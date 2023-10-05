One of The World’s Largest Marketplaces For Design Is In Dallas

If you ask any experienced Dallas designer, they will tell you they’ve been shopping at Dallas Market Center for years because it has top home and lighting brands plus new and one of the kind collections.

Did you know Dallas has the largest open-daily Design Center in the U.S.? We all drive past the massive Dallas World Trade Center, but many of us don’t know the magic that lies within. Spanning over 5 million square feet of showrooms, Dallas Market Center’s campus includes the 15-floor World Trade Center, as well as the highly curated Interior Home + Design Center and the Trade Mart with the largest collection of lighting in North America. Market Hall is just across the street and hosts a variety of events and temporary exhibitors.

The world’s top interior design brands and showrooms call Dallas Market Center home, and if you ask any experienced Dallas designer, they will tell you they’ve been shopping there for years because it has top home and lighting brands plus new and one-of-a-kind collections.

Recently, we sat down with Theresa O’Dea, Vice President of Business Development for Design, to catch up on what’s new at Dallas Market Center.

For someone who’s never been to Dallas Market Center, what do they need to know?

I often get asked “can anyone shop there?” We are a trade-only marketplace. That means designers must be registered buyers to shop. Once you’re registered, you can visit Monday through Friday and we even offer complimentary valet. Wear comfortable walking shoes, grab a coffee at our Starbucks café, and prepare to be inspired!

We know there’s always something new in the Design world at DMC. What’s the latest?

We have some exciting new showrooms, expansions, and relocations. MC Studio (which includes Norwalk and Bernhardt), Visual Comfort & Co., Ethan & Associates and Designer’s Patio have all expanded, and there are new locations for Uttermost and Revelation, Novart, and Shadow Catchers Art. The Gallery, our shared showroom, is brimming with great brands for luxury design including GreenApple, VRugs, Pacific Green, and Mainly Baskets Home.

In addition to new brands, the marketplace has some exciting upcoming events for the Design community, right?

Absolutely! We’re excited the Design Influencers Conference is coming to DMC on November 7. This is a big opportunity for designers, social media managers, brands, architects and builders to learn about boosting their online presence. This is a highly regarded conference that brings in great topics and speakers so we expect to have a big crowd. This will be the first time it’s held in Texas.

Looking ahead to January, I know you have an important lighting show taking place. Tell us about it.

Lightovation is the largest lighting event of the year, and it takes place January 10 through 14. We are thrilled to premiere the first-ever metaverse lighting TrendHouse where participants can virtually walk through a space or join in the metaverse as a shared experience to see new lighting trends in real time.

On Tuesday, January 9 we are hosting Interior Designer Preview Day. This allows the design community to get an exclusive sneak peek at new trends from over 250 lighting exhibitors, including our showcase of international designers at the new International Pavilion that includes Wakanine and David Trubridge.

Also, in January you are hosting the 34th ARTS Awards. What makes that event so special?

The ARTS Awards is the premier international awards program that recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements in the home industry in 28 different categories. After nominations are received, a committee evaluates hundreds of nominations for their list of finalists. This year we are happy to have three local finalists — Traci Connell, Kristi Hopper, Denise McGaha — nominated in our Interior Designer category.

What else is happening in January?

We have the first Total Home & Gift Market of the year, January 10 through 16, which will also feature the “Temps” Jan 10 through 14. The Temps are temporary exhibitors where designers can find new and unique products and vendors they maybe haven’t seen anywhere else. On the 10th floor, Home Temps has a new home adjacent to High Style Dallas, High Style Boutique, and Antiques, and there will be the debut of a new neighborhood of Home Textiles. High Style Dallas is our most distinguished, juried collection of home and lifestyle merchandise. Not only is January market a great time to see the upcoming industry trends, but it’s also a good way to source items such as client gifts.

Any closing thoughts?

If you haven’t been to DMC, or haven’t visited in a while, come see us! You’ll be inspired by the new and noteworthy additions to our showrooms. Remember that we are only open to the trade, so please visit our website to register or reach out to your designer who can bring you as a guest.