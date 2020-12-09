Stephen Antonson Applies His Thoughtful, Sculptural Touch to Luxury Hardware

Brooklyn plaster artist Stephen Antonson follows in the footsteps of design greats Serge Roche, Diego Giacometti, and John Dickinson, creating lighting, furniture, and accessories that are coveted for their hand-sculpted forms and chalky white finish. Luxury hardware purveyor Nest Studio’s new collaboration with Antonson, Pinch, blends the sculptural beauty of plaster with the sturdiness and functionality of brass.

Antonson first created prototypes for the collection of six knobs, pulls, and handles in plaster to capture beautiful folds and other details; the designs were then cast in brass. The hardware comes in four finishes including matte white and blackened bronze, and different sizes to accommodate kitchen cabinets, appliances, furniture, and closets.

Nest Studio X Stephen Antonson Pinch hardware in blackened bronze, brass and matte white.

We first wrote about Antonson in 2018 when his lighting and tables were brought to Texas by Lauren Hudson and carried exclusively at her Wells Abbott showroom, and now there’s another Texas connection: Nest Studio hardware founder and creative director Jessica Davis is a Dallas native, who now splits her time between Atlanta and NYC.

In Dallas and Fort Worth, Stephen Antonson X Nest Studio is available at Nob Hill Decorative Hardware & Plumbing, Pierce Hardware, and to the trade at TKO Associates. In Houston the collection is available to the trade at Fixtures & Fittings and Hollywood Builders Hardware.