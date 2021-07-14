Items like the woven candlesticks evoke the laid back luxury of the island life.

Floral embellished placemats are just one of the bight punchy pieces as part of the Seychelles Collection.

The Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection is all hand made with Salazar's signature woven raffia style.

What happens when a stylish accessories designer and a swanky remote island resort get together? Tropical magic that quenches our thirsty, wander lusting souls. Super stylish accessories designer Mercedes Salazar has revealed her latest collection of tableware in collaboration with The North Island, a remote luxury island escape in the Seychelles, and it’s beautiful.

The fashion-forward already can’t get enough of Salazar’s sell-out statement earrings and handbags which tout an authentic artisanal aesthetic with whimsical creatures and bold florals. The signature woven raffia style in her creations boasts serious beach vibes and are a complement to any warm weather getaway ensemble.

Inspired by Mercedes Salazar’s travels in the crystal blue Indian Ocean, the master of chic getaway garb has created a vibrant, eye-catching collection of pieces for the home that bring the tropics to the table.

Perfect for these tablescape-obsessed times of dining at home more, these intricate pieces in The Luxury Collection are sure to add playful detail to any meal and offer up that photo-worthy table moment.

Floral embellished placemats are just one of the bight punchy pieces as part of the Seychelles Collection.

Salazar worked closely with local artisans from a small town in Colombia, near her Bogotá atelier, to create every item of the Seychelles collection. Ranging in price from $30 to $350, the collection includes wicker candlesticks adorned with citrus, vases and placemats embellished with parrots and cockatoos, and woven baskets and napkin rings with bright punchy florals.

After a transformative trip to the remote island spent soaking up the wildlife and stunning scenery, Salazar was captivated with the destination’s rich biodiversity and property’s commitment to preserve and cultivate the nature surrounds the 11-villa hotel. The designer hopes to shed light on the intricate creations of the indigenous cultures that surround many tourist destinations and bring the authentic island experience home.

Summer Essentials Swipe

































Next

Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection: North Island is now available.