lighter shades of the blue color family. But, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of blue and white.
Regardless of what you mix with this particular shade of azure, freshness and tranquility are on tap.
Classic Blue in Fashion
Classic Blue has graced the spring 2020 runways in multiple designers’ shows. Balenciaga, Marni, Gucci, Marc Jacobs and Carolina Herrera have all made nods to the calming hue.
Luckily, blue clothing can be found in most seasons and is flattering for almost every skin tone and hair color. Classic blue is perfect for the work wardrobe as psychologists have found that it puts others at ease and puts forth a trustworthy vibe. I love the shade in feminine shapes and cheeky accessories — blue suede shoes, anyone?
Another huge trend we’re seeing is evil eye jewelry, said to ward off evil spirits. Bloomingdales has its own line of high-end evil eye jewelry in classic blue to keep good energy headed a wearer’s way.
Whether it be in the home or in your wardrobe, Classic Blue is a sure bet in 2020. Here’s hoping that your new year is as calm and reliable as the new Color of the Year is.