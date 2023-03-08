Perfecting The Easter Tablescape with Bering’s

Spring is in the air and that means one thing. Easter is right around the corner. Although Christmas may take the decorating cake, Easter is hot on its heels as Texans break out all the pastels, bunnies, and greenery one house can hold. It’s the much-welcomed transition from the gloomy and dreary winter into the freshness of spring. Perhaps it’s because Texans know how fleeting the season truly is before the scalding hot temperatures of summer, but there’s just a different pep in their step during springtime.

When it comes to decorating for Easter, Houston’s iconic shop Bering’s has all one could possibly need to wine and dine this season. From plates to napkins to decor, guests will be swooning over your tablescape and not only asking for seconds of the Easter ham but asking for all of your decor tips and tricks.

Let’s start from the bottom layer and work our way up. Bering’s has some of the prettiest placemats from Hester & Cook on the market right now, including these Exquisite Egg Hunt Paper Placemats or these Die-Cut Exquisite Egg Paper Placemats for a more non-traditional cut. If you’re maintaining a rabbit or bunny-themed motif throughout your tablescape this Easter, these Die-Cut Greenhouse Hare Paper Placemats and Hare Promenade Paper Placemats would be showstoppers.

Anything from Vista Alegre is always stunning, but we particularly love these Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Charger Plates to layer on-top of any placemat you choose. The deep green hue is gorgeous and the veining throughout makes the plates extremely three-dimensional. The plates are available in a series, perfect for stacking and multiple courses. The Bordallo Pinheiro Maria Flor Fruit Plate Hollyhock is a bold and fresh pop of red to contrast the green hues. Add these Bunnies and Carrots Cone Celebration Crackers on top of the plates for a finishing touch.

Next to your plates, these Haute Home Big Bunny Napkins are the perfect addition with sweet scalloping and an embroidered bunny. Finish them off with these Hop Napkin Rings in Natural & Green for an aesthetically pleasing pair. If you’re trying to save on the clean-up this year and would rather go the paper plate route (we can’t blame you), Bering’s has both beautiful paper plates and napkins from Caspari that will have guests forgetting that they’re paper.

Lastly, it’s time to finish the table and add the most fun part of designing your holiday tablescape — decor. As always, Herend offers some of the prettiest details, including their Herend Egg Place Card Holders available in butterscotch, green and raspberry. Fill them with these Hester & Cook Greenhouse Hares Place Cards to ensure an ideal seating arrangement and conversation flow.

Light this Lux Fragrances Wooden Rabbit 2 Wick Candle, add this Simon Pearce Glass Rabbit, and voilà! Easter is served.