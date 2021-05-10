Eggersman
Home + Design / Design Notes

Customizing Every Space in Your Home With Style — eggersmann Changes the Possibilities

Combining Old World Craftsmanship With Cutting Edge Design

BY // 05.10.21
It has never been more important for your home to truly reflect who you are and the needs of you and your family. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to home design and no one understands that better than eggersmann. The German-made cabinetry brand that’s grown into much more designs for how people truly live, taking into consideration personal style, space and comfort needs.

Innovation and quality craftsmanship run deep within eggersmann, but so does the ability to create customized and personalized spaces for every room in the home. 

Have an outdated room in need of a luxe pick-me-up? Do you crave old world craftsmanship with modern day detailing? It’s time to discover how eggersmann can transform every room with distinctive vision and its expert design and installation staff.  

Truly Unique Materials

Eggersmann created a custom cabinetry system of homogeneous surfaces called Unique, offering more than 20 raw materials including granite, quartzite, marble, hot rolled steel and slate. Unique cabinetry is made from the same surface as the countertops. Eggersmann’s monolithic style cabinetry can also be created from Corian.

Finish off the design with FRAME 7 deep mitering edge finish, a style that is completely original to the marketplace, giving countertops angled and chamfered stone edges, continuing a series of elegant lines in the kitchen and bathrooms. 

Make a Move

You can design a room that meets your specific needs, regardless of space, with eggersmann’s MOTION gliding counters. The remote-controlled raising and lowering system is tailored for those who have limited space, want to easily add more room or simply create an uncluttered area.

Hide the stove, prep surfaces or sink in the kitchen, or raise a television from a hidden cabinet with the touch of a button. MOTION is made with a collection of stones, woods and melamines and a hidden roller system that enables countertops and tabletops to silently and easily slide. 

Luxe Relaxation

Look beyond kitchen countertops and bathroom cabinets because eggersmann also designs bespoke luxury furniture for every room in the home. Explore the selection of custom contemporary chairs made from leathers, fabrics, suede, woods and metals, crafted exclusively in Germany. From living room sofas to dining room chairs, the options are endless.

The same is true for custom contemporary sofas, loungers and loveseats. Eggersmann truly values comfort and craftsmanship in each design — and this quickly becomes apparent along with the adaptability. You can customize everything from height, depth, style and color with each piece.

What are chairs without tables? Eggersmann designers complete every room with bespoke tables made from solid wood, stone and metal. No matter the need, there’s an expertly crafted table just right for you. And your space. 

Chic Shelving Solutions

Think beyond the basic backsplash and explore the innovative 15 Square shelving system. Eggersmann elevates shelving, giving you functionality and exquisite form in one refreshing design. The 15 Square system is designed for use in back splashes, and can be suspended from the ceiling or placed on a cooking island.

The base of the system is made from black or anodized aluminum, but can be further customized with the addition of smoked oak or light ash wood. The modules are designed specific to your needs, so they can display wine glasses, spice jars, knives. They can also be used as a room divider or bookshelf. 

eggersmann provides stylish custom storage solutions.

Customized Cabinets For Every Space

There is no space too small, large or challenging for the eggersmann cabinetry design team. All of the cabinetry components are completely customizable and blend seamlessly into your home’s architecture using a wide variety of materials from natural stone materials to exotic woods, metals, glass, lacquers and laminates. Every element of the eggersmann design vision can be built into a kitchen, bathroom, wardrobe or home entertainment system with ease. 

Form Meets Function

Eggersmann innovators understand the connection between something working well and looking great. They are all about making a room or piece of furniture look stylish — and be extremely functional. That’s why every cabinet is made with practical and attractive materials.

Standard cabinet structures are made from triple-layer furniture boards and low-VOC standard furniture boards. The multiple layer birch plywood offers superior strength and durability and the waterproof MDF featuring Medite Tricoya gives you the option of having custom cabinets outdoors, where previously only concrete, plastics, or metals would have been options due to the weather.

eggersmann features 100 percent customizable cabinetry components.

Eggersmann is a Forest Stewardship Council certified company, committed to supporting responsible forestry preventing overexploitation, protecting rare species, as well as striving to eliminate forestry and land-related human rights violations. 

Always Innovating

The wheels of innovation never stop spinning at eggersmann. That means there’s always something fresh, such as grain-matched decor finishes on all melamine veneers. Both the design and engineering teams worked diligently to create finishes that would enhance existing designs. 

Old World Meets New World

Eggersmann is a thoroughly modern company, rooted in the craftsmanship of the past. Ideas, finishes and manufacturing technology are always cutting edge, but they still employ old world techniques such as hand-stitching wood veneers. The craftsmanship ties every piece to the eggersmann heritage of precision, while creating impactful and artistic pieces of furniture and cabinetry. 

Maintenance & More

Eggersmann delivers customer service that’s just as detailed as its products. During installation, eggersmann experts guide customers through every feature and answer any questions along the way. In addition to the signature eggersmann cabinetry and finish warranty, the company provides information on caring for, and maintaining cabinets, as well as specialty cleaners for luxury finishes and cleaning cloth. The eggersmann YouTube channel also offers additional maintenance information. 

eggersmann’s Family Legacy Continues

Wilhelm Eggersmann founded his namesake company in 1908 and laid the foundation for its success with expert craftsmanship, quality materials and top notch customer service. That legacy continues today with Sandra Soltoff and Michael Soltoff at the helm. This family-owned and operated business has grown to include showrooms and retail studios across the United States, as well as affiliated stores serving Canada and Mexico. Texans looking for custom German cabinetry can work with eggersmann designers in Houston, Dallas, or Austin. 

Get started learning more about this German cabinetmaker’s difference by exploring these 10 things that will surprise you about eggersmann and its luxury cabinetry. Visit eggersmann’s bespoke modern luxury kitchen and home living design website to explore the possibilities for your own dream home.

