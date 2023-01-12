Disco Cowboys Party in Round Top, Turning The Halles Into an Art and Champagne World
Besides all the alluring finds in fields and barns, the fall Round Top Antiques & Design Show was defined by exciting events with a side of country. Cue The Halles venue, where PaperCity magazine and Round Top Publishers curated a series of unique evenings to lure show-goers with down-home yet artful cocktails mixers, with the finale being a raucous ’70s-themed bash.
The festivities began with a note of the avant-garde: Austin- and Manhattan-based West Chelsea Contemporary, a Halles exhibitor, hosted an art-centric cocktail as founder/co-owner Lisa Russell and gallery director Megen Litz held court, while WCC artists Wiley Ross and Bill Tavis displayed their painting prowess.
Then the thank you party — a Round Top tradition — did not disappoint. The Studio 54 Disco Cowboy theme brought down the house, due to the high-voltage vibes of the live entertainment: Disco Alley’s Denverado, accompanied by John Boyd and DJ Melodic.
Champagne Problems, represented by founder Sonya Winfree, and AllHands supplied libations from a chic cocktail cart. After the happy hour, guests beelined to the buffet, where chef Lena Le prepared a delicious Southern Supper; the Crave Cupcake tower lured those with a sweet tooth. There are already plans to do it again next spring.
PC + RT Seen: Benjamin Moore’s Annie Miranda-Sommer; JennAir’s Benjamin Kaemingk and wife Rebecca; Pierre Verona’s Verona Disdier; sponsor Big Ass Fans’ Christian Miller; Linda Plant; Andrea Schutter Riebeling; A. Botts Willis’ lady of the Western hats Ashley Botts Willis; Los Angeles-based Zabi Ahmadi of Amadi Carpets; in from Belgium, Inès Diricx of Sabine Maes Art; Mill Collective’s Luciana Mikos and Tim Branscome; Festival Hill’s Pat Johnson, Lamar Lentz, and founder/piano maestro James Dick; Together Segal’s Amy Segal and Melissa Segal; and Halles designer Lauren Wills Grover and husband Colin Grover.
Keep the future dates for this year’s Antiques + Design Shows at The Halles in mind: January 19 to 22 for the Winter Show; March 18 to April 1 for the Spring Show and October 14 to 28 for the Fall Show. For more on the latest details and happenings at The Halles, go here.