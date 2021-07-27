Gardenuity's Donna Letier talks inspiration, growth, and favorite Dallas spots.

What inspired you to make your idea/vision a reality.

Donna Letier: Gardening impacts people’s health, both mentally and physically, and that is part of our ethos. We wanted to bring gardening to corporations and consumers as a wellness benefit — as a way to nurture the mind and body. The home-gardening industry was dominated by the legacy market approach of siloed consumer-goods companies and brick-and-mortar retail that had not moved to a consumer-centric approach. We felt like the industry’s view of the gardening experience was dated and stale, thus creating an enormous opportunity for a vertically integrated brand.

Your proudest accomplishments as an entrepreneur.

DL: My proudest moments are when I hear from customers who are celebrating their own “I grew that” moment. This is exciting and rewarding, because I know we have made a difference in someone’s life.

How living in Dallas has helped you grow your business. And how it’s helped you grow as a leader.

DL: I feel like I’m always moving full steam ahead to the next goal, challenge, and milestone, and Dallas is exploding with innovative, smart people who make themselves available to entrepreneurs. I’m inspired by how accessible they are. The people in Dallas don’t just lead businesses; they have created supportive communities where we can go to be heard, ask questions, and connect with others.

Gardenuity sends custom gardening kits to your door.