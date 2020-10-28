houston papercity design awards
295 Kitchen_Vertical_Vginette
298 Master_Bedside_Vignette
297 Living_to_Fireplace_Wide
300 ENTRY
304 MASTER_2_LO
301 KITCHEN_LO
299 DINING_LO
302 LIVING_2_LO
303 MASTER_1_LO
281 Willowick-Library_205
280 Willowick-Entry Landing_140
282 nadia_willowick_lrg_030
283 Willowick-Kitchen_165
286 CieloRojoII_Ext06
287 CieloRojoII_Ext07
288 CieloRojoII_Ext08
285 CieloRojoII_Ext05
284 CieloRojoII_Ext02
289 fiveOAKS_1
291 fiveOAKS_3
292 fiveOAKS_4
293 fiveOAKS_5
337 fiveOAKS_6
327 8432_190220_CreativeTonic3
326 8356_190220_CreativeTonic1
325 7954_190219_CreativeTonic1
311 wizel_wolf_22
312 wizel_wolf_23
313 wizel_wolf_24
309 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_3
308 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_2
310 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_4
316 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_(3)
317 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_(4)
318 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_(5)
319 xMarie_Flanigan_Interiors1.jpg.pagespeed.ic.vV_ccWz2cv
314 GirlsJustWannaHaveFun_03
343 6761_200312_SG (2)
345 6858_200312_SG
344 6779_200312_SG (1)
315 ML_Dining2
331 5280_1707_copy
332 5292_170710_copy
329 9211_200618_CreativeTonic
330 9224_200618_CreativeTonic
328 9186_200618_CreativeTonic1
324 1500_North_Formal_Living_v21
323 1500_North_Formal_Living_v11
320 1–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
322 5–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
321 3–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
271 turner_2
272 turner_4
273 turner_5
276 3-Porters_Dining
275 2-Porters_Seak_Butcher
274 1-Porters_Seak_Butcher
307 48
306 29
305 19
256 CA-TOW-01-GeoffLyon-LRG
257 CA-TOW-07-GeoffLyon-LRG
253 mc2_ghd_03b
254 mc2_ghd_04
255 mc2_ghd_07
268 0144
270 0338
269 0237
267 After(lobby3)_1001McKinney
266 After(lobby1)_1001McKinney
258 1-_THE_GEORGE_COLLECTION1
260 5-THE_GEORGE_COLLECTION1
265 RottetCollectionPowerfulC-Tableopen
264 RottetCollectionPowerfulC-Table
263 RottetCollectionFloatCTable2
261 RottetCollectionDichroic
262 RottetCollectionFloatCTable
277 Fascio14SconceBronze
279 FascioMediumLinearChandelierDetailShot
278 FascioLargeFloorLampPolishedNickel
333 Matrix_Collection
334 Matrix_Flatweave-10×101
336 9888_200210_CreativeTonic
335 9262_200206_CreativeTonic
01
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

02
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

03
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

04
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

05
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

06
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

07
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

08
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

09
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

10
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

11
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

12
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

13
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

14
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

15
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

16
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

17
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

18
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

19
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

20
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

21
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

22
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

23
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

24
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

25
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)

26
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)

27
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)

28
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

29
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

30
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

31
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

32
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

33
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

34
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

35
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

36
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

37
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

38
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Children's Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)

39
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

40
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

41
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

42
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Jack Thompson)

43
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)

44
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)

45
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

46
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

47
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

48
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

49
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

50
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

51
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

52
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

53
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

54
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

55
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

56
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)

57
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)

58
85

Porters' grid of cleavers by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)

59
85

Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 

60
85

Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 

61
85

Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 

62
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)

63
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)

64
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects

65
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects

66
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects

67
85

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande) 

68
85

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

69
85

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

70
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners

71
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners

72
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel) 

73
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

74
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

75
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

76
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

77
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

78
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

79
85

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort

80
85

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort

81
85

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort

82
85

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

83
85

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

84
85

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design

85
85

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design

houston papercity design awards
295 Kitchen_Vertical_Vginette
298 Master_Bedside_Vignette
297 Living_to_Fireplace_Wide
300 ENTRY
304 MASTER_2_LO
301 KITCHEN_LO
299 DINING_LO
302 LIVING_2_LO
303 MASTER_1_LO
281 Willowick-Library_205
280 Willowick-Entry Landing_140
282 nadia_willowick_lrg_030
283 Willowick-Kitchen_165
286 CieloRojoII_Ext06
287 CieloRojoII_Ext07
288 CieloRojoII_Ext08
285 CieloRojoII_Ext05
284 CieloRojoII_Ext02
289 fiveOAKS_1
291 fiveOAKS_3
292 fiveOAKS_4
293 fiveOAKS_5
337 fiveOAKS_6
327 8432_190220_CreativeTonic3
326 8356_190220_CreativeTonic1
325 7954_190219_CreativeTonic1
311 wizel_wolf_22
312 wizel_wolf_23
313 wizel_wolf_24
309 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_3
308 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_2
310 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_4
316 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_(3)
317 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_(4)
318 Marie_Flanigan_Interiors_(5)
319 xMarie_Flanigan_Interiors1.jpg.pagespeed.ic.vV_ccWz2cv
314 GirlsJustWannaHaveFun_03
343 6761_200312_SG (2)
345 6858_200312_SG
344 6779_200312_SG (1)
315 ML_Dining2
331 5280_1707_copy
332 5292_170710_copy
329 9211_200618_CreativeTonic
330 9224_200618_CreativeTonic
328 9186_200618_CreativeTonic1
324 1500_North_Formal_Living_v21
323 1500_North_Formal_Living_v11
320 1–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
322 5–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
321 3–Bayou-on-the-Bend1
271 turner_2
272 turner_4
273 turner_5
276 3-Porters_Dining
275 2-Porters_Seak_Butcher
274 1-Porters_Seak_Butcher
307 48
306 29
305 19
256 CA-TOW-01-GeoffLyon-LRG
257 CA-TOW-07-GeoffLyon-LRG
253 mc2_ghd_03b
254 mc2_ghd_04
255 mc2_ghd_07
268 0144
270 0338
269 0237
267 After(lobby3)_1001McKinney
266 After(lobby1)_1001McKinney
258 1-_THE_GEORGE_COLLECTION1
260 5-THE_GEORGE_COLLECTION1
265 RottetCollectionPowerfulC-Tableopen
264 RottetCollectionPowerfulC-Table
263 RottetCollectionFloatCTable2
261 RottetCollectionDichroic
262 RottetCollectionFloatCTable
277 Fascio14SconceBronze
279 FascioMediumLinearChandelierDetailShot
278 FascioLargeFloorLampPolishedNickel
333 Matrix_Collection
334 Matrix_Flatweave-10×101
336 9888_200210_CreativeTonic
335 9262_200206_CreativeTonic
Home + Design / PaperCity Design Awards

The Winning Entries For the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….

With 21 Categories and 350 Entries, Judging Was No Easy Task

BY // 10.28.20
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Children's Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Jack Thompson)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)
Porters' grid of cleavers by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)
Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 
Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 
Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 
Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)
Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)
Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects
Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects
Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects
Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande) 
Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)
Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)
Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners
Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel) 
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)
Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort
Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort
Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort
Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries
Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries
Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design
Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design
1
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

2
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

3
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

4
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

5
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

6
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

7
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

8
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

9
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

10
85

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson) 

11
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

12
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

13
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

14
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

15
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

16
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

17
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

18
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

19
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

20
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

21
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

22
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

23
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

24
85

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

25
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)

26
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)

27
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)

28
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

29
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

30
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

31
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

32
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

33
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

34
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

35
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

36
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

37
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer) 

38
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Children's Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)

39
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

40
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

41
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

42
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Jack Thompson)

43
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)

44
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)

45
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

46
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

47
85

Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

48
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

49
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson) 

50
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

51
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

52
85

Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

53
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

54
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

55
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.

56
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)

57
85

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)

58
85

Porters' grid of cleavers by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)

59
85

Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 

60
85

Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 

61
85

Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel) 

62
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)

63
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)

64
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects

65
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects

66
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects

67
85

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande) 

68
85

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

69
85

Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

70
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners

71
85

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners

72
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel) 

73
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

74
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

75
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

76
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

77
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

78
85

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)

79
85

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort

80
85

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort

81
85

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort

82
85

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

83
85

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

84
85

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design

85
85

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design

The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards elicited 350 project entries from interior designers and architects in 21 categories, each reviewed and commented upon by our panel of judges: designers Ray Booth of McAlpine and Ray Booth Designs, Nashville, NYC; Mark D. Sikes, L.A.; Madeline Stuart, L.A.; Jeffry Weisman of Fisher Weisman Brugioni, San Francisco; and Lance Scott of David Kleinberg Design Associates, NYC.

Although we were not able to host the PaperCity Design Awards presentation this year due to COVID concerns, the winning projects appear here, and in the November 2020 issue of PaperCity (50,000 circulation).

First, we would to thank our 2020  judges who sifted through thousands of photographs:

Residential Interior Design (Over 3,500 Feet): Kevin Spearman Design Group

Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)

Firm: Kevin Spearman Design Group
Lead Designers: Kevin Spearman, Paula Middleton

Judges’ Remarks: “Warm and inviting. This house feels of the moment … There are some lovely moments here, and the designers should be proud of what they accomplished.” — Madeline Stuart

“Killer mix of furniture and objet.” — Lance Scott

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Brooke McGuyer Hutson, Brooke McGuyer Interiors | Chandos Epley, Chandos Interiors | Nina Magon, Contour Interior Design

__________

Residential Interior Design (Under 3,500 Feet): Brandon Fontenot Interiors

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson)

Firm: Brandon Fontenot Interiors
Lead Designer: Brandon Fontenot

JudgesRemarks: “It’s refreshing to see an interior so thoroughly restrained and minimalist, yet warm and inviting. I have deep respect for the care and thoughtfulness that went into selecting the specific pieces, arranging such lovely objects and combining myriad materials. This is a quietly tasteful space for people who obviously have a sincere appreciation for beautiful things.” — Madeline Stuart

“When can I move in? So well curated, allowing each piece to shine.” — Lance Scott

__________

Runnerup: Mary Lambrakos, MKL Design

__________

Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadio Palacios Residential Design and Cusimano Architect

281 Willowick-Library_205
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design

Firm: Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Lead Architect and Designer: Nadia Palacios

Judge’s Remark: “Great to see an older home reinvented. Often the hardest thing to accomplish well. Beautifully detailed with fun pops of color and classic materials.” — Ray Booth

__________

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)

Firm: Cusimano Architect
Lead Architect: Kelly Cusimano

Judge’s Remark: “Very handsome and fits beautifully into its context.” — Ray Booth

__________

Runner-up: Shawn Gottschalk, StudioMET Architects

__________

Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects

Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)

Firm: StudioMET Architects
Lead Architect: Shawn Gottschalk
Lead Designer: Stephen Andrews

Judge’s Remark: “Dramatically contemporary. The spaces are airy and integrate seamlessly with the outside. I appreciate that the building was designed with the owners and their lifestyle in mind yet sacrifices nothing in terms of aesthetic strength.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner-up: Steve Howard, Steve Howard Designs

__________

Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolfe Interior Decoration and Creative Tonic

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)

Firm: Ann Wolf Interior Decoration
Lead Designer: Ann Wolf

__________

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Creative Tonic Design
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Judge’s Remark: “A perfect retreat.” — Lance Scott

__________

Runner-up: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic, for Coral Enchantment Bedroom

__________

Singular Space — Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Singular Space — Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan; Kelsey Grant and Sydney Manning, associate designers

Judge’s Remark: “A master stroke, this bath is boldly designed and executed. The designers blend classic ideas with unexpected juxtapositions, such as the dark wood and brass inlaid cabinets in the otherwise light palette, and the transitional pendant under the modern skylight. Bravo.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runnerup: Nadia Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design

__________

Singular Space — Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designers: Marie Flanigan, lead designer; Sydney Manning, associate designer

Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful space, interesting materials. Handsome design.” — Ray Booth

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): LeTricia Wilbanks, The WM | Stacy Graubart, SG Designs | Steve Howard, Steve Howard Designs

__________

Singular Space — Children’s Room: Benjamin Johnston Design

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Singular Space — Children’s Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)

Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston

Judge’s Remark: “Lucky little ladies!” — Lance Scott

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Aileen Warren, Jackson Warren Interiors | Ann Wolf, Ann Wolf Interior Decoration | Catherine Thedinger, Meg Lonergan Interiors

__________

Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors and Stacy Graubart – SG Designs

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Jack Thompson)

Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan

Judge’s Remark: “A very handsome room that successfully incorporates the family heirlooms in a fresh way. I love the wallpaper, the drapery and drapery hardware, and the chandelier that the designer added to the mix.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: SG Designs
Lead Designer: Stacy Graubart

Judge’s Remark: “This is a very appealing dining room. I love the rich neutrals of the walls and drapery with the warmth of the wood floors and the leather.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runnersup (Tie): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design | Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design

__________

Use of Small Space (TIE): Creative Tonic Design and Lucas/Eilers Design

329 9211_200618_CreativeTonic
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)

Firm: Creative Tonic Design, for Wilding Lane Laundry-Dog Room
Lead Designers: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Thornton, Avery Freeman

__________

331 5280_1707_copy
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design Associates
Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas

Judge’s Remark: A bunk room at the beach is surely a kid’s idea of heaven. The use of continuous horizontal paneling gives a room a cohesive feeling and makes for a super crisp and fresh look. The dark accents provide a nice punch, and the warmth of the wood flooring and basket are a welcome addition.” — Madeline Stuart

__________

Runners-up (Tie): Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design | Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic

__________

Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors and MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

 

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson)

Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan

Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful palette and interesting mix.” — Ray Booth

__________

Winning Entry, Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

Firm: MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, Daniela Gonzalez, Alisha Gaubert

__________

Runners-up (5-Way Tie): Ann Wolf, Ann Wolf Interior Decoration | Benjamin Johnston, Paola Neri, Benjamin Johnston Design | Courtney Hill Fertitta, Courtney Hill Interiors | Laura Umansky, Blair Usnick, Laura U Design Collective | Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design

__________

Hospitality Design — Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Issac Preminger Architecture & Design and MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design — Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s, designed by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design

Project: Turner’s
Design Firm: Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.
Lead Designer: Issac Preminger

Judge’s Remark: “Sexy.” — Ray Booth

__________

Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters, designed by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

Project: Porters
Design Firm: MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni

Judges’ Remarks: “Handsome, chic, intimate, warm.” — Ray Booth

“I love everything about Porters, but the end block wall with the grid of cleavers is so brilliant that it alone warranted a score of 10. The backgrounds are as strong as the furnishings in the interior. I love the palette of cold greys and warm woods and brick.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Issac Preminger, Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl. for The Annie Cafe & Bar | Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio for C. Baldwin Hotel | Sean Garrison, Garrison Design Office for Penny Quarter

__________

Retail Design — Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Retail Design — Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Moderno, designed by Contour Interior Design (photo by Divya Pande)

Project: Moderno
Design Firm: Contour Interior Design
Lead Designer: Nina Magon

Judge’s Remarks: “Dramatic. Exciting. Dynamic.” — Ray Booth

“There’s nothing about this space I don’t love. Confident, powerful design in concept and execution. Bravo.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner-up: Issac Preminger, Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl. for In the Black

__________

Commercial Landscape Design: OJB Landscape Architecture

Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park, landscape design by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)

Project: Bank of America Tower Sky Park
Firm: OJB Landscape Architecture
Lead Designers: Chip Trageser, Andrew Albers

Judge’s Remark: “Love the use of planting. Can smell the rosemary!” — Ray Booth

__________

Runner-up: OJB Landscape Architecture for CityPlace at Springwoods

__________

Commercial Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: MC2 Architects

houston papercity design awards
Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office — Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry, designed by MC2 Architects

Project: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry
Firm: MC2 Architects
Lead Designers: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena

Judge’s Remark: “If design is about original conception, this office is a superb example of the art. Nothing looks familiar, and everything about the interior makes you want to visit and linger. The glowing colored panels are fabulous, and I love the floating sinks that hang off one side.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Laura Loreman, Gensler Houston for Star Cinema Grill | Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, MaRS/ Mayfield and Ragni Studio for DPWPR Offices | Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architects for Willowbrook Event Center

__________

Residential Historical — Restoration/Preservation: Mirador Group

Winning Entry, Residential Historical — Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place, designed by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)

Project: 6 Courtlandt Place
Firm: Mirador Group
Lead Designers: Todd Blitzer, Jerry Hooker, Flora Yeh, Erica Baumgartner, Charlie Dickson

Judge’s Remark: “The designers were lucky to have an old house with such generous proportions and did an exceptional job renewing it. The spaces are airy and feel surprisingly au courant.” — Jeffry Weisman

_________

Runner-up: Francisco Uzcateg, David Curiel, Unicus Developments

__________

Commercial Historical — Restoration/Preservation: Gensler

Winning Entry, Commercial Historical — Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney, designed by Gensler Houston

Project: 1001 McKinney
Firms: Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners
Lead Designers: Simona Furini, Chris Dendtler

__________

 

Best in Furniture Design (TIE): MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio, and Rottet Studio

Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection, designed by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)

Project: The George Collection
Firm: MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Becky Harrison, Renea Locke

Judge’s Remark: “Simply elegant designs executed with fine materials and lovely details.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

 

 

265 RottetCollectionPowerfulC-Tableopen
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): Rottet Studio for End Table Collection (photo by Christopher Barrett)

Project: End Table Collection
Firm: Rottet Studio
Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet

Judges’ Remarks: “These are elegant designs and usable in so many ways. The Powerful C-Table opens up endless possibilities in a world where no one can be away from a power source too long.” — Jeffry Weisman

“Simple, elegant materials.” — Mark D. Sikes

__________

Runner-up: Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio for Wood Float Chair and Sofa

__________

Best in Product Design: Rottet Studio

Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection for Visual Comfort, designed by Rottet Studio

Project: The Fascio Collection for Visual Comfort
Firm: Rottet Studio
Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet

Judges’ Remarks: “It can’t be easy to design products using a new medium, and it must be even more challenging to design a product this sophisticated. The detailing of these light fixtures is understated and restrained, and yet they still command attention. Unique and unusual light fixtures act as the punctuation mark in a room. These are pieces of jewelry, yet they’re functional. Nicely done.” — Madeline Stuart

“The Fascio Collection blends an engineered muscularity with the lightness of crystal in a fresh and timeless way.” — Jeffry Weisman

__________

Runner-up: Janet Gust, Janet Gust Collection for the Minimalist Series

__________

Best in Textile Design: Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection, designed by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries

Project: The Matrix Collection
Firm: Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries
Lead Designer: Sarah Tringhese

Judges’ Remarks: “I’m crazy about this design. The pattern is deceptively simple and as a result, super chic. With just the right amount of reference to classic Swedish flat-weave rugs, this piece celebrates the essence of a handweaving, imbuing it with an authenticity and artisanship that is often lost in manufactured products. Love!” — Madeline Stuart

“Traditional craft meets modern simplicity.” — Mark D. Sikes

__________

Runners-up (Tie): René Garza, Angel Rios, Sandra Lucas (consultant), AER Textiles for Texas Governor’s Mansion | Jerry Jeanmard for Wells Design with Retorra Rugs, for Junior League of Houston Underwood Room

__________

Best in Wallcovering Design: Creative Tonic

Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Design: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper, designed by Creative Tonic Design (photo by Julie Soefer)

Project: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper
Firm: Creative Tonic Design
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias

Judge’s Remark: “I think the wallcovering is inspired. The pattern is most intriguing, and while it’s unlikely anyone would guess its origins, I find it absolutely charming that the design is based on the actual topography of the region.” — Madeline Stuart

__________

Runner-up: Yesely Love, Canaima Design

__________

Congratulations to all the winning designers and architects!

More About the Panel of Judges:

The 2020 Houston PaperCity Design Awards Panel of Judges

Designer Mark D. Sikes, a member of the Elle Decor A-List, recently published More Beautiful: All-American Decoration (Rizzoli) as a follow-up to his 2016 New York Times best-selling book. His work has been published in Architectural Digest, Veranda, Elle Decor and House Beautiful, among others. He has decorated rooms for multiple show houses, including Kips Bay and Greystone, and has product lines with Chaddock, Soane Britain, Hudson Valley Lighting, Troy lighting, Annie Selke, Schumacher, Merida, and Blue Pheasant.

New York and Nashville designer Ray Booth, Ray Booth Design, has been a partner in the prestigious architecture and design firm McAlpine for 20 years, and his interiors have been published in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Veranda. Several of his projects were featured in Bobby McAlpine’s book Poetry of Place (Rizzoli), and his own book, Evocative Interiors, was released by Rizzoli in 2018. He has designed a furniture collection with Hickory Chair and an accessory and lighting collection with Arteriors.

L.A. designer Madeline Stuart has been a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 and was an inaugural member of the Elle Decor A-List. A Hollywood insider from birth — she’s the daughter of director Mel Stuart (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory) — she has designed homes for Larry David, Lindsey Buckingham, Jason Siegel, and the late Nora Ephron. Work by her firm has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House & Garden, Veranda, Town & Country, and House Beautiful. Her book, No Place Like Home (Rizzoli), was released last year. She also has an eponymous collection of lighting, upholstery, and casegoods.

San Francisco and San Miguel de Allende-based designer Jeffry Weisman designed corporate interiors for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Gensler before opening his design firm, Fisher Weisman, later adding Brugioni. The Fisher Weisman interiors monograph Artful Decoration was published by The Monacelli Press, and the firm has designed lighting for Boyd Lighting and furniture collections for Michael Taylor Designs and The Wicker Works. In 2016, the Fisher Weisman Collection of home furnishings and lighting debuted to the trade through multiple top showrooms.

Lance Scott, based in New York City, is an equity partner in the bluechip design firm David Kleinberg Design Associates, which has been named to Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame, as well as Architectural Digest AD100 and Elle Decor A-List for multiple years. Scott’s work with DKDA — most recently, an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach — has been published in Architectural Digest and Veranda. Scott, a native Texan, was raised in Houston, graduated from SMU and did graduate work in architecture at UT.

By Anne Lee Phillips

 

The PaperCity Design Awards and 2021 Texas Design Week Houston is scheduled for Monday – Friday, March 22 – 26, 2021.

Go to texasdesignweek.com for information.

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Presenting Sponsor:

New Orleans Auction Galleries

along with The Shade Store, K&N, Swiggard Creative

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X