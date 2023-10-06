Dallas Designer Emily Summers Assembles a Lush Island Escape With Exquisite Details and ‘Buttery’ Inspiration

This is a highly personal house where even the scenery is arranged to the homeowners’ preferences. Davidson says, “The client wanted sweeping views, so one of my jobs was to eliminate railings but still make the site safe. We worked hard to sculpt the landscape, using vegetation as barriers.”

The property’s existing flora was saved and strategically replanted closer to the house, including oleanders, palmettos, bay grapes, banana trees, and cedars. Davidson planted milkweed to attract Monarch butterflies and added “igloo” nests to the cliff face for the island’s native longtail birds; orchids are tucked among the palmettos to protect them from the salt wind. Fragrant lilies, oleanders, and Champney’s pink cluster roses flourish in the courtyards and verandas; a salmon-color hibiscus, a favorite of the client’s mother, was specially propagated on the island and replanted on the grounds.

“The intimacy of this landscape gets down to something as simple as a kitchen garden,” Davidson notes.

Along with herbs and seasonal vegetables, the garden includes fruit trees such as lime, grapefruit, pawpaw, loquat, and pomegranate. At the start of the pandemic, Campbell and his wife collected seeds from Freesia alba plants growing wild on the island, then Davidson broadcast them across the clients’ property. “They are a sweet-smelling surprise every February,” she says.