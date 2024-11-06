DFW Textile Sourcing Shares Their Top Five Tips For Choosing the Best Rug — From Lifestyle to Vintage Versus New

Fall is in the air — and it’s out with the old, in with the new as we freshen up our homes for the season. One of the best ways to make a big impact in a space is by switching out or adding a rug. But finding the perfect one can be daunting. DFW Textile Sourcing can help with myriad colors, designs, and sizes to choose from.

DFW Textile Sourcing is a Dallas-based company started by local entrepreneur (and mom of two) Sydney Harrell. Her brand specializes in high-quality, safe, attractive, ethically made, and customizable rugs. After years in the business, Harrell is an authoritative voice when it comes to choosing a rug to spring your space back to life. Here, she shares her five top tips. Consider your lifestyle. If you have kids or pets, opt for a stain-resistant natural material such as a wool Modern Oushak or a cotton dhurrie, which are superior to anything synthetic. Although you’ll invest more money upfront, you’ll save in the long run since you won’t have to replace after every spill. Don’t let budget dictate size. It’s important to measure your space and find options that work within your budget instead of getting a pricier rug in a smaller size. A small rug in a big room will always feel off. Balance large and small patterns. If the room has upholstery, curtains, or wallpaper with a large pattern, go for a rug with a smaller or more subtle pattern to avoid visual clutter. Conversely, a large-scale rug pattern can create a visual impact in a room with solid-colored or minimal furniture. Vintage vs. new. There are pros and cons to each. Vintage rugs can add character and history to a room, while new rugs offer a wider variety of styles, sizes, and customization options. Choose based on the aesthetic and story you want your space to tell. Modern Oushaks are a wonderful compromise since they offer all the warmth of a vintage pattern and can be woven in any colorway and custom size. Layer up. Just like with fall fashion, layers are the name of the game. Layering rugs provide a cozy, textured look. Start with a neutral, flat jute or sisal rug, then layer a patterned or smaller rug on top for a dynamic feel. A common rule of thumb is that the top rug should be at least 12 to 18 inches shorter on all sides than the base rug.