Disco Cowboys Party in Round Top, Turning The Halles Into an Art and Champagne World

The Halles sponsor AllHands fueled the cocktails at Disco Cowboy Thank You Party. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Besides all the alluring finds in fields and barns, the fall Round Top Antiques & Design Show was defined by exciting events with a side of country. Cue The Halles venue, where PaperCity magazine and Round Top Publishers curated a series of unique evenings to lure show-goers with down-home yet artful cocktails mixers, with the finale being a raucous ’70s-themed bash.

The festivities began with a note of the avant-garde: Austin- and Manhattan-based West Chelsea Contemporary, a Halles exhibitor, hosted an art-centric cocktail as founder/co-owner Lisa Russell and gallery director Megen Litz held court, while WCC artists Wiley Ross and Bill Tavis displayed their painting prowess.

Then the thank you party — a Round Top tradition — did not disappoint. The Studio 54 Disco Cowboy theme brought down the house, due to the high-voltage vibes of the live entertainment: Disco Alley’s Denverado, accompanied by John Boyd and DJ Melodic.

Champagne Problems, represented by founder Sonya Winfree, and AllHands supplied libations from a chic cocktail cart. After the happy hour, guests beelined to the buffet, where chef Lena Le prepared a delicious Southern Supper; the Crave Cupcake tower lured those with a sweet tooth. There are already plans to do it again next spring.

PC + RT Seen: Benjamin Moore’s Annie Miranda-Sommer; JennAir’s Benjamin Kaemingk and wife Rebecca; Pierre Verona’s Verona Disdier; sponsor Big Ass Fans’ Christian Miller; Linda Plant; Andrea Schutter Riebeling; A. Botts Willis’ lady of the Western hats Ashley Botts Willis; Los Angeles-based Zabi Ahmadi of Amadi Carpets; in from Belgium, Inès Diricx of Sabine Maes Art; Mill Collective’s Luciana Mikos and Tim Branscome; Festival Hill’s Pat Johnson, Lamar Lentz, and founder/piano maestro James Dick; Together Segal’s Amy Segal and Melissa Segal; and Halles designer Lauren Wills Grover and husband Colin Grover.

Keep the future dates for this year’s Antiques + Design Shows at The Halles in mind: January 19 to 22 for the Winter Show; March 18 to April 1 for the Spring Show and October 14 to 28 for the Fall Show. For more on the latest details and happenings at The Halles, go here.