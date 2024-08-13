Dan Houchard backyard pool renovation dallas Dan Houchard backyard pool renovation dallas – palm springs inspired backyard in texas. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)
Vibrant LiLi Tiles were used for the pool water feature. Loungers from Ledge Lounger. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Lush plants and pops of pink accent the Palm Springs-inspired patio and pool. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

The vintage white iron gate was salvaged from a Highland Park residence. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

A lushly landscaped entrance. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

A custom neon sign (by designer Dan Houchard) sets the tone for gatherings. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Turkish towels from House of Peshtemal. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Pennoyer Newman topiary planters line the kitchen door entrance. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

The Houchard family enjoying their Dallas backyard. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Santa Barbara Umbrellas provide pretty pool coverage. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Patio furniture is by Brown Jordan. Accent tables are from Janus et Cie. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Another view of the Palm Springs-inspired patio. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Home + Design

Dan Houchard Transforms His Dallas Backyard Into a Boutique Retreat

Inside the Notable Landscape Designer's Vibrant Renovation

BY // 08.13.24
photography Jennifer Baker
Vibrant LiLi Tiles were used for the pool water feature. Loungers from Ledge Lounger. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Lush plants and pops of pink accent the Palm Springs-inspired patio and pool. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

The vintage white iron gate was salvaged from a Highland Park residence. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

A lushly landscaped entrance. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

A custom neon sign (by designer Dan Houchard) sets the tone for gatherings. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Turkish towels from House of Peshtemal. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Pennoyer Newman topiary planters line the kitchen door entrance. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

The Houchard family enjoying their Dallas backyard. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Santa Barbara Umbrellas provide pretty pool coverage. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Patio furniture is by Brown Jordan. Accent tables are from Janus et Cie. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

Another view of the Palm Springs-inspired patio. (Photo by Jennifer Baker)

When Dan Houchard and his team were tasked with transforming the once overgrown lawns of the 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, they transported visitors into another realm, complete with a 19th-century Belgian limestone water feature, a magical moon gate, and mushroom-shaped stones throughout. For the Dallas landscaper designer’s own family retreat, Houchard worked similar magic, though he traded the whimsical shire vibes for those of a Palm Springs retreat

We were inspired by some boutique hotels we had visited and the vibe they give off: fun, colorful, and full of color,” Houchard tells PaperCity. “We wanted to bring that overall feeling home with us.”

The look required a full-scale garden redesign to accommodate a pool, spa, an exterior fireplace, and lush, plant-lined pathways. “Our family had a long list of ‘things we want in our new garden’ – and making it all work in the space was a bit of a puzzle,” Houchard notes. 

We’re forever fascinated by what designers dream up for their own spaces. Ahead, Houchard breaks down his family’s dreamy Dallas backyard makeover.

On the difference between designing for yourself versus clients. 

Dan Houchard: The process is really the same. You have a space, and you have to make that space work for your overall objectives. It’s very cut and dry on that level. However, the challenge shows up later when it comes to picking elements and details. Because we work with so many people and products every day, it can be hard to pick just one thing. There are a lot of choices, which can be a bit more overwhelming when it’s your own space – more so than for a client, perhaps.

On the biggest challenges. 

It was quite a different space: half-alive grass, a cracked patio, and a falling-down fence. It really was ready for a new life! In terms of challenges, leveling the rear garden was a project, in addition to – for lack of a better phrase – space planning everything we wanted.

On that vibrant tile.

The Lili tile!  In keeping with the desire for a bit of a fun vibe, I wanted something pink, but something that wasn’t too “brash” – something that delivered pattern without overwhelming the overall design.

On his favorite part of the resulting design. 

I personally love the sound of water, so the water feature makes me happy. That and the sense of privacy and lushness. 

His family’s favorites. 

We all spend a lot of time in the conversation/lounge area. When I ask them, it’s a bit of a toss-up between the pool and the seating area. 

On the formula for a great backyard gathering. 

It’s equal parts good music, an attentive bartender, and the right company!

