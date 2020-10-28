The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards elicited 350 project entries from interior designers and architects in 21 categories, each reviewed and commented upon by our panel of judges: designers Ray Booth of McAlpine and Ray Booth Designs, Nashville, NYC; Mark D. Sikes, L.A.; Madeline Stuart, L.A.; Jeffry Weisman of Fisher Weisman Brugioni, San Francisco; and Lance Scott of David Kleinberg Design Associates, NYC.

Although we were not able to host the PaperCity Design Awards presentation this year due to COVID concerns, the winning projects appear here, and in the November 2020 issue of PaperCity (50,000 circulation).

First, we would to thank our 2020 judges who sifted through thousands of photographs:

Residential Interior Design (Over 3,500 Feet): Kevin Spearman Design Group

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

Firm: Kevin Spearman Design Group

Lead Designers: Kevin Spearman, Paula Middleton

Judges’ Remarks: “Warm and inviting. This house feels of the moment … There are some lovely moments here, and the designers should be proud of what they accomplished.” — Madeline Stuart

“Killer mix of furniture and objet.” — Lance Scott

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Brooke McGuyer Hutson, Brooke McGuyer Interiors | Chandos Epley, Chandos Interiors | Nina Magon, Contour Interior Design

__________

Residential Interior Design (Under 3,500 Feet): Brandon Fontenot Interiors

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson)

Firm: Brandon Fontenot Interiors

Lead Designer: Brandon Fontenot

Judges’ Remarks: “It’s refreshing to see an interior so thoroughly restrained and minimalist, yet warm and inviting. I have deep respect for the care and thoughtfulness that went into selecting the specific pieces, arranging such lovely objects and combining myriad materials. This is a quietly tasteful space for people who obviously have a sincere appreciation for beautiful things.” — Madeline Stuart

“When can I move in? So well curated, allowing each piece to shine.” — Lance Scott

__________

Runner–up: Mary Lambrakos, MKL Design

__________

Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadio Palacios Residential Design and Cusimano Architect

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

Firm: Nadia Palacios Residential Design

Lead Architect and Designer: Nadia Palacios

Judge’s Remark: “Great to see an older home reinvented. Often the hardest thing to accomplish well. Beautifully detailed with fun pops of color and classic materials.” — Ray Booth



__________

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

Firm: Cusimano Architect

Lead Architect: Kelly Cusimano

Judge’s Remark: “Very handsome and fits beautifully into its context.” — Ray Booth

__________

Runner-up: Shawn Gottschalk, StudioMET Architects

__________

Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

Firm: StudioMET Architects

Lead Architect: Shawn Gottschalk

Lead Designer: Stephen Andrews

Judge’s Remark: “Dramatically contemporary. The spaces are airy and integrate seamlessly with the outside. I appreciate that the building was designed with the owners and their lifestyle in mind yet sacrifices nothing in terms of aesthetic strength.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner-up: Steve Howard, Steve Howard Designs

__________

Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolfe Interior Decoration and Creative Tonic

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

Firm: Ann Wolf Interior Decoration

Lead Designer: Ann Wolf

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Creative Tonic Design

Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Judge’s Remark: “A perfect retreat.” — Lance Scott

__________

Runner-up: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic, for Coral Enchantment Bedroom

__________

Singular Space — Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan; Kelsey Grant and Sydney Manning, associate designers

Judge’s Remark: “A master stroke, this bath is boldly designed and executed. The designers blend classic ideas with unexpected juxtapositions, such as the dark wood and brass inlaid cabinets in the otherwise light palette, and the transitional pendant under the modern skylight. Bravo.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner–up: Nadia Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design

__________

Singular Space — Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Lead Designers: Marie Flanigan, lead designer; Sydney Manning, associate designer

Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful space, interesting materials. Handsome design.” — Ray Booth

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): LeTricia Wilbanks, The WM | Stacy Graubart, SG Designs | Steve Howard, Steve Howard Designs

__________

Singular Space — Children’s Room: Benjamin Johnston Design

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Children’s Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design

Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Judge’s Remark: “Lucky little ladies!” — Lance Scott

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Aileen Warren, Jackson Warren Interiors | Ann Wolf, Ann Wolf Interior Decoration | Catherine Thedinger, Meg Lonergan Interiors

__________

Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors and Stacy Graubart – SG Designs

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Jack Thompson)

Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors

Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan

Judge’s Remark: “A very handsome room that successfully incorporates the family heirlooms in a fresh way. I love the wallpaper, the drapery and drapery hardware, and the chandelier that the designer added to the mix.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: SG Designs

Lead Designer: Stacy Graubart

Judge’s Remark: “This is a very appealing dining room. I love the rich neutrals of the walls and drapery with the warmth of the wood floors and the leather.” — Jeffry Weisman



__________

Runners–up (Tie): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design | Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design

__________

Use of Small Space (TIE): Creative Tonic Design and Lucas/Eilers Design

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Creative Tonic Design, for Wilding Lane Laundry-Dog Room

Lead Designers: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Thornton, Avery Freeman

__________

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design Associates

Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas

Judge’s Remark: A bunk room at the beach is surely a kid’s idea of heaven. The use of continuous horizontal paneling gives a room a cohesive feeling and makes for a super crisp and fresh look. The dark accents provide a nice punch, and the warmth of the wood flooring and basket are a welcome addition.” — Madeline Stuart

__________

Runners-up (Tie): Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design | Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic

__________

Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors and MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors

Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan

Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful palette and interesting mix.” — Ray Booth



__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

Firm: MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, Daniela Gonzalez, Alisha Gaubert

__________

Runners-up (5-Way Tie): Ann Wolf, Ann Wolf Interior Decoration | Benjamin Johnston, Paola Neri, Benjamin Johnston Design | Courtney Hill Fertitta, Courtney Hill Interiors | Laura Umansky, Blair Usnick, Laura U Design Collective | Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design

__________

Hospitality Design — Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Issac Preminger Architecture & Design and MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design — Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s, designed by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design

Project: Turner’s

Design Firm: Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

Lead Designer: Issac Preminger

Judge’s Remark: “Sexy.” — Ray Booth

__________

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters, designed by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

Project: Porters

Design Firm: MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni

Judges’ Remarks: “Handsome, chic, intimate, warm.” — Ray Booth

“I love everything about Porters, but the end block wall with the grid of cleavers is so brilliant that it alone warranted a score of 10. The backgrounds are as strong as the furnishings in the interior. I love the palette of cold greys and warm woods and brick.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Issac Preminger, Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl. for The Annie Cafe & Bar | Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio for C. Baldwin Hotel | Sean Garrison, Garrison Design Office for Penny Quarter

__________

Retail Design — Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design

Winning Entry, Retail Design — Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Moderno, designed by Contour Interior Design (photo by Divya Pande)

Project: Moderno

Design Firm: Contour Interior Design

Lead Designer: Nina Magon

Judge’s Remarks: “Dramatic. Exciting. Dynamic.” — Ray Booth

“There’s nothing about this space I don’t love. Confident, powerful design in concept and execution. Bravo.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner-up: Issac Preminger, Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl. for In the Black

__________

Commercial Landscape Design: OJB Landscape Architecture

Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park, landscape design by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)

Project: Bank of America Tower Sky Park

Firm: OJB Landscape Architecture

Lead Designers: Chip Trageser, Andrew Albers

Judge’s Remark: “Love the use of planting. Can smell the rosemary!” — Ray Booth

__________

Runner-up: OJB Landscape Architecture for CityPlace at Springwoods

__________

Commercial Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: MC2 Architects

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office — Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry, designed by MC2 Architects

Project: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry

Firm: MC2 Architects

Lead Designers: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena

Judge’s Remark: “If design is about original conception, this office is a superb example of the art. Nothing looks familiar, and everything about the interior makes you want to visit and linger. The glowing colored panels are fabulous, and I love the floating sinks that hang off one side.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Laura Loreman, Gensler Houston for Star Cinema Grill | Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, MaRS/ Mayfield and Ragni Studio for DPWPR Offices | Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architects for Willowbrook Event Center

__________

Residential Historical — Restoration/Preservation: Mirador Group

Winning Entry, Residential Historical — Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place, designed by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

Project: 6 Courtlandt Place

Firm: Mirador Group

Lead Designers: Todd Blitzer, Jerry Hooker, Flora Yeh, Erica Baumgartner, Charlie Dickson

Judge’s Remark: “The designers were lucky to have an old house with such generous proportions and did an exceptional job renewing it. The spaces are airy and feel surprisingly au courant.” — Jeffry Weisman

_________

Runner-up: Francisco Uzcateg, David Curiel, Unicus Developments

__________

Commercial Historical — Restoration/Preservation: Gensler

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical — Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney, designed by Gensler Houston

Project: 1001 McKinney

Firms: Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners

Lead Designers: Simona Furini, Chris Dendtler

__________

Best in Furniture Design (TIE): MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio, and Rottet Studio

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection, designed by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

Project: The George Collection

Firm: MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Becky Harrison, Renea Locke

Judge’s Remark: “Simply elegant designs executed with fine materials and lovely details.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): Rottet Studio for End Table Collection (photo by Christopher Barrett)

Project: End Table Collection

Firm: Rottet Studio

Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet

Judges’ Remarks: “These are elegant designs and usable in so many ways. The Powerful C-Table opens up endless possibilities in a world where no one can be away from a power source too long.” — Jeffry Weisman

“Simple, elegant materials.” — Mark D. Sikes



__________

Runner-up: Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio for Wood Float Chair and Sofa

__________

Best in Product Design: Rottet Studio

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection for Visual Comfort, designed by Rottet Studio

Project: The Fascio Collection for Visual Comfort

Firm: Rottet Studio

Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet

Judges’ Remarks: “It can’t be easy to design products using a new medium, and it must be even more challenging to design a product this sophisticated. The detailing of these light fixtures is understated and restrained, and yet they still command attention. Unique and unusual light fixtures act as the punctuation mark in a room. These are pieces of jewelry, yet they’re functional. Nicely done.” — Madeline Stuart

“The Fascio Collection blends an engineered muscularity with the lightness of crystal in a fresh and timeless way.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner-up: Janet Gust, Janet Gust Collection for the Minimalist Series

__________

Best in Textile Design: Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection, designed by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

Project: The Matrix Collection

Firm: Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

Lead Designer: Sarah Tringhese

Judges’ Remarks: “I’m crazy about this design. The pattern is deceptively simple and as a result, super chic. With just the right amount of reference to classic Swedish flat-weave rugs, this piece celebrates the essence of a handweaving, imbuing it with an authenticity and artisanship that is often lost in manufactured products. Love!” — Madeline Stuart

“Traditional craft meets modern simplicity.” — Mark D. Sikes

__________

Runners-up (Tie): René Garza, Angel Rios, Sandra Lucas (consultant), AER Textiles for Texas Governor’s Mansion | Jerry Jeanmard for Wells Design with Retorra Rugs, for Junior League of Houston Underwood Room

__________

Best in Wallcovering Design: Creative Tonic

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Design: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper, designed by Creative Tonic Design (photo by Julie Soefer)

Project: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper

Firm: Creative Tonic Design

Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Judge’s Remark: “I think the wallcovering is inspired. The pattern is most intriguing, and while it’s unlikely anyone would guess its origins, I find it absolutely charming that the design is based on the actual topography of the region.” — Madeline Stuart

__________

Runner-up: Yesely Love, Canaima Design

__________

Congratulations to all the winning designers and architects!

More About the Panel of Judges:

The 2020 Houston PaperCity Design Awards Panel of Judges

Designer Mark D. Sikes, a member of the Elle Decor A-List, recently published More Beautiful: All-American Decoration (Rizzoli) as a follow-up to his 2016 New York Times best-selling book. His work has been published in Architectural Digest, Veranda, Elle Decor and House Beautiful, among others. He has decorated rooms for multiple show houses, including Kips Bay and Greystone, and has product lines with Chaddock, Soane Britain, Hudson Valley Lighting, Troy lighting, Annie Selke, Schumacher, Merida, and Blue Pheasant.

New York and Nashville designer Ray Booth, Ray Booth Design, has been a partner in the prestigious architecture and design firm McAlpine for 20 years, and his interiors have been published in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Veranda. Several of his projects were featured in Bobby McAlpine’s book Poetry of Place (Rizzoli), and his own book, Evocative Interiors, was released by Rizzoli in 2018. He has designed a furniture collection with Hickory Chair and an accessory and lighting collection with Arteriors.

L.A. designer Madeline Stuart has been a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 and was an inaugural member of the Elle Decor A-List. A Hollywood insider from birth — she’s the daughter of director Mel Stuart (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory) — she has designed homes for Larry David, Lindsey Buckingham, Jason Siegel, and the late Nora Ephron. Work by her firm has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House & Garden, Veranda, Town & Country, and House Beautiful. Her book, No Place Like Home (Rizzoli), was released last year. She also has an eponymous collection of lighting, upholstery, and casegoods.

San Francisco and San Miguel de Allende-based designer Jeffry Weisman designed corporate interiors for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Gensler before opening his design firm, Fisher Weisman, later adding Brugioni. The Fisher Weisman interiors monograph Artful Decoration was published by The Monacelli Press, and the firm has designed lighting for Boyd Lighting and furniture collections for Michael Taylor Designs and The Wicker Works. In 2016, the Fisher Weisman Collection of home furnishings and lighting debuted to the trade through multiple top showrooms.

Lance Scott, based in New York City, is an equity partner in the bluechip design firm David Kleinberg Design Associates, which has been named to Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame, as well as Architectural Digest AD100 and Elle Decor A-List for multiple years. Scott’s work with DKDA — most recently, an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach — has been published in Architectural Digest and Veranda. Scott, a native Texan, was raised in Houston, graduated from SMU and did graduate work in architecture at UT.

By Anne Lee Phillips

The PaperCity Design Awards and 2021 Texas Design Week Houston is scheduled for Monday – Friday, March 22 – 26, 2021.

Go to texasdesignweek.com for information.

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Presenting Sponsor:

New Orleans Auction Galleries

along with The Shade Store, K&N, Swiggard Creative