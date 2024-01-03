Salient Obsessions — Texas Textile Designer Lisa Fine Launches Wallpaper Line

Fine’s collaboration with San Patrignano Design Lab came about after she attended a friend’s birthday party in Italy and made a three-day stopover near Rimini, where the lab’s workshops are located.

“This was my chance — I had never been there but always wanted to go,” she says. “I loved it; they are such amazing and generous people.”

Founded in 1978 by hotelier Vincenzo Muccioli, the San Patrignano workshops were created to help young people recover from drug addiction through communal living and meaningful work that initially focused on agricultural jobs. Although Muccioli, who died in 1995, was criticized for his controversial methods of rehabilitation, the San Patrignano community of some 1,300 residents has an impressive track record of recovery, and its workshops are renowned for producing exquisite textiles, furniture, and other furnishings.