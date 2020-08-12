Loyd Paxton dallas A British Colonial satinwood and cane settee, ornately carved with scrolling foliage, vines, and flowers. An English chinoiserie secretary from the early 20th century has gilt painted scenes of Chinese figures, pagodas, and gardens. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
A British Colonial satinwood and cane settee, ornately carved with scrolling foliage, vines, and flowers. An English chinoiserie secretary from the early 20th century has gilt painted scenes of Chinese figures, pagodas, and gardens. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Nineteenth-century Mongolian silver censer embellished with carved jade, turquoise, coral, and malachite. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

English canopy bed, 1930, made for a diplomat in India. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Loyd Taylor (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The nondescript warehouse that houses Lloyd-Paxton showroom contains a world of drama, rare and lavish antiques, with vintage theater spotlights (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Another rarity, a circa-1900 blue Baccarat chandelier, hangs over a 19th-century Italian desk inlaid with ivory. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A rare cloisonné throne from the Qing Dynasty. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A mid-20th-century leather chair and ottoman by Adrian Pearsall, in pristine condition. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Home + Design / Home Stores

One of Dallas’ Most Storied and Glamorous Showrooms Will Permanently Close

This is Your Chance to Buy Rare Antiques for a Bargain

BY // 08.12.20
A British Colonial satinwood and cane settee, ornately carved with scrolling foliage, vines, and flowers. An English chinoiserie secretary from the early 20th century has gilt painted scenes of Chinese figures, pagodas, and gardens. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
A British Colonial satinwood and cane settee, ornately carved with scrolling foliage, vines, and flowers. An English chinoiserie secretary from the early 20th century has gilt painted scenes of Chinese figures, pagodas, and gardens. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Nineteenth-century Mongolian silver censer embellished with carved jade, turquoise, coral, and malachite. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

English canopy bed, 1930, made for a diplomat in India. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Loyd Taylor (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

The nondescript warehouse that houses Lloyd-Paxton showroom contains a world of drama, rare and lavish antiques, with vintage theater spotlights (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Another rarity, a circa-1900 blue Baccarat chandelier, hangs over a 19th-century Italian desk inlaid with ivory. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A rare cloisonné throne from the Qing Dynasty. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

A mid-20th-century leather chair and ottoman by Adrian Pearsall, in pristine condition. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)

One of Dallas’ most storied and glamorous antiques showrooms, Loyd Paxton, will permanently close its doors on August 31, says co-founder Loyd Taylor. The showroom opened in 1985 in its original location on Cedar Springs and moved to its current Irving Boulevard address 2o years ago.

“We are discounting everything in the showroom tremendously,” Taylor says. “It’s all priced to sell so that we can have everything out by the end of the month.” In April, PaperCity ran a story about Loyd Paxton’s 20th anniversary inside the magical warehouse that holds treasures from around the globe.

Taylor plans to continue the interior design business he and his late partner Paxton Gremillion started in the 1960s. While the closure marks the end of an era for Dallas — in its heyday the showroom welcomed such illustrious clients as Sir Elton John, Truman Capote, Saudi Prince Faisal, and the Sultan of Brunei — Taylor, 86, is upbeat and excited about his future.

“I’m going to focus on decorating and continuing the design projects I’m already working on,” including two in Preston Hollow. “I enjoy decorating and have such wonderful clients.” he says.

Famous for its glamorous interiors and dash of theater, Loyd Paxton’s past clients have included Juanita and Henry S. Miller Jr. and Fort Worth’s Martha Hyder. Architectural Digest often featured their projects.

Read more about Loyd Paxton and the modernist glass house that Loyd Taylor calls home.

