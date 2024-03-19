126 Texas Design Week_Edera_Corbels_R1
01
03

02
03

03
03

Home + Design / Design Notes / Home Stores

Renowned Brit Wallpaper Brand De Gournay Embraces the Texas Hill Country

A Collection of Hand-Painted Prickly Pears, Ringtails Cats, and Fields of Bluebonnets Bring the Lone Star Landscape to You

BY // 03.19.24
1
3

2
3

3
3

De Gournay, the London company famous for hand-painted and embroidered chinoiserie and scenic wallpapers, has introduced two charming designs inspired by the wild and varied Texas landscape. Hill Country Scenic’s atmospheric panorama depicts deer and hare frolicking amid a rugged landscape of mesquite trees, prickly pear cactus, flowering yucca, and fields of bluebonnets. Trellised Menagerie features Texas fauna such as gray foxes, ringtail cats, quails, and cardinals, along with native grasses and leafy foliage, all gathered under a bamboo trellis.

The new Texas wallpaper collection was created in honor of Texas Design Week Dallas, held last October, and debuted at de Gournay’s inaugural American pop-up exhibition at Culp Associates. The Texas papers, along with others by de Gournay, were set within vignettes inspired by rooms created by great 20th-century designer Renzo Mongiardino. Also introduced were de Gournay’s gilded Foglia corbels, which are hand-carved into sculptural leaves and fern fronds, then painted to resemble chalky plaster.

The De Gournay x Texas wallpaper collection is available at Culp Associates in the Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway. 

