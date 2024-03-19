Renowned Brit Wallpaper Brand De Gournay Embraces the Texas Hill Country

The new Texas wallpaper collection was created in honor of Texas Design Week Dallas, held last October, and debuted at de Gournay’s inaugural American pop-up exhibition at Culp Associates. The Texas papers, along with others by de Gournay, were set within vignettes inspired by rooms created by great 20th-century designer Renzo Mongiardino. Also introduced were de Gournay’s gilded Foglia corbels, which are hand-carved into sculptural leaves and fern fronds, then painted to resemble chalky plaster.

The De Gournay x Texas wallpaper collection is available at Culp Associates in the Dallas Design Center, 1025 N. Stemmons Freeway.