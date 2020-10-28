The Winning Entries For the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
With 21 Categories and 350 Entries, Judging Was No Easy TaskBY Rebecca Sherman // 10.28.20
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Over 3,500 Square Feet: Kevin Spearman Design Group (photo by Kerry Kirk)
Winning Entry, Residential Interior Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: Brandon Fontenot Interiors (Pär Bengtsson)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Cusimano Architect (photo by Zac Seewald)
Winning Entry, Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects (photo by Luis Ayala)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Creative Tonic Design (Julie Soefer Photography)
Winning Entry, Singular Space Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolf Interior Decoration (photo by Chris Luker)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Children's Room: Benjamin Johnston Design (photo by Ben Johnston)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): SG Designs (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Dining Room (Tie): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Jack Thompson)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Lucas/Eilers Design Associates (photo by Julie Soefer, Stephen Karlisch)
Winning Entry, Use of Small Space (Tie): Creative Tonic Design, (photo by Julie Soefer)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors (photo by Pär Bengtsson)
Winning Entry, Singular Space - Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Turner’s by Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.
Winning Entry, Hospitality Design: Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Porters by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)
Porters' grid of cleavers by MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Divya Pande)
Winning Entry, Retail Design: Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Commercial Landscape Design: Bank of America Tower Sky Park by OJB Landscape Architecture (photo by Geoff Lyon)
Winning Entry, Commercial Design Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry by MC2 Architects
Winning Entry, Residential Historical Restoration/Preservation: 6 Courtlandt Place by Mirador Group (photo by Divya Pande)
Winning Entry, Commercial Historical - Restoration/Preservation: 1001 McKinney by Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): The George Collection by MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio (photo by Eric Laignel)
Winning Entry, Best in Furniture Design (TIE): End Table Collection by Rottet Studio (photo by Christopher Barrett)
Winning Entry, Best in Product Design: The Fascio Collection designed by Rottet Studio for Visual Comfort
Winning Entry, Best in Textile Design: The Matrix Collection by Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries
Winning Entry, Best in Wallcovering Deisgn: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper by Creative Tonic Design
The annual Houston PaperCity Design Awards elicited 350 project entries from interior designers and architects in 21 categories, each reviewed and commented upon by our panel of judges: designers Ray Booth of McAlpine and Ray Booth Designs, Nashville, NYC; Mark D. Sikes, L.A.; Madeline Stuart, L.A.; Jeffry Weisman of Fisher Weisman Brugioni, San Francisco; and Lance Scott of David Kleinberg Design Associates, NYC.
Although we were not able to host the PaperCity Design Awards presentation this year due to COVID concerns, the winning projects appear here, and in the November 2020 issue of PaperCity (50,000 circulation).
First, we would to thank our 2020 judges who sifted through thousands of photographs:
Residential Interior Design (Over 3,500 Feet): Kevin Spearman Design Group
Firm: Kevin Spearman Design Group
Lead Designers: Kevin Spearman, Paula Middleton
Judges’ Remarks: “Warm and inviting. This house feels of the moment … There are some lovely moments here, and the designers should be proud of what they accomplished.” — Madeline Stuart
“Killer mix of furniture and objet.” — Lance Scott
__________
Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Brooke McGuyer Hutson, Brooke McGuyer Interiors | Chandos Epley, Chandos Interiors | Nina Magon, Contour Interior Design
__________
Residential Interior Design (Under 3,500 Feet): Brandon Fontenot Interiors
Firm: Brandon Fontenot Interiors
Lead Designer: Brandon Fontenot
Judges’ Remarks: “It’s refreshing to see an interior so thoroughly restrained and minimalist, yet warm and inviting. I have deep respect for the care and thoughtfulness that went into selecting the specific pieces, arranging such lovely objects and combining myriad materials. This is a quietly tasteful space for people who obviously have a sincere appreciation for beautiful things.” — Madeline Stuart
“When can I move in? So well curated, allowing each piece to shine.” — Lance Scott
__________
Runner–up: Mary Lambrakos, MKL Design
__________
Residential Architectural Design Over 3,500 Square Feet (TIE): Nadio Palacios Residential Design and Cusimano Architect
Firm: Nadia Palacios Residential Design
Lead Architect and Designer: Nadia Palacios
Judge’s Remark: “Great to see an older home reinvented. Often the hardest thing to accomplish well. Beautifully detailed with fun pops of color and classic materials.” — Ray Booth
__________
Firm: Cusimano Architect
Lead Architect: Kelly Cusimano
Judge’s Remark: “Very handsome and fits beautifully into its context.” — Ray Booth
__________
Runner-up: Shawn Gottschalk, StudioMET Architects
__________
Residential Architectural Design Under 3,500 Square Feet: StudioMET Architects
Firm: StudioMET Architects
Lead Architect: Shawn Gottschalk
Lead Designer: Stephen Andrews
Judge’s Remark: “Dramatically contemporary. The spaces are airy and integrate seamlessly with the outside. I appreciate that the building was designed with the owners and their lifestyle in mind yet sacrifices nothing in terms of aesthetic strength.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runner-up: Steve Howard, Steve Howard Designs
__________
Singular Space — Bedroom (TIE): Ann Wolfe Interior Decoration and Creative Tonic
Firm: Ann Wolf Interior Decoration
Lead Designer: Ann Wolf
__________
Firm: Creative Tonic Design
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias
Judge’s Remark: “A perfect retreat.” — Lance Scott
__________
Runner-up: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic, for Coral Enchantment Bedroom
__________
Singular Space — Bath: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designer: Marie Flanigan; Kelsey Grant and Sydney Manning, associate designers
Judge’s Remark: “A master stroke, this bath is boldly designed and executed. The designers blend classic ideas with unexpected juxtapositions, such as the dark wood and brass inlaid cabinets in the otherwise light palette, and the transitional pendant under the modern skylight. Bravo.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runner–up: Nadia Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design
__________
Singular Space — Kitchen: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Firm: Marie Flanigan Interiors
Lead Designers: Marie Flanigan, lead designer; Sydney Manning, associate designer
Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful space, interesting materials. Handsome design.” — Ray Booth
__________
Runners-up (3-Way Tie): LeTricia Wilbanks, The WM | Stacy Graubart, SG Designs | Steve Howard, Steve Howard Designs
__________
Singular Space — Children’s Room: Benjamin Johnston Design
Firm: Benjamin Johnston Design
Lead Designer: Benjamin Johnston
Judge’s Remark: “Lucky little ladies!” — Lance Scott
__________
Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Aileen Warren, Jackson Warren Interiors | Ann Wolf, Ann Wolf Interior Decoration | Catherine Thedinger, Meg Lonergan Interiors
__________
Singular Space — Dining Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors and Stacy Graubart – SG Designs
Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan
Judge’s Remark: “A very handsome room that successfully incorporates the family heirlooms in a fresh way. I love the wallpaper, the drapery and drapery hardware, and the chandelier that the designer added to the mix.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Firm: SG Designs
Lead Designer: Stacy Graubart
Judge’s Remark: “This is a very appealing dining room. I love the rich neutrals of the walls and drapery with the warmth of the wood floors and the leather.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runners–up (Tie): Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic Design | Benjamin Johnston, Benjamin Johnston Design
__________
Use of Small Space (TIE): Creative Tonic Design and Lucas/Eilers Design
Firm: Creative Tonic Design, for Wilding Lane Laundry-Dog Room
Lead Designers: Courtnay Tartt Elias, Trisha Thornton, Avery Freeman
__________
Firm: Lucas/Eilers Design Associates
Lead Designer: Sandra Lucas
Judge’s Remark: A bunk room at the beach is surely a kid’s idea of heaven. The use of continuous horizontal paneling gives a room a cohesive feeling and makes for a super crisp and fresh look. The dark accents provide a nice punch, and the warmth of the wood flooring and basket are a welcome addition.” — Madeline Stuart
__________
Runners-up (Tie): Katie Davis, Katie Davis Design | Courtnay Tartt Elias, Creative Tonic
__________
Singular Space — Living or Great Room, Entertainment, Recreation Room (TIE): Meg Lonergan Interiors and MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Firm: Meg Lonergan Interiors
Lead Designer: Meg Lonergan
Judge’s Remark: “Beautiful palette and interesting mix.” — Ray Booth
__________
Firm: MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, Daniela Gonzalez, Alisha Gaubert
__________
Runners-up (5-Way Tie): Ann Wolf, Ann Wolf Interior Decoration | Benjamin Johnston, Paola Neri, Benjamin Johnston Design | Courtney Hill Fertitta, Courtney Hill Interiors | Laura Umansky, Blair Usnick, Laura U Design Collective | Nadia Palacios Lauterbach, Nadia Palacios Residential Design
__________
Hospitality Design — Hotel, Restaurant, or Club (TIE): Issac Preminger Architecture & Design and MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Project: Turner’s
Design Firm: Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl.
Lead Designer: Issac Preminger
Judge’s Remark: “Sexy.” — Ray Booth
__________
Project: Porters
Design Firm: MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni
Judges’ Remarks: “Handsome, chic, intimate, warm.” — Ray Booth
“I love everything about Porters, but the end block wall with the grid of cleavers is so brilliant that it alone warranted a score of 10. The backgrounds are as strong as the furnishings in the interior. I love the palette of cold greys and warm woods and brick.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Issac Preminger, Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl. for The Annie Cafe & Bar | Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio for C. Baldwin Hotel | Sean Garrison, Garrison Design Office for Penny Quarter
__________
Retail Design — Art Gallery, Boutique, Showroom Space, Salon, Spa: Contour Interior Design
Project: Moderno
Design Firm: Contour Interior Design
Lead Designer: Nina Magon
Judge’s Remarks: “Dramatic. Exciting. Dynamic.” — Ray Booth
“There’s nothing about this space I don’t love. Confident, powerful design in concept and execution. Bravo.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runner-up: Issac Preminger, Issac Preminger Architecture & Design Intl. for In the Black
__________
Commercial Landscape Design: OJB Landscape Architecture
Project: Bank of America Tower Sky Park
Firm: OJB Landscape Architecture
Lead Designers: Chip Trageser, Andrew Albers
Judge’s Remark: “Love the use of planting. Can smell the rosemary!” — Ray Booth
__________
Runner-up: OJB Landscape Architecture for CityPlace at Springwoods
__________
Commercial Design — Office, Theater, Spiritual or Public Space: MC2 Architects
Project: Greater Houston Pediatric Dentistry
Firm: MC2 Architects
Lead Designers: Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena
Judge’s Remark: “If design is about original conception, this office is a superb example of the art. Nothing looks familiar, and everything about the interior makes you want to visit and linger. The glowing colored panels are fabulous, and I love the floating sinks that hang off one side.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runners-up (3-Way Tie): Laura Loreman, Gensler Houston for Star Cinema Grill | Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Linnea Wingo, MaRS/ Mayfield and Ragni Studio for DPWPR Offices | Chung Nguyen, Chuong Nguyen, Constanza Pena, MC2 Architects for Willowbrook Event Center
__________
Residential Historical — Restoration/Preservation: Mirador Group
Project: 6 Courtlandt Place
Firm: Mirador Group
Lead Designers: Todd Blitzer, Jerry Hooker, Flora Yeh, Erica Baumgartner, Charlie Dickson
Judge’s Remark: “The designers were lucky to have an old house with such generous proportions and did an exceptional job renewing it. The spaces are airy and feel surprisingly au courant.” — Jeffry Weisman
_________
Runner-up: Francisco Uzcateg, David Curiel, Unicus Developments
__________
Commercial Historical — Restoration/Preservation: Gensler
Project: 1001 McKinney
Firms: Gensler Houston; TRC Capital Partners
Lead Designers: Simona Furini, Chris Dendtler
__________
Best in Furniture Design (TIE): MaRS/Mayfield and Ragni Studio, and Rottet Studio
Project: The George Collection
Firm: MaRs/Mayfield and Ragni Studio
Lead Designers: Kelie Mayfield, Erick Ragni, Becky Harrison, Renea Locke
Judge’s Remark: “Simply elegant designs executed with fine materials and lovely details.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Project: End Table Collection
Firm: Rottet Studio
Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet
Judges’ Remarks: “These are elegant designs and usable in so many ways. The Powerful C-Table opens up endless possibilities in a world where no one can be away from a power source too long.” — Jeffry Weisman
“Simple, elegant materials.” — Mark D. Sikes
__________
Runner-up: Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio for Wood Float Chair and Sofa
__________
Best in Product Design: Rottet Studio
Project: The Fascio Collection for Visual Comfort
Firm: Rottet Studio
Lead Designer: Lauren Rottet
Judges’ Remarks: “It can’t be easy to design products using a new medium, and it must be even more challenging to design a product this sophisticated. The detailing of these light fixtures is understated and restrained, and yet they still command attention. Unique and unusual light fixtures act as the punctuation mark in a room. These are pieces of jewelry, yet they’re functional. Nicely done.” — Madeline Stuart
“The Fascio Collection blends an engineered muscularity with the lightness of crystal in a fresh and timeless way.” — Jeffry Weisman
__________
Runner-up: Janet Gust, Janet Gust Collection for the Minimalist Series
__________
Best in Textile Design: Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries
Project: The Matrix Collection
Firm: Matt Camron Rugs & Tapestries
Lead Designer: Sarah Tringhese
Judges’ Remarks: “I’m crazy about this design. The pattern is deceptively simple and as a result, super chic. With just the right amount of reference to classic Swedish flat-weave rugs, this piece celebrates the essence of a handweaving, imbuing it with an authenticity and artisanship that is often lost in manufactured products. Love!” — Madeline Stuart
“Traditional craft meets modern simplicity.” — Mark D. Sikes
__________
Runners-up (Tie): René Garza, Angel Rios, Sandra Lucas (consultant), AER Textiles for Texas Governor’s Mansion | Jerry Jeanmard for Wells Design with Retorra Rugs, for Junior League of Houston Underwood Room
__________
Best in Wallcovering Design: Creative Tonic
Project: Buffalo Bayou de Gournay Custom Art Wallpaper
Firm: Creative Tonic Design
Lead Designer: Courtnay Tartt Elias
Judge’s Remark: “I think the wallcovering is inspired. The pattern is most intriguing, and while it’s unlikely anyone would guess its origins, I find it absolutely charming that the design is based on the actual topography of the region.” — Madeline Stuart
__________
Runner-up: Yesely Love, Canaima Design
__________
Congratulations to all the winning designers and architects!
More About the Panel of Judges:
The 2020 Houston PaperCity Design Awards Panel of Judges
Designer Mark D. Sikes, a member of the Elle Decor A-List, recently published More Beautiful: All-American Decoration (Rizzoli) as a follow-up to his 2016 New York Times best-selling book. His work has been published in Architectural Digest, Veranda, Elle Decor and House Beautiful, among others. He has decorated rooms for multiple show houses, including Kips Bay and Greystone, and has product lines with Chaddock, Soane Britain, Hudson Valley Lighting, Troy lighting, Annie Selke, Schumacher, Merida, and Blue Pheasant.
New York and Nashville designer Ray Booth, Ray Booth Design, has been a partner in the prestigious architecture and design firm McAlpine for 20 years, and his interiors have been published in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and Veranda. Several of his projects were featured in Bobby McAlpine’s book Poetry of Place (Rizzoli), and his own book, Evocative Interiors, was released by Rizzoli in 2018. He has designed a furniture collection with Hickory Chair and an accessory and lighting collection with Arteriors.
L.A. designer Madeline Stuart has been a member of the Architectural Digest AD100 and was an inaugural member of the Elle Decor A-List. A Hollywood insider from birth — she’s the daughter of director Mel Stuart (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory) — she has designed homes for Larry David, Lindsey Buckingham, Jason Siegel, and the late Nora Ephron. Work by her firm has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House & Garden, Veranda, Town & Country, and House Beautiful. Her book, No Place Like Home (Rizzoli), was released last year. She also has an eponymous collection of lighting, upholstery, and casegoods.
San Francisco and San Miguel de Allende-based designer Jeffry Weisman designed corporate interiors for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and Gensler before opening his design firm, Fisher Weisman, later adding Brugioni. The Fisher Weisman interiors monograph Artful Decoration was published by The Monacelli Press, and the firm has designed lighting for Boyd Lighting and furniture collections for Michael Taylor Designs and The Wicker Works. In 2016, the Fisher Weisman Collection of home furnishings and lighting debuted to the trade through multiple top showrooms.
Lance Scott, based in New York City, is an equity partner in the bluechip design firm David Kleinberg Design Associates, which has been named to Interior Design magazine’s Hall of Fame, as well as Architectural Digest AD100 and Elle Decor A-List for multiple years. Scott’s work with DKDA — most recently, an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach — has been published in Architectural Digest and Veranda. Scott, a native Texan, was raised in Houston, graduated from SMU and did graduate work in architecture at UT.
By Anne Lee Phillips