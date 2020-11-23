251 Lucas Eilers 2020 PORTRAITHgnc 2
Home + Design / Design Notes

Inviting Home Secrets Take Centerstage at Decorative Center Houston’s Winter Market

This is No Ordinary Book Signing — You'll Leave With Real Useable Tips

11.23.20
In these days when home is sanctuary, a book celebrating the intrinsic properties of timeless serene interiors carries perfect timing. And this new one has a Texas pedigree. Houston designers Sandra Lucas and Sarah Eilers, founding partners of Lucas/Eilers Design Associates have penned their first volume: Expressive Interiors: Designing an Inviting Home (Rizzoli, $45).

The design duo will be keynote speakers, discussing the process of publishing and promoting an interiors book at the Decorative Center Houston Winter Market 1:30 to 2:30 pm on December 8. They will be accompanied in their discussion by Dallas photographer Stephen Karlisch and Megan Hotze of Megan Hotze Creative.  A book signing and reception will follow.

Various showroom experiences are scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm throughout the center. The day ends with a fundraising event at John Brooks showroom for the Houston Furniture Bank’s “No Kid Left on the Floor,” a month-long bedding donation drive.  Donation requests include new twin sheet sets, pillowcases, shams, pillows, comforters and blanket. All items should be in its original packaging.

249 ExpressiveInteriors_p224-225
A vignette from ‘Expressive Interiors: Designing an Inviting Home’ by designers Sandra Lucas and Sarah Eilers

Expressive Interiors

Assisting on Lucas and Eilers’ project were lifestyle writer Judith Nasatir and previously-mentioned Karlisch, who contributes principal photography. The cultivated homes bear the mark of duos’ aesthetic, honed in a firm that marks a quarter century this year. The featured interiors — representing homes in more than 20 states — illustrate the designers’ guiding tenets, as reflected in chapters that speak to planning context and suitability, color and light, pattern and texture, art and collecting.

Lucas and Eilers’ homes are in good company with a ski resort in Park City, Utah, informed by the myth and materials of the American West; the crisp, art-filled interiors of a Houston gallerist involved in the city’s photography community; and a Galveston aerie spun around sun, sea, sand and sky.

Safety Protocols

To ensure social distancing, registration is required and can be made here. Decorative Center Houston  is taking all necessary precautions to keep guests safe. Masks are mandatory. For those who cannot attend, the keynote presentation will be available to watch on Zoom.

Featured Properties
