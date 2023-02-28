Fort Worth’s Epic Tablescapes Showcase Returns With Design Inspirations — 64 Elegant Tables to Swoon Over

It's all in the details at Design Inspirations.

Design Inspirations is all about decked out tablescapes, created by local designers and businesses.

One of Fort Worth’s most adored design happenings and charity events — Design Inspirations — is taking place this Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2 at Ridglea Country Club. This year, Design Inspirations celebrates 30 years of giving. There will be 64 elegant tables on view, each sumptuous place setting put together by local designers, businesses and philanthropic individuals.

Over the past 29 years, Design Inspirations has given more than $1.4 million to local Fort Worth nonprofits. Design Inspirations is supported jointly by volunteers from the Fort Worth Alumnae Associations of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Pi Beta Phi.

This year, two worthy charities are taking centerstage. Gill Children’s Services is a funding source of last resort that provides a safety net for Tarrant County kids whose physical, social, psychological, educational and medical needs have not been met by other community resources. Breakthrough Fort Worth brings together high-achieving students from schools across the Fort Worth area and pairs them with like-minded, aspiring classroom leaders from across the nation.

“We are grateful for the vision our founding chairs had 30 years ago to start a fundraiser benefitting local nonprofits in our area,” Design Inspirations president of the board Paige Pate says. “Over the past 29 years, the luncheon and preview party have become one of the most sought-after tickets in town and have raised more than $1.4 million.

“In addition to benefitting our two selected local nonprofits, it also gives local designers, florists and businesses a chance to showcase their talents with creative table designs.”

This year’s keynote speaker is interior designer Katie Ridder, whose work has graced the covers of Architectural Digest, Elle Decor and House Beautiful. Ridder also made the Top 100 list of designers for House Beautiful and Elle Decor.

Ridder’s first book Rooms was published by Vendome Press in 2011. A House in the Country, Ridder’s second book, was co-authored with her husband — the architect Peter Pennoyer. Ridder’s third book is More Rooms. Books will be sold at the event with Katie Ridder signing them for design devotees. While the whole event does a lot of good.

“Design Inspirations has funded medication, dental treatment, summer school tuition, emergency child care and more to thousands of local children,” Gill Children’s Services executive director Peyton Lehrer says. “The event has a huge impact on our small mission.”

For Breakthrough Fort Worth, this is a first time design team-up.

“Breakthrough is so excited to partner with Design Inspirations for the first time this year,” Breakthrough executive director Joe Breedlove says. “Focusing on literacy, Breakthrough and Design Inspirations are a perfect match.

“We are blown away by the positive endorsement this vote from the Fort Worth alumnae of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Pi Beta Phi represents for the students we serve and our work to help them advance to their college goals.”

Design Inspirations 2023 is chaired by Allie Turney and Molly Van Amburgh (Pi Beta Phi) and Leigh Brown and Katie Howard (Kappa Kappa Gamma).

Guests may view the stunning tablescapes at the Design Inspirations Preview Party on Wednesday, March 1 and at the luncheon on Thursday, March 2. Both events take place at Ridglea Country Club. The luncheon is already sold out, but Preview Party tickets are still available here.